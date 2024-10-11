There is so much to watch that we were not able to fit all of the premiere titles into this list. Shows like Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and movies like The Apprentice (featuring Sebastian Stan's transformation into Donald Trump) are two of the titles that we could not cover here in depth but are still well worth your time.

As for the shows and movies that did make the cut, we head back to class as Abbott Elementary makes its joyous return. Christopher Reeve continues to inspire us, while James Wan ushers us into spooky season. And, of course, we have animated films that teach the importance of going beyond (plus ultra). Here is everything you need to watch this weekend.

'Abbott Elementary'

Image via ABC

Where To Watch: On ABC and Hulu

Quinta Bruson goes back to school in Abbott Elementary Season 4. The Emmy-winning sitcom continues to bring the laughs in a standout season premiere. The series is shooting for the stars, and it's paying off in a big way.

Samantha Coley praised Season 4, saying: Going into Season 4, each piece of Abbott Elementary fits together to create one of the best comedies currently airing. The ensemble cast is as strong as ever, and with episodes like the highly anticipated It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover on the horizon, it seems as though Brunson and co. have adopted a "go big or go home" mantra for the new season — and it's paying off big time.

'Saturday Night'

Image via Sony Pictures

Where To Watch: In Theaters

With SNL Season 50 premiering last week, now is the perfect time to go back and see what went into making the show's debut. Tensions run high as producer Lorne Michaels and a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers prepare for the first Saturday Night Live broadcast on Oct. 11, 1975.

Ross Bonaime says that the film is a love letter to SNL: Saturday Night is an exciting, enthralling, and often hilarious celebration of Saturday Night Live with a tremendous cast that shows the unbelievable amount of work that goes into putting this show on. There is a clear love for the legacy and history of SNL and its importance in comedy and television, and Reitman captures that wonderfully here. By looking back at this iconic episode, Reitman has made one of his best films in years.

'Terrifier 3'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. However, when they think they're safe, Art returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare.

Terrifier 3 has a lot going on, and it appears to be too much, according to Ross Bonaime: As a mindless killing display, Terrifier 3 is impressive, but it wants to be more than that, and that’s where the problems lie.

'Piece by Piece'

Image via Focus Features

Where To Watch: In Theaters

He built his career brick by brick, and this film tells the life story of singer/songwriter and record producer Pharrell Williams, from his childhood in Virginia to his success in the music and fashion industry. Of course, the twist is that his life story is being told through a LEGO lens.

Jason Gorber praised the film, saying: [Director Morgan] Neville’s take on Pharell’s story is constructed to be something quite special, a wonderful synergy between subject and form, showing a new way of using the modes of documentary, animation, storytelling and musical creation to craft something colorful, and something wonderful. It’s a film that’s serious about play, and humble about the need for joy. Piece By Piece is, quite simply, bricktacularly brilliant.

'Teacup'

Where To Watch: On Peacock

Producer James Wan and Peacock deliver a terrific horror series. Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together to survive a mysterious threat. It is inspired by Robert McCammon's New York Times bestselling novel Stinger.

Jeff Ewing highlights the show's suspense as it echoes horror's past: It's hard to build a sufficiently paranoid series that hearkens back to classics but doesn't feel derivative. It's a balance that Teacup hits, with echoes of [John] Carpenter and related genre classics that nonetheless feel fresh in conception and execution.

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeves Story'