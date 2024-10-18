This week in theaters, Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) becomes a scream queen in the spectacular horror sequel Smile 2. Meanwhile, on streaming, some of the year's best movies are now available on VOD, such as the Oscar contender The Wild Robot and the underrated sci-fi thriller Alien: Romulus. Here is everything you need to add to your watchlist this weekend.

'Smile 2'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Naomi Scott in Smile 2
About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins to experience increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and pressures of fame, she must face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

While the first Smile was an enjoyable horror flick, Naomi Scott's performance elevates the sequel to new heights. Jeff Ewing explains: It's Naomi Scott who steals the show here. Poor Skye Riley is routinely isolated, confused, scared half to death, judged, and made to question her sanity, and Scott handles all these challenges exceptionally. She delivers a protagonist who's sympathetic and problematic, complex, and strong-willed but near heart attack levels of terror for much of the film's runtime. She's genuinely incredible in a particular scene with a bevy of dancers, which also happens to be one of the year's best horror sequences, bar none. [Scott] cements herself as a scream queen to watch.

'Alien: Romulus'

Where To Watch: On VOD

Space colonizers face the most terrifying life-form in the universe while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station. Alien: Romulus returns the Alien franchise back to its sci-fi horror roots as director Fede Álvarez offers us a refreshing albeit familiar spin on the Hollywood classic.

While Romulus is a solid film, it doesn't exactly move the franchise forward. Ross Bonaime explains: Alien: Romulus has plenty of its own solid ideas on how to build this world in ways we haven’t seen before, but it's a shame that a strong opening and ending are bookmarking a film that’s stuck in so many decades of callbacks and reminders of this franchise’s past... Alien: Romulus proves that for the Alien franchise to move forward, it might have to quit looking backward so much.

'Woman of the Hour'

Still of Anna Kendrick in Woman of the Hour getting her makeup done
Image via Netflix

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Still of Anna Kendrick in Woman of the Hour getting her makeup done
Anna Kendrick's directorial debut delivers the stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game.

Kendrick delivers an entertaining film and showcases her unique skills as a director. Ross Bonaime said: Woman of the Hour is a solid debut from Kendrick, and her ability to explore multiple genres—many of which seem surprising for the actress—build tension through her skilled direction. Her strengths bring this fascinating true-to-life story to the screen and make for one of the most intriguing directorial debuts this year. Woman of the Hour is a tight, smartly handled thriller that may stumble at times with its thematic ideas, but wins you over with its deft handling behind the camera. If this is only Kendrick’s first try as director, it’ll be very exciting to see what she does next.

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in Season 2, Episode 6 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer.'
Image via Netflix 

Where To Watch: On Netflix

lincoln-lawyer-season-3-2
Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the third season is based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt.

The latest season of The Lincoln Lawyer is still an entertaining watch, even if it's not the show's strongest outing. Erick Massoto said in his review: Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer is still a nice investment for anyone who likes murder mysteries, even though the series presents its weakest case so far. Despite fumbling several storylines, the show is still entertaining and compelling, and you hardly feel like you're wasting your time. However, a heftier exploration of other characters who are not Mickey Haller would certainly elevate the show to a must-watch status.

'Shrinking' Season 2

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford on the poster for Shrinking Season 2.
Image via Apple TV+

Where To Watch: Apple TV+

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel sitting in a (beached) canoe and Ford is holding a paddle in Shrinking Season 2
Jimmy (Jason Segel) is struggling to grieve the loss of his wife while being a dad, friend, and therapist. He decides to try a new approach with everyone in his path: unfiltered, brutal honesty. The show's first season left audiences on quite the cliffhanger, but don't worry, it seems to have come back and stuck the landing.

Garrett Blaney breaks down why Shrinking Season 2 continues to impress: Shrinking excels when it’s able to wrap the audience in its metaphorical trauma blanket — it reminds us that humans go through similar problems and that sometimes we’re not equipped to handle those on our own. The characters in Shrinking are at their most relatable not when they’re rifling off jokes, but when they are breaking down into their most ugly, vulnerable selves. The jokes are the fleece that lines that trauma blanket to keep us warm, but the emotional depth is the stitches and seams that hold everything together. All of that comes together for one of the best series on TV — even though, like its characters, it’s not without its flaws.

'MaXXXine'

Mia Goth holding a gun under neon lighting with blonde hair in MaXXXine
Image via A24

Where To Watch: On Ma​​​​XXX

Mia Goth and Elizabeth Debicki in Maxxxine stand, looking confused
