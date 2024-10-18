This week in theaters, Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) becomes a scream queen in the spectacular horror sequel Smile 2. Meanwhile, on streaming, some of the year's best movies are now available on VOD, such as the Oscar contender The Wild Robot and the underrated sci-fi thriller Alien: Romulus. Here is everything you need to add to your watchlist this weekend.

'Smile 2'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins to experience increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and pressures of fame, she must face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

While the first Smile was an enjoyable horror flick, Naomi Scott's performance elevates the sequel to new heights. Jeff Ewing explains: It's Naomi Scott who steals the show here. Poor Skye Riley is routinely isolated, confused, scared half to death, judged, and made to question her sanity, and Scott handles all these challenges exceptionally. She delivers a protagonist who's sympathetic and problematic, complex, and strong-willed but near heart attack levels of terror for much of the film's runtime. She's genuinely incredible in a particular scene with a bevy of dancers, which also happens to be one of the year's best horror sequences, bar none. [Scott] cements herself as a scream queen to watch.

'Alien: Romulus'

Where To Watch: On VOD

Space colonizers face the most terrifying life-form in the universe while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station. Alien: Romulus returns the Alien franchise back to its sci-fi horror roots as director Fede Álvarez offers us a refreshing albeit familiar spin on the Hollywood classic.

While Romulus is a solid film, it doesn't exactly move the franchise forward. Ross Bonaime explains: Alien: Romulus has plenty of its own solid ideas on how to build this world in ways we haven’t seen before, but it's a shame that a strong opening and ending are bookmarking a film that’s stuck in so many decades of callbacks and reminders of this franchise’s past... Alien: Romulus proves that for the Alien franchise to move forward, it might have to quit looking backward so much.

7 10 Alien: Romulus In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts Runtime 119 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

'Woman of the Hour'

Image via Netflix

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Anna Kendrick's directorial debut delivers the stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game.

Kendrick delivers an entertaining film and showcases her unique skills as a director. Ross Bonaime said: Woman of the Hour is a solid debut from Kendrick, and her ability to explore multiple genres—many of which seem surprising for the actress—build tension through her skilled direction. Her strengths bring this fascinating true-to-life story to the screen and make for one of the most intriguing directorial debuts this year. Woman of the Hour is a tight, smartly handled thriller that may stumble at times with its thematic ideas, but wins you over with its deft handling behind the camera. If this is only Kendrick’s first try as director, it’ll be very exciting to see what she does next.

Woman of the Hour Based on the true story of Rodney Alcala, the "Dating Game Killer," this film explores the chilling events surrounding his appearance on the TV show The Dating Game while in the midst of his murder spree. Anna Kendrick stars as the unwitting contestant who chooses Alcala as her date. Release Date September 26, 2023 Director Anna Kendrick Cast Anna Kendrick , Daniel Zovatto , Autumn Best , Andy Thompson , David Beairsto , Tighe Gill , Bonnie Hay , Thomas Strumpski , Nicolette Robinson , Kathryn Gallagher , Kelley Jakle , Tony Hale Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Ian MacAllister McDonald Studio(s) AGC Studios , Vertigo Entertainment , BoulderLight Pictures Distributor(s) Netflix Expand

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3

Image via Netflix

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the third season is based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt.

The latest season of The Lincoln Lawyer is still an entertaining watch, even if it's not the show's strongest outing. Erick Massoto said in his review: Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer is still a nice investment for anyone who likes murder mysteries, even though the series presents its weakest case so far. Despite fumbling several storylines, the show is still entertaining and compelling, and you hardly feel like you're wasting your time. However, a heftier exploration of other characters who are not Mickey Haller would certainly elevate the show to a must-watch status.

The Lincoln Lawyer Release Date May 13, 2022 Cast Manuel Garcia-Rulfo , Becki Newton , Angus Sampson , Jazz Raycole , Neve Campbell , Krista Warner , Lana Parrilla , Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine , Yaya DaCosta , Marlene Forte , Chris Browning , Matt Angel , Elliott Gould , Katrina Rosita , LisaGay Hamilton , Heather Mazur , Reggie Lee , Shenita Moore , Kim Hawthorne , Mikal Vega , Mike McColl , Saul Huezo , Ryan W. Garcia , La'Charles Trask , Christine Horn , Shwayze , Jeff Francisco , David Clayton Rogers , Fiona Rene , Douglas Bennett , Clint Carmichael , Darien Sills-Evans , Adam J. Harrington Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Creator(s) David E. Kelley Story By David E. Kelley Writers David E. Kelley Network Netflix Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors David E. Kelley Character(s) Mickey Haller , Lorna Crane , Dennis Cisco Wojciechowski , Izzy Letts , Maggie McPherson , Hayley Haller , Lisa Trammell , Detective Raymond Griggs , Andrea Freemann , Judge Teresa Medina , Teddy Vogul , Henry Dahl , Legal Siegel , Tanya Cruz , Judge Mary Holder , Carol Dubois , Angelo Soto , Bailiff , Janelle Simmons , Eli Wyms , Juror No. 7 , Jesús Menendez , Rene , Gary Furlong , Jo Giorgetti , Terrell Coleman , Alvin Aquino , Russell Lawson , Gloria Glory Days Dayton , Kaz , Mitchell Bondurant , Detective Howard O'Brien , Jeff Trammell Expand

'Shrinking' Season 2

Image via Apple TV+

Where To Watch: Apple TV+

Jimmy (Jason Segel) is struggling to grieve the loss of his wife while being a dad, friend, and therapist. He decides to try a new approach with everyone in his path: unfiltered, brutal honesty. The show's first season left audiences on quite the cliffhanger, but don't worry, it seems to have come back and stuck the landing.

Garrett Blaney breaks down why Shrinking Season 2 continues to impress: Shrinking excels when it’s able to wrap the audience in its metaphorical trauma blanket — it reminds us that humans go through similar problems and that sometimes we’re not equipped to handle those on our own. The characters in Shrinking are at their most relatable not when they’re rifling off jokes, but when they are breaking down into their most ugly, vulnerable selves. The jokes are the fleece that lines that trauma blanket to keep us warm, but the emotional depth is the stitches and seams that hold everything together. All of that comes together for one of the best series on TV — even though, like its characters, it’s not without its flaws.

'MaXXXine'

Image via A24

Where To Watch: On Ma​​​​XXX