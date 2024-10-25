This week on streaming, Paramount+ sees the return of two hit shows as they continue to go boldly where no man has gone before. We also see an underrated animated film hit VOD alongside a brand-new horror film you don't want to miss.

In theaters, somehow, both Venom and the Pope have returned, giving us the strangest double feature we've seen in a while. Here is everything you'll want to watch this weekend.

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 5

Image via Paramount

Where To Watch: On Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks is back for its fifth and final season. The animated series was a bold new take on the beloved sci-fi classic, that balanced adult humor with the sense of adventure we've come to love from the franchise.

Samantha Coley assures us that the show's final season will remind you why we fell in love with it in the first place: Star Trek: Lower Decks is going out at the very top of its game. While it's devastating to see this series come to an end, it is, at the very least, satisfying to see the series coming to a close on a high note, leaving the audience wanting more. McMahan, the cast, the writers, and the animators are not resting on their laurels as they deliver another out-of-this-world season.

Watch on Paramount+

'Lioness' Season 2

Image via Paramount+

Where To Watch: Paramount+

Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) reunite for the second season of Lioness. The series' return isn't without its faults, but it still manages to be a decent watch if you're looking for an intense drama.

Michael John Petty said in his review: Lioness can be a tough show to watch. Its real-world violence and dark geopolitical overtones are certainly not for everyone, nor is some of the TV-MA material riddled throughout. Yet, at least those first two things are essential in reinforcing the series' most compelling themes of dual identity, the conflict between country and family, and the dangers involved with keeping the American public safe. Lioness is based on the real-life team, after all, and while the series differs from the true story, its commitment to examining the genuine psychological effects of these operations is both admirable and daunting.

7 10 Lioness (2023) Special Ops: Lioness is a Paramount+ original series starring Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman. The series centers on a marine and a CIA agent who work together with the daughter of a dangerous terrorist group to destroy the organization. Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone co-creator) and Jill Wagner created the series, which was directed by Paul Cameron and Anthony Byrne. Release Date July 23, 2023 Cast Zoe Saldana , Nicole Kidman , Morgan Freeman , Laysla De Oliveira , Michael Kelly , Dave Annable , Jill Wagner , LaMonica Garrett , James Jordan , Austin Hébert Writers Taylor Sheridan , Jill Wagner Seasons 1 Story By Taylor Sheridan, Jill Wagner Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Directors Anthony Byrne , Paul Cameron Showrunner Taylor Sheridan Expand

Watch on Paramount+

'Venom: The Last Dance'

Where To Watch: In Theaters Everywhere

"It became personal to me." Those are the thoughts that echo through Eddie Brock's mind as he faces off against Knull. The end of the Venom trilogy marks a genre-defining moment as the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters pivots after its most successful franchise ends. In this film, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom (also Hardy) must make a devastating decision as a mysterious military man pursues them.

Somehow, this Venom film is the best in the series, according to our Aidan Kelley. Maybe it was the horse? Is Venom: The Last Dance the best film in the trilogy? I would say so, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't have quite a bit of fun while watching it. However, at the end of the day, the Venom film franchise is like that kid on the little league baseball team who gets the "Most Improved" trophy. You see and appreciate how they put the work in to try and be better, but deep down, you know they probably won't be playing long enough to be remembered in the major leagues.

Get Tickets Now

'Conclave'

Close

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with one of the world's most secretive and ancient events -- participating in the selection of a new pope. Surrounded by powerful religious leaders in the halls of the Vatican, he soon uncovers a trail of deep secrets that could shake the very foundation of the Roman Catholic Church.

Jason Gorber praised Conclave in his review saying: This is a nourishing film, with deep ideas nestled within a puply, thriller structure. It’s a wonderful blend that’s both highly entertaining and profoundly intelligent. Bravo to the entire group that came together for this unique of circumstances – My vote goes towards celebrating Conclave, I hope you join in on this most noble of coalitions and cast yours in the same way.

9 10 Conclave Following the unexpected death of the pope, Cardinal Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the secretive conclave to elect the next pope. As the process unfolds, he uncovers a conspiracy that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church. Release Date November 1, 2024 Director Edward Berger Cast Ralph Fiennes , Stanley Tucci , John Lithgow , Isabella Rossellini , Lucian Msamati , Carlos Diehz , Sergio Castellitto , Brian F. O'Byrne , Merab Ninidze , Jacek Koman , Rony Kramer , Joseph Mydell Runtime 120 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Peter Straughan , Robert Harris Character(s) Cardinal Lawrence , Cardinal Bellini , Cardinal Tremblay , Sister Agnes , Cardinal Adeyemi , Cardinal Benitez , Cardinal Tedesco , Archbishop Wozniak , Cardinal Mendoza , Nakitanda Expand

Get Tickets Now

'Transformers One'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Where To Watch: On VOD

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry), better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One tells a compelling story that perfectly reintroduces such an iconic franchise.

Jeff Ewing praised the film, saying: Transformers One provides an in-depth look at our favorite alien robots before they became the transforming bots we've loved for decades. The vocal performances shine, giving life to these characters, and combine well with expressive animated details that allow the characters to stand out as full-fledged beings instead of the cool-but-relatively-inexpressive robots we're used to in the prior movie landscape. The thematic work around the species' cogs and agency, as well as time-honored dramatic elements like falls from grace and betrayal, are well written and give new layers to characters we thought we knew.

Rent on Prime Video

'Azrael'