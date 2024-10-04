This week in theaters, Mad Love hits the big screen as Joker: Folie à Deux sees Joker and Harley Quinn take center stage in Todd Phillips' musical sequel to his Academy Award-winning film, Joker. If you don't want to kick it with the Joker, maybe staying in and streaming is more your speed? Marvel's biggest film of the year hits VOD while Prime Video drops the latest season of the cult classic, The Legend of Vox Machina. Here is everything you need to watch this weekend.

'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Where To Watch: In Theaters Everywhere

Struggling with his dual identity, failed comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga), while incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital. Unfortunately, the sequel-turned-musical is not nearly as good as the first.

Martin Tsai reveals that the Joker and Harley joint is a bad romance, saying: Phillips had one job, which was to recreate the jittery cringe of the original Joker to capitalize on the commercial and awards successes. A middling courtroom tale and half-baked musical is not the kind of victory lap anyone wants. Your best bet is to go rewatch The People’s Joker and pretend this never happened.

'Salem's Lot' (2024)

Where To Watch: On Max

Stephen King's beloved tale gets another reimagining in time for spooky season. When author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home in search of inspiration for his next book, he discovers that people in his hometown are mysteriously turning into blood-sucking vampires.

Robert Taylor says that Salem's Lot is a serviceable remake but will not be the definitive version of the story, saying: It's going to be tough for anyone to argue that this is the best version of this particular story, and the vampire tropes the movie so seriously deploys — crosses, holy water, etc. — are so long in the tooth (see what I did there?) that it definitely runs the risk of coming across as corny.

'Dan Da Dan'

Where To Watch: On Crunchyroll and Netflix

When high schooler Momo, from a family of spirit mediums, first meets her classmate Okarun, an occult geek, they argue—Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. When both phenomena are real, Momo awakens a hidden power, and Okarun gains the power of a curse. Together, they must challenge the paranormal forces threatening their world.

The backbone of any good coming-of-age story is its characters; thankfully, Dan Da Dan's little weirdos are electric. Laura Adams breaks down Momo (Shion Wakayama and Abby Trott) and Okarun (Natsuki Hanae and A.J. Beckles) in her review, saying: Dan Da Dan masterfully portrays the common human desire to be seen and accepted, using two lonely kids with unconventional beliefs as the story’s unlikely heroes.

'The Legend of Vox Machina' Season 3

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Everything is at stake in the long-awaited Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina. The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Prime Video's fantasy epic comes to a close in the show's final season, will Vox Machina finally be able to save the day?

Vox Machina has always been about family, and actress Marisha Ray (Keyleth), says that continues to be the driving force: I would say Season 3 is definitely about the stresses of a found family and if it really is healthy, the relationship and them navigating that. Familiarity can breed contempt, and I think you see a little bit of that in this season, of questioning it.

'Deadpool & Wolverine'

You know how long we've been waiting for this? Deadpool & Wolverine is finally available on digital storefronts. Relive the hilarious road trip as Wade (Ryan Reynolds), and Logan (Hugh Jackman) fight to save their world in this Marvel multiverse extravaganza.

Ross Bomaine praised the film, saying: Deadpool & Wolverine is a blast, one of the most straight-up fun films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and like No Way Home, another example of how well Marvel can integrate the past of this company into the future in a satisfactory way.

