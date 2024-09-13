Spooky season came early, as Speak No Evil hit theaters on Friday the 13th, and In a Violent Nature made its way to streaming. Don't worry; if horror is not your thing, there are several other options, like Civil War hitting Max or Emily in Paris Season 4 finally finishing its run on Netflix. Here's what needs to be on your weekend watchlist.

'Speak No Evil'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

On a vacation in Toscana, a Danish family instantly becomes friends with a Dutch family. Months later, the Danish couple receives an unexpected invitation. It doesn't take long before the joy of reunion is replaced with misunderstandings.

The Speak No Evil remake might not outdo the original, but it delivers entertaining performances from its terrific cast. Emma Kiely touched on James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis' performances, saying: The cast of Speak No Evil is its greatest asset. While the marketing material may have you think this is a showcase for James McAvoy to do some more maniacal scenery-chewing, Mackenzie Davis’ performance holds the entire film together.

'The Killer’s Game'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Diagnosed with a terminal illness, top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) decides to take matters into his own hands and take a hit out on himself. However, when the very men he hires also target his ex-girlfriend, he must fend off an army of assassins and win back the love of his life before it's too late.

The Killer's Game is an action comedy, and the comedy aspect is one of the film's biggest attributes. When asked about her most challenging moment of the film, Sofia Boutella told Collider: The thing that seems to be the hardest for people — for me — was the comedy. I wanted those little moments to land. I also wanted the vulnerability to really be relatable for people when they watch, to understand that vulnerable place that she's coming from when she's with him and when he breaks up with her, and just put yourself in those shoes...

'Civil War'

Where To Watch: On Max

Alex Garland's latest film takes us into a dystopian future America, where we follow a team of military-embedded journalists racing against time to reach Washington, D.C. before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

Matthew Donato praised the film: Civil War starkly represents America’s reputation from the outside and a dissection of our nation’s dodgy relationship with journalism. It bares all, prods at festering wounds, and challenges the audience to reckon with its ideas. You might not vibe with what it all means, nor does Garland maybe even know, but where the same approach fails in Men, I’ll be thinking about Civil War for years to come.

Civil War 9 10 A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Alex Garland Cast Nick Offerman , Kirsten Dunst , Cailee Spaeny , Wagner Moura , Sonoya Mizuno , Jefferson White Main Genre Drama Writers Alex Garland

'In a Violent Nature'

Where To Watch: On Shudder

When a group of teens takes a locket from a collapsed fire tower in the woods, they unwittingly resurrect the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime. The undead killer soon embarks on a bloody rampage to retrieve the stolen locket, methodically slaughtering anyone who gets in his way.

In a Violent Nature echoes the slashers of old in many of the best ways. Especially when it comes to Johnny. Chase Hutchinson explains: [Johnny] Like Jason Vorhees of the Friday the 13th series, though somehow much meaner and smarter, he wanders methodically through the remote area, accumulating weapons that he’ll soon put to bloody use. His main targets end up being, of course, a group of unwitting horny and drunken teens whose vacation is soon to become an unrelenting nightmare.

In a Violent Nature 8 10 The horror movie tracks a ravenous zombie creature as it makes its way through a secluded forest. Release Date January 22, 2024 Director Chris Nash Cast Lauren-Marie Taylor , Andrea Pavlovic , Ry Barrett , Reece Presley Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Chris Nash Expand

'The Old Man' Season 2

Where To Watch: On Hulu

Dan Chase absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future, he must reconcile his past.

Arezou Amin says that Season 2 continues the vibes of the first, saying: The Old Man Season 2 overall operates at the same speed as the first, really taking the time to draw out the beats and the danger but occasionally sacrificing its own pacing in the process. This is felt most once the series shifts partially back to the U.S., and the stride stumbles as a result.

The Old Man Premiering on FX in 2022, The Old Man is a Thriller and Drama series starring Jeff Bridges. The film sees Bridges playing Dan Chase, an ex-CIA operative and war veteran that kills an intruder that enters his home and then goes into hiding to avoid the law. Release Date 2020-00-00 Cast Jeff Bridges , John Lithgow Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Hulu

'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 2

Where To Watch: On Netflix

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

According to Emily Cappello, the second half of Emily in Paris Season 4 is a solid return for the series: While it may be naive to expect that a series that so often abandons its most compelling storylines will pick up where its potentially show-altering finale ended, continuing down the path set up at the end of Season 4 could be the reset Emily in Paris needs to solidify itself as more than just a pop culture moment.

