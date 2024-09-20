It's a classic Marvel vs. DC bout as Agatha All Along and The Penguin make their streaming premieres. Both shows reveal their respective franchises' wicked side in ways we've never seen before. If the supervillains aren't quite your speed, Demi Moore stars in the intense body horror film The Substance, while Chris Hemsworth transforms into a hero once again on the big screen. Here's everything you need to be watching this weekend.

'Agatha All Along'

Where To Watch: On Disney+

Enter the Coven of Chaos as Marvel takes us back into the cursed city of WestView. After the events of WandaVision and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Agatha All Along reveals Agnes' (Kathryn Hahn) fate. Our favorite neighborhood sorcerer must go on a new adventure that will leave you bewitched.

Collider's Taylor Gates praised the series in her review, saying: Fans who have been anxiously awaiting Agatha All Along since WandaVision ended are sure to be satisfied with where things go. Not only that, but the show serves as a compelling entry point for new fans, too, feeling like the beginning of a new, magic-heavy side of the MCU with the kind of characters who haven’t been given the spotlight before.

'The Penguin'

Where To Watch: On Max

After the events of The Batman, Gotham City is left in disarray. With the death of Carmine Falcone, power is up for grabs in the criminal underworld, and Oz is on a mission to come out on top. Will the Penguin rise to become the king of Gotham?

Chase Hutchinson said in his review: The Penguin drags us into a bleak world that has only been made worse by the acts of all the people the story follows. It’s a series that is still finding its legs and could never surpass The Sopranos, though there are no better acts to attempt to follow. Here’s to a potential second season when Oz goes to therapy. After everything he’s been through and has done to others, as well as what he will continue to do in his sad life, he certainly could use it.

'Transformers One'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry), better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One tells a compelling story that perfectly reintroduces such an iconic franchise.

'The Substance'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), renowned for an aerobics show, faces a devastating blow on her 50th birthday as her boss fires her. Amid her distress, a laboratory offers her a substance that promises to transform her into an enhanced version of herself.

Caleb Hammond said in his review: Considering The Substance’s ending builds on the blood-soaked ending of Revenge, then God help us for what Fargeat has in store for us for her third feature. The Substance ensures she’ll have a legion of new horror fans anxiously anticipating it.

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Following the massive success of Dahmer, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed - and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole - that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?

