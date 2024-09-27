Fall is officially here, so TV season is in full swing. The Walking Dead returns to your screens as Norman Reedus reprises his iconic role of Daryl Dixon. Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in a wonderful millennial romance on Netflix, and Junji Ito's groundbreaking horror manga is finally getting an anime adaptation.

While TV and streaming is serving us well, that doesn't mean there are some great new films hitting the cinemas across the globe. Aubrey Plaza (Agatha All Along) and Maisy Stella (Nashville) star in the terrific coming-of-age film, My Old Ass, while Lupita Nyong'o stars in one of the best-animated films of the year, The Wild Robot. For more information on these titles, check out everything you must watch this weekend.

'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Season 2

Where To Watch: On AMC

Stranded in postapocalyptic France, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) reunite in an effort to survive. Season 2 not only picks up after The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's first season but also serves as the next chapter with several chapters carrying the title "The Book of Carol," which will shift focus to Carol's story for numerous episodes.

Shawn Van Horn praised the new season, saying: The two besties get back to their ass-kicking ways, trying to defeat Marion, save Laurent, and get back to America all at the same time. How they get there is filled with those usual The Walking Dead frustrations, but it's with our two favorite characters, so we can overlook that. Besides, the finale boasts a twist that sets up another season of Daryl and Carol together.

Watch on AMC+

'My Old Ass'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

An 18th-birthday mushroom trip brings Elliott (Maisy Stella) face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza). When the older Elliott starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn't do, she realizes she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what's becoming a transformative summer.

Directed by Megan Park (The Fallout), My Old Ass is an incredibly touching film; Ross Bonaime explains: "Park’s writing and directing make this a playful coming-of-age tone, but also with the awareness that we can’t hold on to the moments that we don’t want to lose. There’s a sadness to that idea inherently, but also a beauty to it—as though every day is something that we should appreciate and delight in. That mixture of beauty and sadness is palpable, a perfect atmosphere for the last days of summer and the last days at home.

My Old Ass 8 10 Elliott Labrant, who has been advised by her future self not to fall in love, is sure she can do so after being given the advice. That is, until she meets the boy her older self warned her about. Release Date January 20, 2024 Director Megan Park Cast Maisy Stella , Percy Hynes White , Maddie Ziegler , Seth Isaac Johnson , Kerrice Brooks , Aubrey Plaza Runtime 88 Minutes Writers Megan Park Studio(s) Indian Paintbrush , LuckyChap Entertainment , Scythia Films Expand

Where To Watch

'The Wild Robot'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Shipwrecked on a deserted island, a robot named Roz (Lupita Nyong'o) must learn to adapt to its new surroundings. Building relationships with the native animals, Roz soon develops a parental bond with an orphaned gosling.

The Wild Robot is a film that almost anyone will enjoy, making it one of the year's best. Shaina Weatherhead said in her review: While some scenes in the film might actually be slightly too intense for young viewers — a body horror-esque sequence of Roz being dissected by hungry raccoons comes to mind — The Wild Robot's overall sweetness and affinity for laugh-out-loud moments will surely win the hearts of children and adults alike.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

Where To Watch

'Uzumaki'

Where To Watch: On Adult Swim

Uzumaki is a long-awaited horror anime based on the chilling works of Junji Ito. It's a story that will make you spiral into madness.

Soham Bagchi describes the series as the story of the quiet coastal town of Kurôzu-cho, where something sinister lurks beneath the surface, slowly enveloping the lives of its inhabitants in a spiral of horror. The series follows a high school student, Kirie Goshima, and her boyfriend, Shuichi Saito, as they collectively witness their town drown in their obsession with spirals, which have incredible psychological and physical powers that take over whoever comes under their curse and kill them in increasingly horrific ways.

Shuichi's parents are the first to fall prey to the spiral's curse, which pushes him to be reclusive but also makes him develop the ability to detect when the spirals form. Meanwhile, Kirie herself gets affected by the curse of spirals as her hair starts forming curls. As they learn more about their town's history and bear witness to the grotesque horrors that come their way, dark secrets are revealed, which make them question their sanity and attempt to escape this hellish nightmare.

Watch on Max

'Megalopolis'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Hollywood legend Francis Ford Coppola is back in the director's chair for his latest epic, Megalopolis. A conflict between Cesar, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare.

While Megalopolis is not a film that we'd recommend because of its quality, it might be worth watching just to see how bonkers some of the film's choices are. Chase Hutchinson explains in his review: On the one hand, you’re often watching fairly standard scenes play out with a handful of actors who’ve done great work before while attempting to do so here. You’re not watching the film come apart as much as it is just carrying on in a repetitive register. On the other hand, there is something that feels more stodgy than subversive the longer it goes on. This is a film that could have been alienating and challenging, pushing us either on a formal or thematic level. Instead, it doesn't come close to doing either.

Where To Watch

'Nobody Wants This'

Where To Watch: On Netflix

It's not too often that we get many rom-coms on Netflix, but Nobody Wants This was well worth the wait. The series follows an agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell something is between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justin Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).

Nobody Wants This is a delightful series thanks to its sharp writing and incredible cast. Isabella Soares explains in her review: Bell and Brody are simply irresistible as the show's leading pair, making their onscreen partnership feel like a match made in millennial heaven. After all, Bell is also an early aughts star, with her breakthrough on TV thanks to playing the inquisitive teen detective at the center of Veronica Mars.

Nobody Wants This Release Date September 6, 2024 Cast Kristen Bell , Adam Brody​ , Jackie Tohn , Michael Hitchcock , Paul Ben-Victor , Sherry Cola , Shiloh Bearman , Stephanie Faracy , Tovah Feldshuh , Emily Arlook Main Genre Comedy Writers Erin Foster IMDb ID tt26933824 TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Seasons 1 Creator(s) Erin Foster Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Erin Foster , Craig DiGregorio Expand

Watch on Netflix