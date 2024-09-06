This week in theaters, Tim Burton and Michael Keaton are reuniting as we return to the insane world of Beetlejuice. The sequel, almost 40 years in the making, is a film you don't want to miss. On streaming, Hayao Miyazaki's latest Oscar-winning animated film, The Boy and the Heron hits Max, making it a must-watch for your at-home viewing. Scroll below to find the complete list of everything you need to add to your weekend watchlist.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy. Still haunted by Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), Lydia's (Winona Ryder) life soon gets turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife. When someone says Beetlejuice's name three times, the mischievous demon gleefully returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice seems to be a return to form for Tim Burton, as the film is a millennial's delight, according to Martin Tsai: Rife with nostalgia, Beetlejuice is intended for ’80s babies. It’s truly exciting to see Burton’s return to form, making something both grotesque and funny after struggling to connect with some ambitious projects without Johnny Depp. He appears to be energized and having fun, something we haven’t seen in quite a while.

Get Tickets Now

'The Perfect Couple'

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.

While not a perfect series, The Perfect Couple is still incredibly entertaining, according to Tania Hussain: Despite its rushed ending and inconsistency in tone, The Perfect Couple excels in its character development thanks to standout performances and complex, winding tension. As a series meant to hook from the start, it does an excellent job across its six episodes of blending dark comedy with drama for an unpredictable watch.

Watch on Netflix

'The Boy and the Heron'

Where To Watch: on Max

Mahito, a young 12-year-old boy, struggles to settle in a new town after his mother's death. However, when a talking heron informs Mahito that his mother is still alive, he enters an abandoned tower in search of her, which takes him to another world.

Miyazaki's bag is deeper than we ever imagined as he delivers yet again. The Boy and the Heron is the latest Studio Ghibli film to steal our hearts. Ross Bonaime explains why the film works, saying: After over half a century as one of the most consistently exciting and continuously inventive filmmakers working today, Miyazaki continues to surprise with The Boy and the Heron. At times, it can be an overwhelming example of a director having the freedom to do whatever he wants, but in the end, Miyazaki finds a way to turn his latest into a moving tale, with stunning animation, memorable characters, and one of the most ambitious worlds he’s ever created.

The Boy and the Heron 8 10 A young boy named Mahito, yearning for his mother, ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki. Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Soma Santoki , Masaki Suda , Takuya Kimura , Aimyon Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Hayao Miyazaki Production Company Studio Ghibli, Toho Company Expand

Watch on Max

'Rebel Ridge'

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission-- post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings are unjustly seized by law enforcement, he’s forced to go head-to-head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), and the two become entangled in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family, and protect Summer in the process.

Here's what Chase Hutchinson had to say about the film: When that all comes to the forefront, the film boasts plenty of delightful action that also feels appropriately gruesome. Saulnier doesn’t spoil this by coming out of the gate with all the fights too soon. Instead, it’s a steady build to when Terry must fully take matters into his own hands. The way he then must move quickly to take down enemies who have them outgunned doesn’t get quite as audaciously gory as Green Room or Blue Ruin, though you still feel every impact all the same.

Rebel Ridge 7 10 Terry Richmond, played by Aaron Pierre, arrives in the town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin. When his savings are unjustly seized by corrupt local law enforcement, he is forced into a deadly battle to uncover a conspiracy and protect those he loves. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Jeremy Saulnier Cast AnnaSophia Robb , David Denman , Aaron Pierre , Don Johnson Emory Cohen , Oscar Gale , Reid Williams , Steve Zissis Runtime 131 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Jeremy Saulnier Expand

Watch on Netflix

'The Front Room'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

The Front Room is an A24 psychological horror film that follows Belinda (Brandy Norwood), a newly pregnant woman whose life turns into a nightmare when her estranged mother-in-law moves in. As the sinister presence takes hold, Belinda must protect her unborn child from her diabolical guest.

Jeff Ewing believes that the film is worth your time, saying: There's a lot to like about The Front Room. First and foremost, Kathryn Hunter excels as the malevolent, scheming Solange, while Brandy Norwood lands Belinda's intensity throughout, especially as she comes to be truly challenged. There's an interesting back-and-forth between them, and a series of power plays that mostly keep the narrative feeling fresh as it proceeds. The film's biggest issues pertain mostly to repetition.

The Front Room 7 10 Everything goes to hell for newly pregnant Belinda after her mother-in-law moves in and tries to get her claws on the child. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Max Eggers , Sam Eggers Cast Brandy Norwood , Andrew Burnap , Kathryn Hunter , Neal Huff , David Manis , Mary Catherine Wright , Ellen J. Maddow , Mary Testa Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Max Eggers , Sam Eggers Expand

Get Tickets Now