The weekend is here! As usual, there’s a lot of exciting new content hitting screens of all shapes and sizes. Season 3 of For All Mankind and Evil are set to premiere on AppleTV+ and Paramount+, respectively. The sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed BBC series Peaky Blinders (finally) premieres on Netflix, along with the new sports drama Hustle starring Adam Sandler, Ben Foster, and Queen Latifah. Jurassic World Dominion stomps into theaters with a vengeance and a few familiar faces in Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill, who all reunite to help Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard save the world from dino-overload.

The penultimate episode of the Showtime series The First Lady deals with Betty Ford's (Michelle Pffeifer) worsening addiction, Eleanor Roosevelt's (Gillian Anderson) patriotism heading into WWII, and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis) and Hillary Clinton (Kate Burton) fighting for women on the 2016 campaign trail. Plus, the final episode of the HBO Max true crime limited series The Staircase starring Toni Collette and Colin Firth, the Season 3 finale of Barryon HBO, the premiere of Queer as Folk on Peacock, and the Season 1 finale of Vanessa Bayer and Jeremy Beiler's hilarious Showtime series I Love That For You.

Here’s a closer look at five must-watch titles hitting the big and small screens this weekend!

Peaky Blinders (Season 6)

Release Date: Friday, June 10 on Netflix

We’re back in Birmingham, baby! After an extended hiatus due to Covid delays, Steven Knight’s English drama series Peaky Blindersreturns for its sixth and final season. Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is back after his Season 5 breakdown, along with his wife Lizzie (Natasha O’Keefe) and brother Arthur (Paul Anderson). Additionally, Last Night in Soho star Anya Taylor-Joy returns as Gina and fan-favorite Tom Hardy as Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons. Actress Helen McCrory, who played matriarch Polly Gray, passed away in 2021, leaving her character’s future uncertain. Though this is the show’s final season, the Peaky Blinders story isn’t ending. A feature film is set to wrap up the English gangster saga in 2023.

Hustle

Release Date: June 10 on Netflix and select theaters

Hard work, dedication, and someone willing to give you a chance. Directed by Jeremiah Zagar and produced by LeBron James andAdam Sandler, the new Netflix original film Hustle follows long-time NBA recruiter Stanley Sugerman (Sandler) who’s desperately searching the globe for the next superstar in the making. Stanley’s job has kept him away from his wife (Queen Latifah) and daughter (Jordan Hull) for three decades and has pushed him to the edge, but when he sees the sensational street ball player Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) play in Spain, he realizes he might finally have an answer to all his problems. Despite some friction along the way from his boss (Ben Foster), Stanley is ready to do what it takes to get Bo to the big leagues.

Dark Winds (Series Premiere)

Release Date: Sunday, June 12 at 9:00pm on AMC and AMC+

AMC is about to get a lot more mysterious. Based on the popular mystery book series Leaphorn & Chee by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds takes place in the 1970s on a remote Navajo Nation outpost in the Southwest. Two Navajo officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) are tasked with solving a number of unique crimes that are potentially connected. The more they dig up clues, the more they dig up their own troubled pasts and wrestle with their strained relationship to their faith. The six-episode first season, which featured an all-Native American writing staff, is produced by Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin and Robert Redford, the latter of whom also produced the 1991 film The Dark Wind starring Lou Diamond Phillips.

Becoming Elizabeth (Series Premiere)

Release Date: Sunday, June 12 at 9:00pm EST on Starz

Before she was the Queen, she was Elizabeth. The new Starz drama series aptly titled Becoming Elizabeth is an origin story for Queen Elizabeth I. The series, which feels a bit like if Succession took place during the House of Tudor, follows a young Elizabeth (Alicia Von Rittberg) who, following the death of her infamous father Henry VIII, is thrust into the deliciously dangerous and messy world of the English court. The naive woman is forced to come of age during a very politically unstable time for the monarchy and must compete with her siblings for power on the throne.

RELATED: 'Barry' Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: Elevator Explosions and Beachy Hallucinations

Barry (Season 3 Finale)

Release Date: Sunday, June 12 at 10:00pm EST on HBO

Oh, Mr. Berkman. Season 3 of the hit crime dramedy Barry, whichstars Bill Hader as the titular marine-turned-hitman who finds new purpose in life through acting, has proven to be the grittiest, darkest, and most unpredictable season yet. Over the last seven episodes, Barry’s struggled to come to terms with his devastating past, Sally’s fame has gone to her head, and NoHo Hank misses his Cristobal! Will Kenneth Goulet have the last laugh? Are Albert and Barry going to bury the hatchet? And when can we stream Cousineau's acting master class? Go hit up Mitch and grab some beignets, because the Season 3 finale is sure to be one bloody good time. The Emmy winning series, which also stars Sarah Goldberg, Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan, and D’Arcy Carden, was recently renewed for Season 4.

New Episodes

Friday

The Essex Serpent (AppleTV+)

Tehran (AppleTV+)

PAUSE with Sam Jay (HBO)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Physical (AppleTV+)

P-Valley (Starz)

For All Mankind (AppleTV+, Season 3 Premiere)

Sunday

Barry (HBO)

The First Lady (Showtime)

I Love That For You (Showtime)

The Baby (HBO)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO)

ZIWE (Showtime)

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? (E!)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Evil (Paramount+, Season 3 Premiere)

Becoming Elizabeth (Starz, Series Premiere)