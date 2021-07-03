Hours after it was reported that HBO had pulled the plug on a second season of Lovecraft Country, creator Misha Green teased what it could have been. She took to Twitter to thank fans of the sci-fi fantasy show for tuning in, and wished that she could’ve seen Lovecraft Country: Supremacy to completion.

Deadline reports that Green and her writers had a 75-page Bible prepared for the second season, although no scripts had been written yet. In her tweet, Green shared an image of what appeared to be the territorial United States of America divided into four nations. She wrote, “A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you Lovecraft Country: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged.” She also added the hashtag, "no confederate".

The image then teases a map of the country, only it is split into 4 sections and now called the "Sovereign States of America." Green teases that the second season of the show would have seen a deeply changed country based on the events of Season 1, with the continental U.S., now divided between the "Tribal Nations of the West," the "Whitelands," the "New Negro Republic," and the "Jefferson Commonwealth."

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said in a statement to Deadline, announcing the cancellation. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

The show’s cancellation came as a surprise to fans, especially after it was reported in February that Green and a “small team of writers” were working on a new season. HBO boss Casey Bloys said earlier this year that he was “hopeful” that Lovecraft Country would return with new episodes.

“Misha is working with a small team of writers and they’re coming up with a take. She had a book to go on in the first season, she and the writers wanted to go off and take some time to go out and figure out without a book with these characters, what’s the journey we want to go on. We all want to be sure she’s got a story to tell. That’s where she is right now, working on those ideas. I’m very hopeful, as is Misha, so we’re giving them the time to work,” he said.

The 10-episode first season, which debuted in August 2020, starred Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Aunjanue Ellis, Courtney B. Vance, and Michael K. Williams. Based on the novel by Matt Ruff, it told the story of Atticus Freeman (Majors), a Korea War veteran who goes on a quest to locate his missing father, joined by his childhood friend-turned-love interest Letitia "Leti" Lewis (Smollett), and his uncle George (Vance). The allegorical tale took them deep into the Jim Crow South of the 1950s, as they were chased by monsters both real and metaphorical.

