Pretty much since the dawn of time, the supernatural and the unexplainable have been the subject of human fascination that has helped give way to some of the best stories and characters that have since become a staple of pop culture. The paranormal still remains one of the most popular themes in films, books and TV shows to this day, clearly showing that spooky season is all year round.

Audiences are currently living in a supernatural television renaissance, (which is a miracle in itself in the wake of mass cancellations of some of the most beloved series in recent months) with creative and complex mythologies that have had viewers intrigued and enamored with tales of ghosts, vampires, zombies, and more. While most TV shows concerning the supernatural usually linger on the scary and the dark, there are some that give roses to some of the best comedies that just so happen to have mystical creatures of folklore and horror.

'What We Do In The Shadows' (2019 - )

Based on the New Zealand campy vampire cult classic of the same name, What We Do In The Shadows is a show that perfectly satirizes office culture and the mundanity of human existence by witnessing ancient vampires trying to navigate the modern world of Staten Island in "New York Cit-ay," as Laszlo (Matt Berry) melodically often puts it. Anyone who was a fan of the original film is bound to fall in love with the series, as it incorporates the same effervescent charm and brutal depictions of vampire-based activities that made people fall in love with the What We Do In The Shadows Cinematic Universe, (or WWDITSCU for short).

The ensemble cast shines and each character is a delight to watch; from the literal energy-draining boring office worker Colin (Mark Proksch) to Nadia (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo's wife and an irrepressible force, as well as the best dressed. The master-familiar relationship between Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén) is excellent, and the chemistry that every actor has with each other is undeniable and another reason why this show cannot be missed.

'Ghosts' (2019 - )

Ghosts is a British sitcom, currently airing on the BBC and features a large portion of the ensemble cast of the beloved children's historical comedy sketch show Horrible Histories, which follows couple Alison and Mike Cooper (Charlotte Ritchie and Keill Smith-Bynoe) in their inherited and crumbling mansion that also is the home of a collection of ghosts that each belong to a different historical period.

The show is fun, silly and sincere, with the ghosts themselves of course being the show's main driving force. Ghosts shows off the comedy chops and the familiar historical goofiness that the ensemble is well-known for, while still delivering smart and mature humor that makes it stand out on its own. The show even led to an American spin-off, clearly showing that ghost stories still have a worldwide appeal.

'Russian Doll' (2019 - )

Set in the dazzling world of New York City, Russian Doll follows the adventures of Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) as she attempts to escape and solve an infinite time loop that forces her to relive her 36th birthday party. The time-loop kills Nadia in specific and surprising ways and then transports her back to the same event at the same time over and over as she tries to survive the night.

The main charm of Russian Doll lies within the mystery of the time loop and watching Nadia try and uncover its secrets and the uncaring universe she inhabits that kills and revives her on a whim. Natasha Lyonne is captivating to watch as always, with her husky voice and sardonic musings giving the show its magic and binge-able appeal.

'Wellington Paranormal' (2018 - 2022)

On the topic of the WWDITSCU, another comedy show that follows up on the events of the original film, Wellington Paranormal is a comedy-horror mockumentary that features the same unperceptive and incurious police officers (Mike Minogue and Karen O'Leary) that fans first met in 2014 as New Zealand's driving force against supernatural horrors and dangerous creatures of the night.

A cop show truly unlike any other, Wellington Paranormal once again highlights the surreal absurdity of fantasy and horror and blends it with the over-familiar and humdrum of everyday life to beautiful results. If you've ever wondered how a unit of run-of-the-mill cops in New Zealand would respond to daily threats of paranormal nightmares, then this show is your answer.

'Good Omens' (2019 - )

Based on the anthology series of the same name by legendary authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Good Omens is another show that fully utilizes the creativity and boundless imagination of the supernatural to tell a story about an unexpected duo, an angel (Michael Sheen) and a demon (David Tennant), and their attempts to stop a world-ending armageddon. It's about as high stakes as it can get.

The chemistry between the two main actors really is the prime reason to watch this show, even with the abundance of incredible magical adventures and an array of famous mythical figures in human memory. Tennant and Sheen play off one another brilliantly, and the struggle between good and evil between two lifelong friends (or lovers, depending on who you ask) is the show's biggest highlight.

'Misfits' (2009 - 2013)

A gem from the early 2010s that isn't recognized nearly as much as it rightfully deserves; Misfits is a show that originally ran from 2009 to 2013 on the British network E4 and features another ensemble cast of young offenders with big personalities and their own supernatural powers. Featuring the talents of Robert Sheehan and Iwan Rheon in some of their first roles, as well as Antonia Thomas, Lauren Socha and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

Similar somewhat in tone to other grungy classics of British television à la Skins, Misfits explores the complications and preposterousness of five delinquents gaining superpowers by allowing those powers to mirror each character's traits and personalities. It's a unique take on the superhero genre before the superhero genre took off in the mid-2010s and still holds up extraordinarily well in terms of its humor and storytelling.

'Gravity Falls' (2012 - 2016)

A classic of modern animation, Gravity Falls is a light-hearted, animated story about family, secrets, and confusion that comes with growing up. Created by Alex Hirsch and set in a town akin to the perpetual spookiness and mystery of Twin Peaks, Gravity Falls is about two identical twins, Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel (Kristen Schaal), as they encounter and try and solve the many paranormal mysteries that lie within the peculiar small town.

The show is delightfully silly and is more of a playful take on the surreal and the strange; it's a fun show to check out if you still want some suspense without all the existential confusion but just the same amount of mystery.

'Santa Clarita Diet' (2017 - 2019)

Drew Barrymore plays a zombie in this and if that isn't enough to pique your interest then truly nothing well. Although unfairly and unjustly canceled far before its time, the story of a suburban real-estate agent and her metamorphosis into a primal and undead creature craving human flesh is more lighthearted and charming than assumed at first glance.

Sheila's (Barrymore) husband, Joel (Timothy Olyphant) remains loyal to her and just as devoted to finding a cure for his wife's condition as he is with covering up her string of violent crimes and insatiable hunger. Netflix did Santa Clarita Diet so dirty, so show it some love and check it out if you haven't already.

'The Umbrella Academy' (2019 - )

The Umbrella Academy is an ensemble-led comedy-drama paranormal show based on the comic book series of the same name originally created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. It even features Robert Sheehan as an eccentric outsider with superpowers again!

The show follows the strained and complex relationships between the sibling-led superhero belonging to the superhero crime-fighting squad Umbrella Academy, as each character attempts to reconcile with their troubled upbringing under the strict and unloving leadership of Sir Reginald Hargreeves. With the approaching fourth season being the show's final one, there is no greater time to catch up on one of the best superhero shows currently streaming.

'Inside Job' (2021 - 2022)

Sadly another sad case of Netflix cruelly ending a fantastic show before its time, Inside Job is an animated workplace comedy that follows the employees of a shady, shadowy corporation that controls and maintains all the wildest conspiracy theories that you have ever heard of, except they're even weirder than you'd first expect.

The show mocks the sudden influx of obsession over conspiracy theories over the last few years, filled with sharp and hilarious jokes that bring humor back into the realm of conspiracy theories, making them as ridiculous and farfetched as they really are. The story may be over, but the undeniable talent of the animation crew, writers, voice cast and everyone in between once again deserves to be recognized and appreciated by anyone lucky enough to give it a chance.

