Editor's Note: The following contains What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 spoilers.The hit show What We Do in the Shadows just finished up its 4th season on FX. The Staten Island vamps have all gone through a lot this season. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) has opened a nightclub with the help of the Guide (Kristen Schaal), Nandor (Kayvan Novak) has found a lamp, which brought him a Djinn (Anoop Desai) to grant his many wishes. Most were ridiculous and one even reincarnated all of his wives for him. Nandor wound up deciding to settle down with Marwa (Parisa Fakhri), but that is a whole other story. Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) has returned (more than a little peeved) from his non-consensual journey to London. Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) suddenly died at the end of Season 3 on his 100th birthday. Laszlo (Matt Berry) discovered that energy vampires have a lifespan of 100 years. Much to his surprise, Colin was reborn as a newborn baby. Laszlo, sent his wife and Guillermo to London, so that he could care for and nurture new baby Colin on his own.

Colin's Character Arc in Season 4

Image via FX Networks

Throughout the season, Colin has gone from newborn to toddler to a little kid with an affinity for the performing arts. The house has basically fallen apart because although Laszlo is gleefully raising Colin, he has no time or interest in housekeeping. Colin is being taught culture and finds he has a knack for performing musical theatre at Nadja's nightclub while Laszlo accompanies and coaches him. If there was one thing Laszlo was determined to do, it was to have Colin grow up to be a more interesting person than his former energy vampire self. Guillermo also took part of raising Colin, whether he wanted to or not, but he took a more practical approach. In the penultimate episode of the season, however, Colin’s rapid aging caught up with him again as he turned into the sullen teenager that every parent dreads and Laszlo is forced to explain to Colin what he really is. And even Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) steps in after Colin steals his car, but his solution is for Laszlo and Colin to duke it out. That’s when Guillermo realizes that Colin is feeding. Not on their energy, but on their anger. Colin eventually returns to his true form, a fully adult, fully realized energy vampire.

Laszlo Is Absolutely Devastated

Image via FX Networks

Once Colin grows back up, all of the cultural lessons Laszlo shared with him, their musical performances, and their adventures, all end. Laszlo has always been a cocky bastard always drowning in his own arrogance. He was born and rasied in the upper crust society of England and even attended Eton. From his upbringing to his time on Staten Island, he's never been one to form bonds or show any form of empathy whatsoever. And yet when he discovered Colin’s impending fate, he stepped up and went above and beyond to make Colin's final days and transition peaceful and celebratory. He seemed genuinely heartbroken when Colin died. What was it about Colin's death that suddenly made Laszlo an empathetic pal?

The minute he learned that energy vampires have a lifespan of 100 years, something switched in our British pal. And to our genuine shock, when Colin turned up as a newborn, Laszlo (literally) got rid of everyone to help raise him to be a well-rounded and interesting person. Where did this fatherly instinct come from in Laszlo? In rearing this man-child, Laszlo has become empathetic, caring, and selfless putting aside his own needs for the needs of Colin. He has grown a real attachment to Colin and to see that all snatched away in an instant crushes him as Colin seems to have zero recollection of their time together from his impending death all the way through his rapid childhood. Is it weird to feel bad for Laszlo? This killing machine who has no regard for anyone but himself and his sex life? And he did this all on his own. His wife was caught up in nightclub antics, his best friend (?) had marital problems of his own, and even though Guillermo was there, it's doubtful Laszlo even noticed him pitching in. Laszlo had one goal in mind and that was to help Colin. Not a trait you usually see in a vampire.

Where Will What We Do in the Shadows Go From Here?

So Colin is back to his old self, Nandor is all wrapped up in himself as usual, Nadja still thinks the whole world is against her, but Laszlo went through a huge change. Where does that leave everyone now? This whole season presented all the vamps opportunities to change. Nandor had selected his favorite wife and was set to live happily ever after with her for eternity, but he quickly got bored. Nadja tried her hand at a new business and when it failed she couldn't get rid of it fast enough. And Colin, even though raised differently and given a complete cultural education, re-read his old journals and quickly reverted into his former self. So in the end, everyone, except Laszlo are back where they started. And our sweet Van Helsing descendant, Guillermo has had it. The once sweet and loyal familiar has turned bitter and vengeful, and he is at his wits end. Looking at the vamps, he realizes that if they can't commit to change, he will have to. A combination of all the events pushes him to leave the manor and go see his pal Derek (Chris Sandiford) to pay him to turn him into a vampire.

Will Laszlo be able to maintain this change? Or did it break him? Caretaker Laszlo has been really fun to watch. It gives us hope that Nandor and Nadja may have a chance in those cold, dark hearts of theirs since Laszlo has proved that it is possible for soulless beings to care for one another. Or is the reason we love them so much is that they do not have that gene anymore?

That might inspire an upcoming conflict between the vamps if Laszlo accidentally found part of his soul this season. Whatever is in store next for our beloved vamps, there is sure to be some conflict ahead. Imagine how infuriated Nadja will be when she finds out her husband has become... gasp... thoughtful. It will be bloody delicious.