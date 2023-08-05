The Big Picture Mark Hamill's cameo as Jim the Vampire in What We Do in the Shadows is the best guest appearance in the show so far.

Hamill's performance showcases his versatility as an actor, bringing a unique and hilarious energy to the character.

Hamill's chemistry with Matt Berry adds to the comedic brilliance of their scenes together, making their feud and interactions memorable.

What We Do in the Shadows is currently well into its fifth season, and as always, it's filled with hilarious mischief, shenanigans, and problems Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén) has to get Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor The Relentless (Kayvan Novak), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) out of. With all the crazy schemes that the gang gets into, they meet some interesting people, leading to plenty of wild guest appearances to watch out for that will pique audiences' interest. The show has had many cool cameos, such as Taika Waititi, Jonathan Brugh, Jemaine Clement, Wesley Snipes, and Tilda Swinton from the original movie who come back for a council meeting of the minds. Another recent example is from Season 4, when Jim Jarmusch and Sofia Coppola played themselves as celebrities who came to Nadja's Nightclub. But the best cameo up to this point in What We Do in the Shadows has to be, hands down, Mark Hamill. He may have saved a galaxy far, far away, but one of his best and most unexpected roles is as an undead creature known simply (and hilariously) by the name of "Jim the Vampire."

Who Is Mark Hamill's Jim the Vampire on 'What We Do in the Shadows'?

Let's start right at the beginning with Hamill's entrance as Jim the Vampire. In Season 2, Episode 6, "On the Run" — otherwise known as the Jackie Daytona episode — the mysterious "Jim" makes a grandiose entrance and covers his face with his giant cloak hood for a big reveal. He lifts his hood to reveal his face when, to his surprise, no one knows who he is. He's got a menacing stare and a classic vampire attitude, assuming that everyone will cower when they see him. He thinks he has Laszlo scared by his presence, but Laszlo literally can't remember who he is. This plays to the scene's hilarity and ends up with the two about to duel it out before Laszlo yells "bat" and flees the scene. Jim the Vampire tries to hurry after Laszlo but soon falls into a sinkhole and gets sucked in waist-deep.

Jim and Laszlo have had a feud over a month's rent for centuries that Laszlo never paid — this is what leads Jim to start hunting Laszlo until he collects the rent he's owed. But till the bitter end, Laszlo refuses. Hamill and Berry's chemistry is something to be rivaled when speaking of how well they work together as comedic partners. Specifically, in the scene when Jim finally finds Laszlo hiding out in a bar, Jim doesn't recognize him at first. He asks the bartender, whom he doesn't realize is Laszlo, for a human alcohol beer. This scene is absolutely sidesplitting and plays to each character's anxiety. Jim wants to find Laszlo but is worried about appearing mortal, even though you can clearly see his fangs and his giant vampiric cape. Laszlo almost gets caught when he says, "Nice to meet you, Jim the Vampire," but he quickly dodges his way out of the situation by telling him how it's printed on his business card. This also shows how unassuming and oblivious Jim is. He's working so hard to find Laszlo and seems to have been for centuries, but he can't ever remember what he looks like. Maybe it's due to his age, or perhaps Laszlo's disguise is just that good (doubtful), but it's another aspect of the writing that makes Jim more hilarious.

'What We Do in the Shadows' Shows Mark Hamill's Versatility

Hamill's performance in What We Do in the Shadows is further proof of his versatility. We're used to Hamill as a voice actor, lending his voice to a slew of iconic animated shows, films, and video games, or, of course, as a kid who doesn't know his actual ability (spoilers, it's as a Jedi). But this role is entirely different from what we've seen before. With his crazy eyes, heavy accent, and absolutely enraged energy, audiences can't help but like Jim the Vampire because it's so clear just how much fun Hamill is having. And this is what makes him so memorable as opposed to other cameos. Hamill is so engaging, and his stage presence makes it so you can't take your eyes off him for a second for fear of missing something — which is a big feat in a show where the main cast is already so comedically gifted.

When Jim finally gets his payment from Laszlo, this scene wraps the story up nicely but with a twist. There is one of those plastic fish wall hangings that Laszlo himself is obsessed with. Laszlo knows that Jim will love it, so he decides to give it to him — and sure enough, Jim falls in love with it too. Jim says, "I have never seen such beauty," when Laszlo hands it to him. Laszlo's debt is repaid, as Jim treasures this trophy and keeps it close to his heart.

At the end of the episode, we see Jim take over the girl's volleyball team, but his fish trophy is always in hand. Hamill kills it in this scene — from the sweats to the ponytail to carrying his precious fish (usually a clipboard for most people, but to each their own), he slays in his portrayal because we've all seen a coach like that dedicated to the sport. (Especially with the line, "Don't be afraid to draw blood," as advice for the players, but hopefully, the coaches you've seen don't have fangs like Jim.) The end of the episode also gives Hamill the opportunity to showcase his talent with some real physical comedy when Jim has a temper tantrum and drops his fish, smashing it to pieces. He drops to his knees and looks as though he will start crying. But then, he's told he can get those anywhere and yells, "Cravensworth!" like the feud might not be over yet. He might take another shot at hunting down Laszlo and getting some actual payment in future seasons — we can only hope.

Scene after scene, Hamill has us rolling with laughter as he and Berry play off each other. Audiences can feel the tension they share from having a centuries-old feud. Hamill keeps the audience on their toes with his unpredictability and keeps them wanting more, from his physical comedy to his effortless chemistry with Berry. It may be a short stint in Hamill's long, impressive career, but you're missing out if you haven't seen him in this bloodthirsty role.

