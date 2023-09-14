With the satisfying finale to its successful fifth season, FX's What We Do In The Shadows has retained its status as a highly enjoyable and praised dark comedy sitcom that shows no signs of slowing down. Each season brings more humor absurdity with to its new and amazing episodes.

The show has produced many well-written, brilliantly structured, funny, and memorable episodes throughout its five seasons. Whether it was when the vamps accidentally unleashed an ancient monster or when they were imprisoned for killing their master, many of these exciting plots became instant hits and best represented the show's quality. These are some of the best episodes, according to IMDb.

10 "The Escape"

(Season 3, Episode 6)

IMDb Score: 8.6

The vamps have finally settled into their roles as the new leaders of the Staten Island Vampiric Council. However, their bumbling actions again lead to more problems as they accidentally unleash the menacing ancient beast, The Sire, to rampage through the streets.

This bizarre quest includes many hilarious moments as the struggling vamps try and constantly fail to recapture The Sire. The main characters are all present and shine throughout the episode, giving each actor plenty of screen time to add their comedic talents to the ridiculous plot. It's also a visually impressive episode that features spectacular makeup and practical effects to bring The Sire character to life.

9 "Pride Parade"

(Season 5, Episode 3)

IMDb Score: 8.6

The vamps' gullible next-door neighbor Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) has decided to run for comptroller of Staten Island. To ensure he'll get more votes from the LGBT+ community, he asks his friends to help orchestrate a Pride Parade in the neighborhood. However, the event quickly flies off the rails as the vamps' supernatural antics lead to some darkly hilarious but disturbing moments.

Besides the main focus on Sean, as he fails to understand the purpose of a pride event, many other exciting subplots appear throughout this story. From Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) swapping bodies with her doll self to Nandor (Kayvan Novak) hovering into space to test his strength, many of these outstanding elements make for a highly entertaining episode.

8 "The Curse"

(Season 2, Episode 4)

IMDb Score: 8.6

Guillermo (Harvey Gullén) has finally been accepted by a local group of amateur vampire hunters to ensure they don't discover the whereabouts of his masters. Meanwhile, the vamps back at the house find themselves in a bizarre dilemma after Nandor believes he's become cursed after reading a threatening message from his emails.

This episode's b-plot with the Hunters offers a unique plot line that was unfortunately never expanded upon in the later seasons. It's also a tremendous Guillermo-related episode that shows his commitment to protecting his friends and includes more moments of him showing off his impressive vampire-killing capabilities.

7 "A Portrait"

(Season 3, Episode 10)

IMDb Score: 8.7

Tragedy has struck as the group's energy vampire roommate Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) has sadly passed away after his life expectancy has expired. With their grief weighing heavily, Guillermo unsuccessfully tries to keep the remaining vamps together as many of them decide to go their separate ways for a while. However, Laszlo (Matt Berry) decides to stay once he discovers Colin isn't as dead as he appears.

This heartwarming season finale perfectly wraps up several interesting plot points introduced throughout season 3. With so many new changes happening to the group's dynamic and each character going off on their separate adventures, this episode makes fans more interested and excited for the next season.

6 "Local News"

(Season 5, Episode 5)

IMDb Score: 8.7

A water pipe has burst in the local neighborhood, causing a local news van to arrive and report on the scene. However, the report quickly gets sidetracked by Nandor and the other vamps, who mistakenly believe the camera crew is exposing their vampire secrets to the world.

Nandor and his friends take what is clearly a misunderstanding and increasingly make the situation all the more worse. What's truly hilarious about this episode is that it shows the vamps being terrible at keeping their existence a secret, and at no point do they realize how oblivious the human world is. It also has a satisfying ending, with the vamps taking over the entire news station to hypnotize everyone watching.

5 "On the Run"

(Season 2, Episode 6)

IMDb Score: 8.7

When an old nemesis from his past finally catches up to him to reclaim a debt, Laszlo, instead of fighting, immediately decides to go on the run. After adjusting to a new town, he creates an amusing disguise as a likable and charismatic bartender named "Jackie Daytona."

This great Laszlo-centered plot perfectly showcases comedian Matt Berry's commanding presence throughout the show as he steals every scene he's in. Seeing him interact well with fellow acting legend Mark Hamill as his rival, Jim the Vampire is also highly entertaining. The two create a remarkable episode full of memorable lines and interesting fight scenes.

4 "Baron's Night Out"

(Season 1, Episode 6)

IMDb Score: 8.8

The vamps' master, Baron Afanas (Doug Jones), has been living with the group for a while now and decides to take them out on a night in the city to mingle with the human world. However, things quickly get out of hand as the Baron's curiosity for human cultures makes it difficult for the vamps to contain their secret.

Things quickly get out of hand for the group as the Baron's frightening appearance and constant need for blood makes their night all the more difficult. Doug Jones, famous for playing primarily humanoid creatures in several Guillermo del Toro films, is given a prominent in this episode. His more screen time allows this talented actor to show that he can do more than just physical acting.

3 "Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires"

(Season 2, Episode 10)

IMDb Score: 8.8

The group is invited to attend an exclusive event at the "Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires." However, they learn too late that it's a trap set up by their enemies within the Vampiric Council, who plan to execute them. As all hope seems lost, Guillermo reluctantly reveals his powerful vampire killing skills to save his masters from certain death.

This finale offers a unique ending for most of the plot lines in season 2. It has plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, including the part where the tied-up vamps await their execution by watching a bizarrely acted play recreating their crimes from the first season. This ending is also a game changer for Guillermo as he finally reveals himself as a possible threat to his masters. It alludes to an interesting shift in the group's dynamic that will carry on into season three.

2 "Colin's Promotion"

(Season 2, Episode 5)

IMDb Score: 9.0

Colin's been feeling relatively unappreciated by the other vamps in the house lately. So when he surprisingly receives a promotion at work, his powers to emotionally drain his victims significantly increase to unstoppable levels of strength, leading him to seek revenge against his friends for ignoring him.

This episode is a non-stop laugh riot thanks to actor Mark Proksch's unique and hilarious performance as a power-hungry energy vampire. Every scene is stellar and well-written, with memorable moments like Colin instantly draining people around the office or when he developed the ability to clone himself. Everything comes together in this episode to make Colin Robinson one of the show's most standout characters.

1 "The Trial"

(Season 1, Episode 7)

IMDb Score: 9.3

The word is out that the Baron is dead, and the vamps may have been responsible for his demise. After being summoned to attend a trial by the Vampiric Council, they desperately try to prove their innocence while Guillermo is forced to make a desperate rescue.

What makes this episode the best in the show's history is its fantastic plot and wonderful use of hilarious celebrity cameos. Tilda Swinton, Evan Rachel Wood, the late Paul Reubens, and other famous actors all play fictionalized vampiric versions of themselves as the council leaders. It's a remarkable episode full of great moments with staples of the show and helped make What We Do In the Shadows an enjoyable sitcom.

