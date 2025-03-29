Sharpen those fangs, dust off those coffins, and prepare to turn into a "Bat!"—it's time to laugh and watch some of the best episodes from the hit comedy series What We Do in the Shadows. This American television spin-off of the 2014 mockumentary dark comedy film from New Zealand has made a huge splash in the sitcom world, earning a spot as one of the best horror comedy shows of all time.

Follow along with the four eccentric vampires: Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), along with their loyal human servant Guillermo (Harvey Gullén), on their wacky nightly activities while living as roommates in Staten Island, NY. For six seasons and over sixty episodes, these wild, lovable characters have gone on some of the funniest adventures in modern sitcom history, making viewers laugh out loud with some of their hilarious storylines. From "Private School" to "On the Run," let's talk about the greatest episodes from What We Do in the Shadows' run, ranking them based on how funny they are and how they turned this modern sitcom classic into one of the greats.