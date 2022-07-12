Who would've known that the vampire mockumentary film What We Do in the Shadows could translate so well into a TV series? The film's star, director, and show creator Jemaine Clement definitely knew as he and fellow costar and executive producer Taika Waititi launched the show in 2019 on the FX network. The New Zealand-based film pivoted to focus on a new group of vampire roommates living on Staten Island in the spin-off TV series.

Being the second TV series spin-off (the first being Wellington Paranormal), What We Do in the Shadows expands the film's universe with its three new vampires trying to navigate the modern world in America. The vampire world is further explored with guest stars like Mark Hamill and Nick Kroll coming in as notable members who live under the secret bureaucracies of the vampire community. Clement and Waititi even reprise their roles as Vladislav and Viago to make some occasional cameos in the series. The show also comes across other supernatural creatures like werewolves, witches, and ghosts.

With Season 4 right around the corner and Seasons 5 and 6 officially being confirmed to be in the pipeline, it's time to revisit the amazing characters and cast that keep this hilarious show flying high (even when not in bat form).

Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless

Nandor is the oldest vampire of the household having hailed from Southern Iran as a bloodthirsty warrior who served the Ottoman Empire. He gained the abilities of pyrokinesis and transforming into vapor after turning into a vampire. Among his roommates, he tends to call house meetings even for pointless discussions. He holds a naive enthusiasm when it comes to dealing with humans or the modern world, which is where his human familiar, Guillermo, steps in to help him. Nandor finds it hard to voice his appreciation for Guillermo's service, which causes their relationship to be tested throughout the series. Nandor is also a hopeless romantic who has trouble trying to find the right romantic partner.

Kayvan Novak is a London-born actor, writer, and comedian who has starred in films such as Syriana, Cruella, Cuban Fury, and most notably the dark comedy Four Lions alongside Riz Ahmed. He wrote and led the comedy series The Fonejacker, which involved him playing a prank caller under different personas and characters that he created. Besides Novak's breakout role in What We Do in the Shadows, he also does voice acting work in animated series like Thunderbirds Are Go, Archer, and, most recently, guest-starring in the Big Mouth spin-off series Human Resources. He recently appeared in the series Toast of Tinseltown that stars fellow What We Do in the Shadows costar Matt Berry.

Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth

Laszlo is a former English nobleman who gained the abilities of hypnosis and communication with animals after turning into a vampire. He was in fact turned into a vampire by Nadja, whom he ended up marrying and establishing a polygamous marriage with. Despite being crude and unfiltered while talking openly about sex, he deeply loves Nadja and cares for his roommates. He's also a musician who used to perform with her during the 19th century when they created songs that were later re-interpreted into some popular songs in the following century. The two of them don't rely on their own human familiar or have one that sticks around when they just resort to asking Guillermo to do certain things.

Matt Berry is a well-established English actor, writer, musician, and comedian, especially with TV show roles like Douglas Reynholm in The IT Crowd and Steven Toast in Toast of London. He's worked in a lot of British comedy series and even made appearances in some American comedy series such as Portlandia and Community. Berry has also done voice acting roles in animated shows like Moominvalley, Disenchantment, and as a droid in The Book of Boba Fett. As mentioned, Berry is also a talented musician who has composed music for his created series Toast of London and Snuff Box. He has also released nine studio albums through Acid Jazz Records.

Natasia Demetriou as Nadja of Antipaxos

Nadja is a former Greek villager who received the ability to climb up walls after being turned into a vampire by one of the eldest vampires, Baron Afanas (Doug Jones). She met Laszlo after flying into the window of his bedroom and seduced him before turning him. The two got married and remain in a polygamous relationship especially when Nadja pursues an old lover named Gregor who keeps being reincarnated over her lifetime. Upon being frustrated with her dominantly male roommates, she allows her ghost form to possess an old doll so that they can remain close friends. Within the household, she is pretty well adapted to technology and the modern world. Nadja takes a recently turned vampire, Jenna (Beanie Feldstein), under her wing and teaches her how to use her new abilities and adapt to the vampire lifestyle.

Natasia Demetriou is an English actress, writer, and comedian who started her career in the early 2010s. She has a brother, Jaime Demetriou, who is also a comedian and actor whom she often collaborates with, like in the British sitcom Stath Lets Flats. She also starred in the series Year Friends and created her own comedy sketch show Ellie and Natasia. Besides What We Do in the Shadows, she also made an appearance in Matt Berry's show Toast in Tinseltown.

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz

Guillermo is the ever-patient and loyal familiar of Nandor who by extension also serves and helps out the rest of the vampire household. His initial wish is to become a vampire, which is what led to him becoming Nandor's familiar in the first place. Unfortunately, that wish doesn't get fulfilled even after ten years of his servitude. Guillermo's gentle disposition and unassuming stature hide a badass skill of vampire slaying (especially with his last name literally translating to "of the Cross"). Despite his born nature suggesting his fate as an enemy of vampires, Guillermo manages to make it work in his favor as he gets promoted to a bodyguard to protect Nandor and the rest.

Harvey Guillén is an American actor who began his career in the early 2010s. His first TV series role was in the comedy-drama Huge followed by a supporting role in Eye Candy. He also made appearances in The Thundermans and The Magicians before landing What We Do in the Shadows. He recently appeared in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Reacher while also expanding his voice acting career in series like Archer, Harley Quinn, and Human Resources. Guillén has five other projects coming up including the animated feature Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and the DC film Blue Beetle.

Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson

With a name like Colin Robinson, it's certainly fitting for the species of vampire that he is. As an "energy vampire", he thrives on draining the strength from people or even his roommates by being boring or deliberately frustrating. He lives in the household's basement and worms his way into the adventures of the other vampires. He also works a 9 to 5 job in an office cubicle that provides the best environment for him to feed on his coworkers' misery. Not much is known about his origin as an energy vampire but Season 3 set up a strange change for Colin Robinson that will be significant in Season 4.

Mark Proksch is an American comedian and actor who is known for appearing in TV series like The Office, Better Call Saul, and Son of Zorn. Before What We Do in the Shadows, he played a main role in the absurd comedy series Dream Corp LLC. Even earlier in his career, he portrayed a character named K-Strass who was a pretend yo-yo master who even appeared on small local news broadcasts as a joke.

Kristen Schaal as The Guide

The Guide (who still remains unnamed as of Season 3) is an assistant of the Vampiric Council sent as a messenger to summon certain vampires who may be accused of a crime or can help as witnesses. When her flock of ravens goes unanswered, she'll hover down or teleport to talk to the requested vampires. After initially appearing only at the end of Season 1, she becomes a recurring character who works closely with the group, especially when their involvement with the council becomes significant.

Kristen Schaal is an American actress, comedian, and writer who has notable roles in comedy series like Flight of the Conchords and The Last Man on Earth. She has a very impressive resume in voice acting as well, having played Louise Belcher in Bob's Burgers, Mabel Pines in Gravity Falls, Sarah Lynn and other voices in Bojack Horseman, and Trixie in Toy Story 3.