What We Do In The Shadows has become a widely acclaimed and beloved sitcom on the FX Network, garnering a devoted fan base and 21 Emmy nominations. This show about four out-of-place vampires and their overworked servant living in Staten Island continues to make audiences roar with laughter as they follow along with these oddly relatable characters on their darkly comedic and bizarre misadventures.

With the arrival of the highly anticipated 5th season, fans could once again see their favorite main and supporting characters return for more bloody and hilarious high jinks. The characters have become responsible for the show's success, as fans quote them and even relate to some of their feelings and goals. Here are ten of the most cherished characters on the show who've entertained the audiences with their likable charms.

10 Simon the Devious

Image via FX Networks

Simon The Devious (Nick Kroll), as his title suggests, is a trickster and mischievous master vampire who yearns for power and respect, despite his schemes usually blowing up in his face. He also harbors a grudge against his nemesis Laszlo (Matt Berry), whom the two constantly fight like children over who gets possession of a cursed witch hat.

RELATED: From 'What We Do in the Shadows' to 'Vampire's Kiss': 10 Funniest Vampire Comedies to Sink Your Teeth Into

Simon stands out as a hilarious foil to Laszlo and his friends. All he wants to do is scheme and plot against his rival in a strange attempt to feel superior by having possession of a hat that gives him nothing but pain and misfortune. He's a broken record who can't seem to realize he doesn't need to act or do the things that he does to be happy.

9 Baron Afanas

The centuries-old vampire lord Baron Afanas (Doug Jones) harbors a curious and childlike wonder for the modern world and yearns for companionship. It's too bad he buries his true feelings underneath his need for blood and his terrifying presence.

Behind his gaunt appearance and fangs, Baron is well-spoken and engaging in conversations; he even had romantic partners throughout his eternity. Despite having an unexpected death in the middle of season 1, he was later resurrected a few seasons later to be given a more mellowed-out personality, and he even started an unusual but highly entertaining friendship with another vampire lord called the Sire, with whom the two would later become roommates.

8 Jeff Suckler

Poor Jeff (Jake McDorman) can't seem to catch a break even in the afterlife. Throughout history, Jeff has lived many lives with different names, but he always found himself on the receiving end of a brutal demise due to involving himself in a toxic relationship with Nadja (Natasia Demetriou.)

He's a helpless romantic who's intentionally and unintentionally crossed paths with Nadja over the years to be with her. Unfortunately, he can't seem to get the picture that bad things happen to him whenever the two are together, leading to his many deaths and even becoming a ghost at one point.

7 The Guide

Image via FX

The Guide (Kristen Schaal) has had to put up with the vamps' antics since they involved themselves with the vampiric council. After the group eventually became the new leaders of the council, she became their helpful ally in maintaining control and assisting in some of Nadja's struggling business ventures.

RELATED: Fan Favorite Vampire Couples on Tv, According to Reddit

Whether it's managing stressful tasks or dealing with the tedious issues involving the human world, The Guide has had a lot thrown on her plate, but she's still capable of handling her problems. She's also become more involved with the group over the seasons, slowly being promoted from an amusing side character to becoming one of the main cast due to Kristen Schaal's hilarious performance and the character's friendship with Nadja.

6 Sean Rinaldi

The vamp's gullible but friendly neighbor Sean (Anthony Atamanuik), has lived next to monsters for years while mostly remaining unaware of how dangerous they are due to the constant effects of being hypnotized. With a cheerful and helpful attitude, he's involved in several of the group's adventures, usually acting as Laszlo's best friend.

Sean and Lazlo's odd coupled friendship has led to some hilarious and heartwarming moments in the show's history. It never seemed possible that the two would become friends due to Laszlo's vampirism and differing personality. However, they managed to become close over the years to the point where they eventually saw themselves as brothers.

5 Colin Robinson

Image via FX

Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) is not a typical vampire who sucks the blood of the living. He's an "Energy Vampire" who feeds off of the negative emotions of others, usually by making those around him feel annoyed or frustrated. His most powerful weapon is his ability to appear as monotonous as possible to literally bore his victims to death.

Colin is the embodiment of chaos hidden by a pair of glasses and an average appearance. Despite his ability to bore, Colin's responsible for some genuinely entertaining moments, such as when he became more powerful when he was promoted at work or when he died and was resurrected as a child version of himself for most of season 4.

4 Laszlo

Laszlo Cravensworth is a vampire with many talents and hobbies. He's well-spoken, reasonable and has made considerable contributions to art and culture. However, he's also an extraordinarily foul-mouthed and perverted individual who talks about his explicit sexual escapades on a constant basis.

Because of his unique personality and endlessly quotable one-liners, Laszlo has become responsible for many of the show's most iconic episodes. Whether it was the time when he designed a garden to honor his many lovers throughout history or when he created his hilarious alter ego "Jack Daytona" while on the run, there's no limit to Laszlo's entertaining antics, and he's become one of the funniest vamps on the show.

3 Guillermo

Image via FX

Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén) spent his whole life dreaming of one day becoming a vampire. Unfortunately, when he became the four vamps' familiar, he was plagued with so many chores and activities, and he slowly realized that none of them would turn him anytime soon or at all.

RELATED: 6 Vampires Who Wouldn't Survive Guillermo de la Cruz from 'What We Do In The Shadows'

Guillermo started low on the totem pole at the start of the series. He was overworked, disrespected, and even Nadja and Laszlo couldn't get his name right. However, he slowly gained more self-confidence and stood up to the others several times, mainly because he realized he was instinctively a vampire hunter. Season 5 will feature a new and game changing arc for this lovable servant as viewers wait and see if he finally becomes what he always wanted to be.

2 Nadja

Nadja has shown to be a strong and intelligent member within the group's dynamic. She's hot-tempered, prone to fits of rage and violence, and is more than capable of destroying her enemies with ridiculous ease. However, she's also a determined woman who earns the respect of those around her.

She has no problem being the only female vampire in the group. She strives to become the most productive member in the house, even taking over leadership duties when the vamps were promoted to run the new vampiric council in Staten Island.

1 Nandor

Image via FX

Who'd have considered Nandor The Relentless (Kayvan Novak), a former warmongering conqueror, could be so relatable? His experiences over the centuries and his interactions with others shaped his personality, allowing him to fade out of his old destructive habits to slowly become a compassionate and reasonable friend to others.

Nandor has shown a reluctance to be a bloodthirsty vampire several times throughout the show, and he's rarely seen killing or feeding. He's a curious man with childlike naivety as he tries to find his place in the world, even going so far as to try to cure his vampirism at one point. He's also one of the few masters to treat his familiar with respect and his and Guillermo's pairing has blossomed into an enjoyable friendship.

NEXT: 'What We Do In The Shadows' & 9 Other Great Paranormal Comedy Shows