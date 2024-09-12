2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the iconic board game Clue, one of Hasbro's most recognizable properties throughout its existence. From fun nights with friends and family to the big screen with the surprising 1985 hit starring Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, and Christopher Lloyd, among others, the tabletop deduction game has delighted with its simple yet effective cases, asking players to find the who, the what, and the where of a murder. Countless versions of the classic formula have been introduced throughout the years, including editions based on popular shows like Wednesday and Scooby-Doo. Now, The Op Games is bringing the Staten Island vampires into a whodunnit of their own with the new Clue: What We Do in the Shadows Edition and Collider can reveal an exclusive look at the game available now at major retailers.

Lest you fear that the vampire housemates and their familiar Guillermo are going to be killing each other in this edition, fret not, as the goal of the game is not to find the killer, but the hider. Laszlo's cursed 100% witch skin hat, a frequent target of Nick Kroll's Simon the Devious, has once again gone missing. With Simon not around, though, one of the housemates is responsible for stashing the hat away somewhere in the Vampire Residence, and it's up to players to figure out who hid it, where it's located, and with what object it's obscured. Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin Robinson, Guillermo, and The Guide are all potential suspects, while the board itself features locations from the show like the Fancy Room and the attic where Baron Afanas once stayed.

Everything from the board to the tokens, character movers, cards, and even the note sheets in the game is given a What We Do in the Shadows makeover, bringing the Vampire Residence to life as well as other iconic moments and locales from the series. The objects used to hide Laszlo's cursed hat are given grey and black etched pieces to place in each room and range from floorboards to the possessed Nadja doll. Intrigue cards also bring back memories from the show's five-season run thus far, with visits to the wellness club and invoking the classic "Bat!" granting players an advantage. “We’re incredibly excited to bring this new edition to life,” Dane Chapin, the CEO of The Op Games, said about bringing the dark comedy series to the classic board game. “Combining the strategic fun of Clue with the unique humor and charm of What We Do In The Shadows creates an experience that both long-time fans and new players will love."

