The recent Emmy nominations for Best Comedy show a crowded field. Last year’s winner, Ted Lasso, is there. So is the comedy that took the trophy home in 2018, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The dependable Curb Your Enthusiasm is nominated as always. Barry, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building are all worthy as well, but among these contenders, the overlooked What We Do in the Shadows is arguably the best of the bunch. Nominated once before in 2020 (Schitt’s Creek ruled the TV comedy world that year), the series has constantly been one of the funniest and wackiest shows out there. It’s time for it to be rewarded.

In 2014, Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement directed and were among the stars of the film, What We Do in the Shadows. A horror comedy, it used the popular mockumentary trope to follow a trio of centuries old vampires living together in modern times. You get the usual vampire film plot points of these undead friends searching for victims and trying to avoid the sun, but it’s mixed in with the day-to-day squabbles and chores that everyone has to go through. They may be murderers who feast on blood, but they’re still just people trying to make it through the day like the rest of us.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 4: Kayvan Novak & Harvey Guillén on the Evolving Nandor and Guillermo Dynamic

The film was a critical success and a cult hit among horror and comedy fans. Five years later Clement would develop a spinoff TV series of the same name for FX. It would follow the same beats as the film, having a documentary crew following a group of eccentric vampires, except trading in the backdrop of New Zealand for New York.

Many fans of the film didn’t expect much. Shows that are born out of the success of a film don’t often work, with the audience struggling to connect with new characters who are not the old characters that they originally fell in love with. They often come across as a cheap imitation.

What We Do in the Shadows therefore had a lot of pressure put on it when it first debuted, but it has taken those self-imposed high expectations and delivered. It does this by not lazily trying to recreate the film but by using it as a jumping off point. Just as with the film, the series is about a group of vampires living together. It’s then allowed to go off in its own direction.

Sure, the characters are still very strange vampires, but they’re not clones of their film counterparts. The best example of this is the creation of the drab Colin Robinson (Mark Prosch). He’s the most boring and monotone man alive (or unalive), but that’s because he’s an energy vampire. He’ll bore you to death by rambling on about the most mundane topics, such as when he goes to a city council meeting and rambles on about zoning laws. In the end he doesn’t suck out your blood but your lifeforce. It’s a clever and well-handled concept.

The series doesn’t get bogged down by its concepts, however. It knows that it needs more than a good idea to sustain itself, hence why three seasons in it’s still being nominated for awards. There’s more going on here than silly gags. That doesn’t mean that the funny moments don’t work. It’s arguably the funniest series on television for what it can come up with and get away with, such as when Colin Robinson is seduced by a chicken legged siren, or when vampire Nadja’s (Natasia Demetriou) ghost, which usually resides in a talking doll, transfers itself into an inflatable rat and stumbles through Staten Island. You won’t find that in Ted Lasso.

But there is heart and some great character building behind those crazy moments. Nadja’s ghost might end up in an inflatable rat, but it got there because it felt unwanted and fled home. Laszlo (Matt Berry) might be obsessed with sex and bicker with his wife Nadja, but he’s also obsessed with her and needs her in his life, despite the fact that she’s the one who turned him and they’ve been together for hundreds of years.

Image via FX

The best two characters though are the vampire Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and his familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) for how they both so deftly play against stereotypes and become their own original creations. It’s a shame neither actor was nominated for their contributions. Nandor is the leader of the group, but he is riddled with insecurities. Season 3 finds him a very lonely vampire who is consumed by his search for love, such as when he joins a gym and falls for the receptionist, but is too afraid to ask her out. Instead, he takes the Cloak of Duplication (the wearer will look and speak just like Nandor) and has Laszlo and Guillermo pretend to be him, to hilarious and disastrous results.

Guillermo, a human who serves the vampires with the hopes of one day being turned, first comes across as desperate. He wants nothing more than to be a vampire, but Nandor keeps putting it off. No matter what he does for them, such as cleaning up the dead bodies they leave behind, no one notices or appreciates him. A pudgy, bespectacled man, you don’t expect much from Guillermo, but Season 3 turns those expectations upside down. Guillermo becomes a superb vampire hunter, taking out so many of the undead while protecting his unappreciative housemates.

Season 3 ends by taking the series out of comfortability. The finale sees every character changed. Colin Robinson dies, but is then reborn as a baby with Colin’s adult face. Nadja leaves to take a role in the Vampiric World Council. Nandor leaves as well, deciding to travel the world in an attempt to discover himself. Guillermo thinks he’s joining Nandor, but Laszlo puts him in a coffin meant for him, so that Guillermo can protect Nadja while she’s away. Laszlo decides to stay alone in the house and take care of baby Colin Robinson.

The season ends with almost everyone far apart from each other and completely transformed from who they used to be. It won’t stay that way. They’re sure to come back together. The series doesn’t work with them on their own too long. Still, by choosing to take such a goofy premise and put so much beating heart into it, it shows how much life this series about the undead has. Give them the Emmy for it. Please, just for Colin Robinson’s potential acceptance speech alone, it deserves it.