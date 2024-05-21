The Big Picture Season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows promises an explosive and "very expensive" ending.

Tension between Guillermo and Nandor escalates after a major decision in Season 5.

The final season will feature stunts, guest stars, but no goblins, and familiar faces will return.

As What We Do in the Shadows cast and crew prepare for the show's sixth and final season, series actor Harvey Guillén — who plays Guillermo de la Cruz in the horror comedy — teases that the beloved vampires in the Staten Island residence would be ending things with quite a "bang." The actor also hints at some tension between his character and Kayvan Novak's Nandor the Relentless, especially since Guillermo has given up on his dreams of becoming a full-fledged vampire.

Although the hit vampire comedy is confirmed to be returning for Season 6, the announcement also came as a bittersweet surprise since it will also be its last. However, although What We Do in the Shadows is coming to a close soon, the creatives behind the series don't intend to end things quietly. In an interview with TVLine, Guillén teases that they are developing a "very expensive" season. He said: “I think we end with a bang. I would say we’re building up to something very expensive… We’re in a different world.” On the other hand, Matt Berry — who plays Laszlo Cravensworth — says that the sixth season will feature a lot of "stunts" and highly anticipated "guest stars," though there would be "no goblins."

The Stakes Are High for Guillermo and Nandor in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 6

Season 5 saw Guillermo abandon his dream of becoming a vampire after realizing killing humans for blood just wasn't for him. In order to restore Guillermo's humanity, Nandor kills their friend Derek (Chris Sandiford), who is later brought back to life by a necromancer. But while everything is seemingly back to where it was, Guillermo's sudden decision may build up extreme tension between him and Nandor, considering the latter had to kill a friend so he'd stay human. Guillén told TVLine:

“Just because you want something bad enough doesn’t mean that it’s meant for you… and now the only thing that kind of kept you together was this want and hope of getting what you wanted. Did you build a foundation of friendship? Or was it built just on a business transaction?”

A slew of familiar faces are expected to return for Season 6, including Guillén, Berry, Novak, Natasia Demetriou (Nadja of Antipaxos), and Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson). There is still no exact release date for Season 6 yet, but it is anticipated to air on FX later this year. Seasons 1 to 5 of What We Do in the Shadows are streaming on Hulu.