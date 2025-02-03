2024 was a self-described “bittersweet” year for Doug Jones. The celebrated actor bid adieu to two of his long-running small-screen projects through the final seasons of both Star Trek: Discovery and What We Do in the Shadows. Although he’ll forever be grateful for the good times with the casts and crews of both projects, Jones also acknowledges that it will be sad not to head back to either set ever again. When it comes to the latter, Jones appeared in a recurring role throughout the comedy’s six-season-run, as the revered and feared vampire, Baron Afanas. Just like those spending their eternity inside the Vampire Residence on Staten Island, the Baron also received an opportunity to wrap up his storyline in the final set of episodes.

During a brief but informative chat with Collider’s Aidan Kelley while on the red carpet for the Saturn Awards, Jones shared some of the reasons why What We Do in the Shadows was a truly one-of-a-kind experience. Opening up about the “sad” farewell of a year, Jones said:

“It was quite sad. I mean, the bittersweet thing is both Star Trek: Discovery and What We Do in the Shadows came to a close this year. So bittersweet, yes, bitter for obvious reasons. I wanted them both to keep going. I wanted Shadows to keep going.”

During his impressive career in the industry, Jones has spent much of it sitting in a makeup chair, being as still as possible while prosthetics are attached and his likeness is completely changed. One of the specific things he’ll miss about his WWDITS character is his speedy getting-ready process, with the actor adding:

“Oh my gosh, especially since they changed my look 4 times. I had 4 different looks on the show, the last one being my real face with a wig. Easy-peasy, right? I could have done that for the rest of my life.”

Doug Jones on Finding Joy in Collective Collaboration