The 2023 Funko Fair is underway, showcasing a plethora of upcoming Pops and other figures spanning film, television, and other pop culture staples. Among the latest wave of Funko Pop! reveals is a set featuring the eccentric core group of What We Do in the Shadows. The announcement is especially exciting for fans of the show as this will be the first time officially licensed figures will be available. All five WWDITS figures are $11.99 before tax and shipping. They are currently available for pre-order and are slated to release sometime in June.

The Pops include Guillermo, Colin Robinson, Nadja, Laszlo, Nandor. Each one features the characters in their standard outfits ⁠— and free of blood. Nandor and Colin look especially menacing as Nandor bares his teeth, surely ready to feed, while Colin's gray-blue eyes showcase him mid-energy sapping. Guillermo, the one human of the bunch, is on guard, clutching his trusty vampire-killing stake. As the Pops offer up earlier season versions of the characters, there's still plenty of potential down the line for even more specific ones, such as Nadja with her doll in tow, Laszlo in his Jackie Daytona era, the slew of equally zany secondary characters, and more.

What We Do in the Shadows is an FX original series the follows the aforementioned characters. The vampires have lived together for over 100 years on Staten Island, determined to eventually take over the borough. Unfortunately, it's not as easy as they think, as they hit their fair share of roadblocks along the way ⁠— from the Vampiric Council and lack of funds, to a few cases of runaways and more. The most recent fourth season reunited the group after their separation at the end of Season 3. Laszlo became a semi-parent figure to a baby Colin Robinson, Nadja opened her own nightclub, Nandor sought a wife, and Guillermo took on a new role within the group and also entered into a new relationship.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'What We Do in the Shadows' Releases In-Universe Commercial for Nadja's Nightclub

What to Expect From What We Do In the Shadows

Prior to the season 4 premiere, FX renewed the series for Seasons 5 and 6, with Season 5 expected to premiere sometime this year. For the time being, no solid plot details are publicly available. However, Season 4 has paved the way for a few story threads moving forward. For starters, the question of Guillermo and Nandor's relationship continues to be a persistent one. Last season saw them hit a major snag, but "Nandermo" isn't off the table yet. Colin Robinson also went through many growing pains, and is now back to the energy vampire of old. It also means the group now has money to repair the mansion. Meanwhile, Guillermo finally took big steps towards to becoming a vampire by asking an outside vampire to turn him.

The Pops are available now for pre-order here and here. Check out the photos below:

3 Images