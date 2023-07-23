It's hard to find an episode of What We Do in the Shadows that isn't as funny as the plaque. The spooky mockumentary follows Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and Laszlo (Matt Berry) as they navigate 21st-century Staten Island horribly. Nandor's familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) protects them and does their bidding, while Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), the energy vampire, purposely drains everyone by providing unwanted boring conversation.

No matter what the beloved vampires get up to, everything is dramatic and hilarious, from pillaging the mall, a Super Bowl party, getting "cursed" chain emails, and helping ghosts move on. The vampires really are that naive and idiotic. They kill viewers with crass humor, hysterical one-liners, and deadpan attitudes. However, some episodes of the hit FX series are funnier than others.

10 "Manhattan Night Club" - Season 1, Episode 4

Image via FX

In What We Do in the Shadows Season 1, Episode 4, "Manhattan Night Club," Nandor, Nadja, and Laszlo ask Simon the Devious (Nick Kroll) to join them in taking over the new world. Simon arrived with them when they first came to New York and became the king of the "Manhatta" vampires. Simon agrees to help, but only if Laszlo hands over his witch skin hat.

RELATED: 7 Best New Shows on Hulu in July 2023

No one but Nadja, one of the best female vampires on TV, believes the hat is cursed. Simon hoodwinks Laszlo and gets it, but the club blows up. Any episode with Simon is hilarious because he always returns in the most unexpected ways. The funniest moment happens during Simon's roll call with his gang, the Leather Skins.

9 "The Casino" - Season 3, Episode 4

Image via FX

In "The Casino," the Staten Island vampires and Guillermo go to Atlantic City, where their neighbors Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) and Charmaine (Marissa Jaret Winokur) renew their vows. What's more bizarre and hilarious than a gothic centuries-old vampire using a bright, shiny slot machine?

The vampires ask one of their biggest requests of Guillermo. Housekeeping sucked up the soil of their homelands and their energy drains. So, they send Guillermo to London, Antipaxos, and the Southern Iranian border to collect new dirt. They fund the trip by taking Sean's credit card but pay him back by rigging a boxing match. Nandor even thanks Guillermo for once.

8 "The Escape" - Season 3, Episode 6

Image via FX

In "The Escape," viewers finally learn more about vampire origins and mythology. As the co-leaders of the Vampiric Counsel, Nadja and Nandor safeguard the Sire, a.k.a. Goëjlrm, the apparent progenitor of the entire vampire species and one "very angry, very crispy piece of crust." However, Nadja forgets to tell Nandor to feed him, and he escapes.

RELATED: 'What We Do In The Shadows' & 9 Other Great Paranormal Comedy Shows

Nandor cries like a baby with guilt and holds a hilarious press conference letting the vampire population know it's possible that if the Sire is killed, the whole species will die with him. The Watchers (gargoyles) and the reanimated Baron Afanas (Doug Jones) help find and calm the Sire, and they agree to keep him in a cabin in Nutley, New Jersey.

7 "Go Flip Yourself" - Season 4, Episode 8

Image via FX

When Bran (Randy Sklar) and Toby Daltry (Jason Sklar) from the home makeover series, Go Flip Yourself, show up unannounced, Nadja treats it as food delivery and eats Toby. Bran shows them mock renovations complete with useless home amenities that vampires don't use, including a gold toilet.

The only renovation turns Nadja and Laszlo's bedroom into a walk-in closet. The truly hilarious moment of the episode happens when Laszlo realizes his witch skin hat is gone, and Bran reveals himself to be Simon the Devious in disguise. He takes the hat and runs.

6 "The Curse" - Season 2, Episode 4

Image via FX

Despite their ages, the Staten Island vampires are ignorant about the modern world. Nandor decides to check his emails for the first time in 10 years and flips out when he sees a chain email claiming he has been cursed by "Bloody Mary." He must pass the email to 10 more people to lift the curse.

RELATED: The 35 Best Horror Comedies of All Time

While Guillermo is killing a coven of vampires to save his friends in the Mosquito Collectors of the Tri-State Area (a secret group of amateur vampire slayers), the vampires scramble to find 10 emails. Even though they've been tried for murder and almost killed, the vampires are more terrified of being cursed.

5 "Ghosts" - Season 2, Episode 2

Image via FX

At the beginning of What We Do in the Shadows Season 2, Episode 2, Nadja bluntly exclaims they have ghosts, which her housemates refuse to believe are real. The guys make fart jokes and don't take Nadja's séance seriously, but she manages to call forth the ghost of Jeff, a.k.a. her lover Gregor (Jake McDorman).

Then, they realize they might have human ghost versions of themselves who have unfinished business. Nandor's human ghost (who doesn't speak English) wants to reunite with John, his horse. Meanwhile, Laszlo's wants to complete an orgasm, and Nadja's wants to stay and possess a doll.

4 "Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires" - Season 2, Episode 10

Image via FX

Guillermo suddenly quits, and the Staten Island Vampire Residence quickly falls apart without him. He isn't there to do their chores, including their laundry. The vampires stress about not having anything to wear once they get an invitation to the Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires, a prestigious traveling theater company that only invites the crème de la crème.

RELATED: 10 Best Spooky Supernatural Series, Ranked According to IMDb

Guillermo (who only returns to the mansion to get his mini fridge) realizes it's a trap. The Vampiric Counsel ties the vampires up at the theater and puts on a theatrical show depicting all their alleged vampire murders. Instead of fearing for their lives, the vampires care more about how the actors portray them. Thankfully, Guillermo rescues them and kills the entire room. Then, Nandor utters the crass line, "Guillermo, is there something you haven't been telling us?"

3 "Baron's Night Out" -Season 1, Episode 6

Image via FX

"Baron's Night Out" is one of the funniest episodes of What We Do in the Shadows simply because it shows what happens when a dangerous decrepit vampire has a night out on the town. From the Baron's outfit to his explanation of his name, every scene is hilariously funny.

Of course, it's hard not to mention what happens when the Baron tries pizza. The sheer force of his projectile vomiting propels him through the air. Even funnier, when the gang returns to the mansion, the Baron falls over the balcony full of drunk blood and meets his apparent demise when Guillermo opens the front door and lets sunlight burn him to a crisp.

2 "On The Run" - Season 2, Episode 6

Image via FX

While the gang checks for sinkholes (burial holes) in the yard, Jim the Vampire (Mark Hamill) comes to collect Laszlo's 167-year-old debt. He hightails it out of Staten Island and goes undercover in rural Pennsylvania. There, he transforms into his human alter ego, Jackie Daytona, and becomes a bartender and part-time volleyball coach.

Like Clark Kent and his glasses, the only thing that keeps humans and vampires alike from recognizing Laszlo is the toothpick in his mouth. However, all Laszlo has to do to pay off his debt is hand over a mechanical fish.

1 "The Trial" - Season 1, Episode 7

Image via FX

After the Baron's death, the Staten Island vampires are still too drunk to comprehend the consequences of killing another vampire. During the burial, a flock of ravens circles overhead, but they don't know it's a message from The Guide (Kristen Schaal), who later dramatically appears and tells them the Vampiric Counsel has tried them for murder.

The trial is one of the most hysterical scenes in the show. The Counsel is a who's who of notable and obscure vampires from pop culture, including Tilda Swinton (Only Lovers Left Alive), Paul Reubens (Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie), Evan Rachel Wood (True Blood), Danny Trejo (From Dusk Till Dawn) and even Wesley Snipes (Blade), who appears via Skype.

Next: The 28 Best Vampire Movies That Aren't Dracula, From 'Interview With the Vampire' to 'Nosferatu'