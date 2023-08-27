Picking the funniest lines in What We Do in the Shadows is like picking a familiar; you must be especially careful because there's too many to choose from. Everything that comes out of the mouths of the shows' beloved characters Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) is hilarious.

Few quotes make fans cry with laughter, though. The Staten Island vampires don't know they're being funny most of the time; they're so naive. They've lived for centuries and won't change, so fans should expect more hysterical moments as the vampires continue to navigate the modern world unsuccessfully.

10 "'Laszlo sucks,' backwards." —Guillermo "Laszlo doesn't suck! And if he did, he certainly wouldn't do it backwards!" —Laszlo

Season 2, Episode 2 (2020)

Image via FX

At the beginning of "Ghosts," Laszlo notices something weird in the parlor. He blames Guillermo, but it wasn't the familiar's fault. Every object in the room is suddenly in a pile, and a draw magically pulls out. Inside is a scroll that says, "Laszlo sucks," spelled backward.

RELATED: The 10 Funniest 'What We Do in the Shadows' Episodes, Ranked

Of course, Laszlo doesn't understand and takes it literally. It's a perfect example of the Staten Island vampire's crass humor. They aren't very intelligent sometimes, but that's part of the reason why What We Do in the Shadows is hilarious.

9 "I have my trail mix, not to eat, of course, but to shove into the crevices of the seats." —Colin Robinson

Season 3, Episode 3 (2021)

Image via FX

There's always a catch or a bit with Colin Robinson. In Season 3's "Gail," Laszlo and Colin find Laszlo’s old jalopy, which the Vampiric Council hid in the library. Laszlo suggests they go on a road trip, and Colin suggests Buffalo (he would).



Preparing for the adventure, Colin tells the camera crew that energy vampires love road trips because there's plenty of time to annoy, drain, and feed. He has a playlist with 25 copies of "Hey There Delilah" on his iPod. He also has a bag of trail mix that he will carefully stuff in the car seats. Colin has mastered the art of feeding off people's energy.

8 "It's a big, bloody stupid hat with a big, bloody stupid curse on it. And every time you wear it, something bloody stupid terrible happens." —Nadja

Season 1, Episode 4 (2019)

Image via FX

How many times can Nadja put "bloody stupid" into one sentence? It turns out, three. That's how furious her husband's witch skin hat gets her. Before going to Simon the Devious' (Nick Kroll) "Manahatta" club, Laszlo decides to wear the hat because he knows Simon has always wanted it.

Nadja gives him another brilliant talking-to about wearing it because there's a "big, bloody stupid curse on it." The vampire knows how to pack a lot into one sentence, especially when she's ticked off.

7 "We need a plan for total domination." —Nandor "We can poison the humans' milks with witch's p*ss." —Nadja

Season 1, Episode 2 (2019)

Image via FX

In "City Council," the Staten Island vampires worry about how they will conquer the humans before Baron Afanas (Doug Jones) wakes up. After arguing about what the ancient vampire actually meant in his orders, they agree to plan for total domination.

RELATED: The 10 Funniest 'What We Do in the Shadows' Running Gags

How they will accomplish it is another issue. Nadja comes out with another hysterical one-liner as a solution: poisoning the humans' "milks with witch's piss." Later in the show, we discover that Nadja has a particular hatred for witches.

6 "A joke has a punchline. And you wouldn't know a punchline if it ran over your scrotum with a penny-farthing!" —Nadja

Season 3, Episode 10 (2021)

Image via FX

Following Colin Robinson's death, the vampires mourn the only way they know how: they get an updated family portrait. Instead of taking time to grieve the loss of Colin, they hide their feelings under humor.

Eventually, the group bickers, another coping mechanism. Nadja cracks a joke on top of the arguing, and Nandor points out that she's just "masking her true feelings with a joke." Switching back to angry, hilarious insults, Nadja directs a quip about punchlines at the warrior.

5 "This is the way we talk in Tuscon Arizon-ia." —Laszlo

Season 2, Episode 6 (2020)

Image via FX

An old landlord (Mark Hamill) finds Laszlo and tries to collect his debt in "On the Run." Laszlo flees and adopts a human alter ego, Jackie Daytona, and goes undercover as a bartender in a small Pennsylvania town. A toothpick is all that disguises his identity.

RELATED: 'What We Do in the Shadows': The Main Characters, Ranked by Likability

Daytona wins the hearts of the town, especially his co-worker, Lucy. He entrances the waitress, but he hasn't hypnotized her. She points out his accent, which can't be from Tuscon. Fans get another classic Laszlo line in response.

4 "We drank the blood of some people, but the people were on drugs, and now I'm a wizard." —Nandor

Season 1, Episode 6 (2019)

Image via FX

Instead of killing the vampires for not conquering the humans, Baron Afanas makes them take him on a night out on the town. The Baron reveals himself willingly by draining people on the street.

The ancient wants to party. Eventually, the entire gang is high on drug blood after drinking the blood of people on drugs. While in some back alley, tripping out, Nandor thinks an orange traffic cone is a wizard's hat.

3 "He's my best friend, he's my pal, he's my homeboy, my rotten soldier, he's my sweet cheese, my good time boy." —Laszlo

Season 2, Episode 3 (2020)

Image via FX

"Brain Scramblies" is one of the most heartwarming episodes of the series. At Sean's (Anthony Atamanuik) Superb Owl party (Super Bowl party), Laszlo and Nandor stupidly think their neighbor has discovered their true nature. They double hypnotize him, which gives him the "brain scramblies."

RELATED: From 'The X-Files' to 'Supernatural': 9 Best Duos in Supernatural TV Shows

When Nadja hears her husband is struggling to put Sean out of his misery, she gives another priceless talking-to, asking her "sweet syrup pie" if he's gone soft. He responds with unusual heartfelt passion that Sean is his best friend (never saw that friendship coming).

2 "I just thought you had the s*its. I was gonna tell you to steer clear of the breakfast burritos. Too much of the chilaquiles." —Laszlo

Season 5, Episode 2 (2023)

Image via FX

For most of the beginning of Season 5, Guillermo struggles to keep his secret. Laszlo isn't stupid (or is he); he notices something off about the familiar and keeps a firm eye on him.

Later, we find out what's really going on in Laszlo's head. He confronts Guillermo and reveals he knows what he's hiding. However, it isn't that he's been turned, although the familiar gives up that information thinking Laszlo solved the mystery. No, after spying on Guillermo for days, Laszlo thinks he's been acting weird because he's eaten too much Mexican food.

1 "You really are the most devious b***ard in New York City!" —Laszlo

Season 4, Episode 8 (2022)

Image via FX

Fans of What We Do in the Shadows are consistently amazed by how Berry can completely transform Laszlo's lines into improvisational over pronunciations and hysterical one-liners. His famous "New York City" quote is the best example to date.

In "Go Flip Yourself," Simon the Devious hoodwinks the gang into thinking he's the host of a home makeover television show. It's all a ruse to get Laszlo's witch skin hat. This prompts Laszlo to say the viral line. Simon is devious, after all.

NEXT: 'What We Do In The Shadows' & 9 Other Great Paranormal Comedy Shows