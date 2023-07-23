What We Do in the Shadows continues to stand out as a crowd-pleasing horror-comedy show, delivering amazing laughs and enjoyable characters that leave audiences wanting more. With the release of its new fifth season, fans could tune in to see their favorite vamps and side characters return for more darkly comedic storylines.

Throughout the show's solid and critically acclaimed four seasons, many hilarious lines and jokes have become running gags that continue into other episodes. Whether these were lines said by the characters or repeated situations, these running gags have become recognized by fans as some of the best qualities the show offers.

10 Familiar Mistreatments

In a world where vampires need help with their nightly activities, a familiar becomes required to do tedious chores and victim disposals. The life of a familiar is not desirable as these poor people are overworked, unpaid, and treated less than second-class citizens.

From living in terrible working conditions to the constant threat of being killed by their masters and other vampires for their amusement, it's a rough and dangerous life to be a servant. Yet, they all seem to tolerate this abuse because they seem to think their masters will follow through on their promises to turn them into vampires someday. However, it's evident that none of these masters have any intention and are just saying these things to receive free labor.

9 Sam the Cat Familiar

Familiars come from different backgrounds, and in many different shapes and sizes. One particular and adorable familiar is a helpful feline named Sam. Despite the lack of opposable thumbs, Sam is a brilliant and dedicated servant loved and appreciated by everyone for his top-notch familiar skills.

Who doesn't love Sam? He's motivated, an excellent chef and party planner, and a cuddly cat. Although only appearing in two episodes so far, Sam has left a remarkable impression, and it's hilarious to hear about how great of a worker he is despite never seeing him doing anything besides sitting down and meowing.

8 Guillermo the Vampire Slayer

All Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) wanted out of his bleak existence was to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a vampire. However, in a cruel twist of fate, he later discovered his family lineage traced back to the iconic vampire hunter Van Helsing. With the blood of a famous literary slayer coercing through his vanes, he soon found it ridiculously easy to kill any vampire who was a threat to him and his masters.

At first, no one believed Guillermo could be a danger to all vampires due to how timid and unthreatening he appears. However, it's not wise to underestimate this powerful familiar's skills, as he's shown to save his masters on more than one occasion and can quickly turn against them whenever needed.

7 Nadja Doll

When Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and her friends decided to conjure up their human souls from the afterlife, they decided to help their past selves finish any unresolved issues they may have had while alive. However, Nadja's soul chooses to stay a while by taking possession of a creepy doll with her likeness.

Nadja doll became an unusual but highly comedic addition to the vamps' household as she interacted well with the other members. Despite the two being the same person, vampire Nadja and her doll self have become good friends over the years, and their hot-headed tempers and snarky personalities have led to great laugh-out-loud moments.

6 "Bat!"

The three main vamps have displayed many unique powers, including the classic ability to turn into flying bats whenever needed to make a quick getaway. However, Laszlo (Matt Berry) must awkwardly shout the word "Bat!" every time before he transforms.

It's unknown whether Laszlo needs to shout this phrase before he transforms or if he thinks he does. Yet, he never seems to realize that no one else calls the phrase other than him. It's one of the many iconic lines that comedian Matt Berry has brought to the show to make his character one of the best.

5 Cursed Witch Skin Hat

Laszlo is very proud of his wardrobe and the items he's collected throughout the centuries. His most cherished possession, which he always chooses to show off, is a hat made from an actual witch's skin. The hat itself is enchanted to curse those who ever wear it with misfortune, but Laszlo doesn't seem to care.

Laszlo strangely believes the witch hat symbolizes status and power despite it looking absolutely hideous. Everyone besides him thinks the hat is dangerous and should be thrown away, except the mischievous vampire Simon the Devious (Nick Kroll), who will stop at nothing to obtain the hat so that he can rub it in Laszlo's face.

4 Crew Introductions

Simon the Devious will never stop to beat Laszlo at their childish games and obtain the cursed witch hat. To help him with his many schemes, Simon thankfully has a large and diverse crew of henchmen whose unusual names increasingly become more ridiculous with each of Simon's encounters with the group.

With nicknames like Mr. '50s, Little Vlad, The Silent One, Wesley Sikes, and Count Rapula, to say a few, each of Simon's crew members has bizarrely unique and hilarious names that get more nonsensical every time Simon introduces them. It's also entertaining that Simon finds it necessary to present each crew member's name despite so many of them being in the room.

3 Baby Colin Robinson

The showrunners made a bold move in the final episodes of season three by shockingly killing off fan-favorite character Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) suddenly after his life expectancy had expired. However, in the finale's final moments, Colin revealed that he only shed his old dying body to be reborn as a rapidly growing infant.

Throughout season 4, baby Colin Robinson was the show's true star. His childish behavior and tender father-son relationship with his protector, Laszlo, helped create a genuinely amazing and standout season. His appearance alone garnered laughs from the audience, as it was hilarious to see actor Mark Proksch's face digitally plastered on a young actor's body.

2 Laszlo's Pronunciations

Laszlo, in his human days, came from a 17th-century English background and developed his unique speaking voice to present himself as a sophisticated gentleman. Unfortunately, this way of speaking has backfired over the years, leading him to shout odd pronunciations of simple words.

None of the other characters seem to correct Laszlo on how he talks, and he doesn't seem to realize how ridiculous he sometimes sounds. Yet, it's because of his bizarre pronunciations that have led to some of the character's best and most quotable lines in the show's history and made viewers fall in love with Laszlo in the first place.

1 Celebrity Cameos

Celebrity guest stars have become some of the best parts of What We Do in the Shadows ever since the appearance of the vampiric council in season 1, episode 7, "The Trial." Fans have since returned each season wondering which famous actors would appear next to make a hilarious surprise visit to the vamp's household.

Tilda Swinton, Taika Waititi, Donal Logue, and Sal Vulcano of Impractical Jokers fame are just a few examples of the many surprise guests who've appeared and played fictionalized versions of themselves on the show to add to its comedic value. These appearances are a testament to the show's popularity, and it's amusing to see these well-established actors having fun and interacting well with the main cast.

