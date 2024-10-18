Over the course of its five seasons on FX, the horror comedy What We Do in the Shadows has boasted, in addition to its stellar main cast, a wide assortment of high-profile guest stars, from Benedict Wong to Mark Hamill. Its upcoming sixth and final season will add to that list, as Steve Coogan is slated to make a guest appearance. But how does the series attract guest stars? Collider's Therese Lacson sat down with showrunner Paul Simms at New York Comic Con to talk about the show's entrancing nature.

It seems that it's often a matter of who you know, as actors like Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou have been instrumental to And sometimes, it simply helps to have famous fans:

"It depends on who the person is - a lot of it is personal relationships, like Matt knew Benedict Wong and helped us get him, and Matt and Natasia knew Steve Coogan and helped us get him. But then there are other people early on like Mark Hamill who were just fans of the show. So if you're basically, if you were a celebrity who played a vampire and you tweeted, oh I like this show. Then you're gonna get a call within about 15 minutes saying would you please like to come on the show?"

Hamill starred in "On the Run", an episode of the second season, as Jim, a vampire who Laszlo (Berry) owed a debt to; when he returned, Laszlo fled to Pennsylvania to establish himself as "regular human bartender" Jackie Daytona. Wong has turned up on the series twice as Wallace, a necromancer the vampires turn to when they need someone turned into a zombie.

What Other Prominent Actors Have Guest Starred on 'What We Do in the Shadows'?

In season two of What We Do in the Shadows, Craig Robinson dropped by as a vampire hunter, while a pre-Past Lives Greta Lee pretended to be a vampire for clout. Season three featured Donal Logue playing himself as a vampire, and Aida Turturro as Nandor's on-and-off love interest. Season four featured the Sklar Brothers as an obnoxious pair of home-improvement TV hosts, and gruesomely dispatched Sofia Coppola in a shocking cameo. Season five had appearances by Patton Oswalt and John Slattery playing themselves, and a council of energy vampires that featured Hannibal Buress and Martha Kelly. The series' most guest-star-filled episode, however, came in season one; "The Trial" saw the show's main characters judged by an all-star council of vampires (all played by actors noted for playing vampires in the past), including Wesley Snipes, Paul Reubens, Evan Rachel Wood, Tilda Swinton, Danny Trejo, and, reprising their roles from the What We Do in the Shadows film, Taika Waititi, Jonathan Brugh, and Jemaine Clement.

The sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows premieres October 21, 2024 on FX. Stay tuned to Collider for our New York Comic Con coverage all weekend.