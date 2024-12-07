With just two episodes left in the series, What We Do in the Shadows continues to approach its last season with an air of finality. The season has been addressing some of the more important relationships of the show, like the complicated dynamic between Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillen). It has also been taking on topics like Laszlo’s (Matt Berry) parent-child relationships with his father and Colin (Mark Proksch), as well as Colin’s deep sense of loneliness and desperation for connection. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) has had significantly less to do than her housemates (up until her iconic fight scene in the season's ninth episode), but the season has still tried to emphasize her curiosity about humans.

Season 6, Episode 8 of What We Do in the Shadows, “P.I. Undercover: New York,” feels very much like an episode that would only take place in the show’s final season. Colin and Nadja attend a dinner party so that Colin can reconnect with an old friend, but it turns out that his friend is just using him, worsening Colin’s loneliness. Nandor, Guillermo, and Laszlo’s plotline is especially fun, and it seems to be What We Do in the Shadows’ nod to its fans in its final season. When the crew of a procedural called P.I. Undercover: New York films right outside the vampires' house, it gets revealed that Guillermo is a diehard fan of the show and even the President of the show's fan club.

Guillermo Being the 'PIUNY' Fan Club President is the Perfect Meta Reveal for 'What We Do in the Shadows' Final Season

Guillermo has always been a fanboy. In the pilot episode of What We Do in the Shadows, Guillermo revealed that his interest in being a vampire started because of his love for Interview with the Vampire. Guillermo had even dressed up as Armand in the past. What We Do in the Shadows has since focused more on Guillermo's fighter side as a bodyguard and protective slayer for the vampires. Now, though, Guillermo's love for TV and movies has made a hilarious comeback. As Nandor and Laszlo worry that they've been invaded by the crew of P.I. Undercover: New York, Guillermo bolts out of his shed to go see the making of the show that he loves.

Guillermo explains that he is a massive fan of every P.I. Undercover show but that the New York spin-off is specifically his absolute favorite. He is not only the President of PIUNY's fan club, but he also has a homemade zine that he makes where he draws the characters. Guillermo is also obsessed with the main character and the actor who plays him, Cal Bodian (Kevin Pollak). Guillermo has even cosplayed as the character before. It is a fun plotline, but it also feels like What We Do in the Shadows' appreciative nod to fans in its final season.

'What We Do in the Shadows' Honors Its Fans in Its Final Season

What We Do in the Shadows' upcoming end is devastating to beloved fans of the show. Many of these fans have been around since the very beginning and have honored the show through cosplay, fan art, and more. It feels like the show is paying tribute to these fans by having Guillermo do these things for a fictional show within the show. Guillermo ends up having a great time, too, and it is the happiest and most lighthearted that he's been outside Cannon Capital Strategies all season.

Although Nandor and Laszlo are initially skeptical of the PIUNY cast and crew, they soon get involved in the production of the episode and have a lot of fun. It is especially meaningful that Laszlo and Nandor support Guillermo's love of the show, particularly because Laszlo likes to pretend that he doesn't care about Guillermo and because Nandor and Guillermo have been in a weird place since their confrontation. The episode is a much-needed break in the more intense and higher-stakes moments of the season.

After PIUNY has wrapped up filming, Guillermo tries to talk to Cal, but Cal has little interest. Laszlo and Nandor sweetly and hilariously intervene, and Guillermo even gets a picture with Cal. After Laszlo knocks Cal out (sort of) by accident, they both give Guillermo the merch that they earned on-set. It is a nice moment for Guillermo, but it goes beyond him. What We Do in the Shadows seems to use Guillermo as a stand-in for fans of the show. Through Guillermo, the show honors its most loyal fans in its final season.

The final season of What We Do in the Shadows airs Monday nights on FX and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

