The Big Picture The fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows explores an unlikely team-up between Guillermo and Laszlo, who work together to crack a case involving hybrid-Guillermos.

Laszlo goes full mad scientist, mixing Guillermo's DNA with various animals like a dog, rat, and sheep, resulting in some bizarre and comedic combinations.

The prosthetics designer wanted to keep the scientific creations simple and identifiable, ensuring that the hybrids were recognizable even with ridiculous crossovers.

After four full seasons of bringing audiences belly-busting laughs and jaw-dropping moments, one might think that the writers behind FX’s What We Do in the Shadows would be tapped out of ideas. But, as anyone who’s been tuning in for the fifth season of the Jemaine Clement-created series will know, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. While Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) all have their own things going on, fans are loving the unlikely team-up between Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) and Laszlo (Matt Berry). Although it seemed like Guillermo’s hard work and tenacity had finally paid off and that he was now a vampire, audiences learned that the transformation didn’t stick, with the character trapped in a sort of undead limbo. A man of science, Laszlo selflessly stepped in to help crack the case with the latest episode centered around a handful of hybrid-Guillermos that were created in a laboratory.

For three days and three nights, Laszlo went full mad scientist, mixing Guillermo’s DNA with a variety of animals, leading to some pretty bizarre blends including a dog-Guillermo, rat-Guillermo, and even a sheep-Guillermo made with the help of a string from one of the character’s iconic sweaters. Speaking with Collider’s Christina Radish, prosthetics designer, Paul Jones, gave some insight into what other crossbreeds were on the table before production made their final call.

For starters, Jones says, “We knew we wanted a frog because it was just a nice way to start with something small and gross. We knew we wanted a rat. We knew we wanted a dog.” From there, though, the possibilities seemed endless, with more combinations coming in than Laszlo could ever think to dream about. “They talked about maybe a lizard that had cat elements mixed with Harvey [Guillén],” Jones reveals.

Image via FX

Keeping Things Simple

While the episode, titled “Hybrid Creatures,” is anything but, Jones said that the team wanted to “keep it simple” when it came to Laszlo’s scientific creations. This is why in the end the idea of, “taking two animals and combining them, and then having Harvey [Guillén] in the middle,” was shot down, with Jones adding, “We felt that just looked too busy.” The overall goal (which they absolutely nailed) was, to ensure the critters were “identifiable” no matter how “ridiculous” the crossovers got.

With Laszlo and Guillermo’s hands full of the bizarre hybrids, the other three vampires were staying busy teaching night classes, while Nadja attempted to undo the hex that’s plagued her for most of this season. The first seven episodes of What We Do in the Shadows’ fifth season are now streaming on Hulu with new installments airing weekly. Check out the trailer for “Hybrid Creatures” below.