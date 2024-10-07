After years and years of being a faithful, tried, and true familiar, Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén) finally took matters into his own hands in the Season 4 finale of What We Do in the Shadows and had his friend Derek (Chris Sandiford) turn him into a vampire. Throughout the next season, audiences tagged along with Guillermo and Laszlo (Matt Berry) as the pair ran test after test to try and uncover why his turning didn’t fully take, all while keeping things a secret from Nandor (Kayvan Novak), who would be forced to kill Guillermo if he found out the truth. By the season finale, Guillermo makes the difficult decision to remain mortal, after realizing that — not only is being a vampire not all he was hoping for — but that his Van Helsing blood simply wouldn’t allow him to make the transformation.

During a recent panel at LA Comic Con attended by Collider's Joel Medina, Guillén opened up about Guillermo’s journey and how his story is the perfect example of staying out of the universe’s way even when you really want things to be different. Noting that he “was surprised” when Guillermo finally reached the moment he, and fans, had long been waiting for, Guillén said:

“Sometimes - like I said - when you get your wish, it’s now what the universe [wants. It’s] like ‘You can’t. It’s literally not in your veins. You have Van Helsing blood running through you.’”

Guillermo’s Backstory Explains Why He Wanted To Be a Vampire

In the show, Guillermo tells the documentary crew that it was through Antonio Banderas’ performance in Interview with the Vampire that made him aspire to someday become a card-carrying member of the undead. Building even more on this, Guillén reveals that he crafted a much fuller backstory for his character, which included the deeper reason behind why Guillermo wanted so badly to become a vampire. He explained:

“The backstory I gave Guillermo was that he fell in love with the idea of being a vampire because he was bullied a lot in school. And the idea of being a vampire is you get to stay young forever, and you’re immortalized [at] that age - at whatever age you became a vampire - and you get to live forever. So, you have income, you can get income for centuries, and you wear these fabulous clothes. So he wanted to be his best version of himself, and he thought being a vampire was a great way to showcase that. But it wasn’t that, it was just that he had to deal with his own sexuality, his self-confidence, his self-worth. And he wanted an excuse to be able to be all those things. You don’t need to be a vampire to be the best version of yourself. You can be the best version of yourself today.”

Now that he’s content to be nothing more than a mortal, the sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows will undoubtedly be one of much growth and change for Guillermo. Get caught up on the first five seasons now before Season 6 arrives on October 21.

