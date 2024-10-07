Ten years ago, the world of What We Do in the Shadows was introduced to viewers through a little film by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement about a household of vampires struggling with the mundanities of modern life in the suburbs of Wellington, New Zealand. The mockumentary was a hit with critics and audiences, starting with a Sundance Film Festival appearance and ending with a cult following and a $6.9 million box office run against a budget of only $1.6 million. Cut to 2024, however, and that world has evolved and vastly expanded thanks to a new family of night creatures - and their familiar Guillermo — on Staten Island, who are now entering the sixth and final season of a widely beloved and Emmy-nominated run on FX. That success didn't come without a little nervousness from the cast and crew adapting the world to a new format.

While at LA Comic Con for a panel about the show, at which Collider's Joel Medina was in attendance, stars Harvey Guillén and Kristen Schaal were asked about how they initially felt taking on Waititi and Clement's vision in a new way and what it was like seeing What We Do in the Shadows' success overtake its predecessor. Schaal, of course, was not a recurring presence on the series until Season 3, when The Guide came to the Vampire Residence to help Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) with their Vampiric Council duties. Yet, she believes the original film's cult status created less pressure from the get-go when launching the show. There wasn't the immediate stress of meeting the expectations of a titanic fanbase:

"I mean, I didn't start on the show. You did Harvey, but I will say, I think the movie was a cult hit? So there's probably you and maybe your group of friends that know about the movie. I hope. Sorry Jemaine and Taika, that's not true... yeah, it's a huge hit! [Laughs] No, so I think, because it was beloved, but not a blockbuster helped for the spinoff to not feel the hatred of the fans. Because your hatred is real. [Laughs] We feel it."

'What We Do in the Shadows' Was Careful With Introducing New Vampires

Another thing that helped was how it approached the new household of vampires. Instead of embracing a wholly new approach that wipes the slate clean, What We Do in the Shadows takes place in the same world as the film it originated from, just in a different location. Viago (Waititi), Vladislav (Clement), Deacon (Jonathan Brugh), Nick (Cori Gonzalez-Macuer), and Stu (Stu Rutherford) still exist alongside the Staten Island crew and a few of them even cross over to the show. Waititi and Clement's direct involvement in writing and directing episodes, especially in Season 1, also helped get it off the ground in Guillén's eyes. He says their guidance helped keep the spirit of the original alive while paving the way for new voices to step in and quelling the fears of fans along the way.

"Yeah, there was a fear going into the show that people who were obviously fans of the movie, they're already coming in with like 'I'm not gonna like this at all!' You know? 'Oh, I can't wait 'til you fall flat on your face!' kinda thing, but we're like 'Hey, we're in the same world but we're different characters and no one's trying to replace anyone.' And it helped that Taika and Jemaine kinda gave their seal of approval. Because they directed a couple of first episodes, so it was in their vision. They created this world, so they wouldn't pass the baton over unless they felt comfortable."

It didn't take too long for viewers to come around, as Season 1 holds a Certified Fresh 94% rating from critics and 95% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Guillén attests that it wasn't as simple as flipping a switch. "So it was nice that it... it took a second," he added. "I think there, for the first season, people were like 'Alright, I like it,' but it did take a second." Viewers still had to get comfortable with Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin, and Guillermo, along with other now-beloved recurring characters like Doug Jones's Baron Afanas. The darker, more horror-tinged tone of the original also shifted more toward comedy, giving the show its own feel.

The biggest change of all is that the show was built to grow its characters and explore many storylines across multiple seasons instead of a single feature. It allowed for longer goals, like Guillermo's dreams of becoming a vampire, to be pursued. Having so much extra space to play around in and talented creatives to work with, Guillén adds, is something they're incredibly fortunate to have in a world where shows are abruptly canceled all the time.

"But, I think if you like this, you like it for a completely different reason and I think the vibe of our crew and cast is so different. With the movie, it has a beginning, middle, and end, and with us, the trajectory of five seasons and who knows how many more you can think of storylines because you do live in a world where anything is possible. So every season we come back and we have this new year, and we're like how lucky we are that we have such great writers that every year it gets funnier. It's so funny. We're still in this world. We're living and breathing in this world."

It also doesn't hurt for the WWDITS series to let talented women like the BAFTA-nominated Demetriou and Emmy-nominated Schaal steal the spotlight. "There's a few more women in the TV show," Schaal points out as an element to its enduring success. "That part. That part," Guillén agreed before highlighting the addition of his co-star and Bob's Burgers voice actress. "And that's why we were so excited when you joined the cast. For so long it was just Natasia and, you know, we were like we need more female representation, and here comes Kristennnnn! And then we said 'That's enough' [Laughs]."

What We Do in the Shadows premieres its sixth and final season on FX on October 21. Seasons 1 through 5 are now streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as the vampire comedy nears its last bite.

