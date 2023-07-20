What We Do in the Shadows first gets your attention with its premise. It's a comedy mockumentary about vampires living together in the modern world, you say? Go on. I'm listening. But a clever idea can only go so far. It's the characters that take you the rest of the way. The FX series, based on the 2014 film of the same name, has great ones. Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) have been married for centuries, but they're still crazy in love with each other. Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) is an energy vampire who feasts on his victims by boring them, but he's anything but dull.

Then there's Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). On the surface, they don't have a lot in common. Nandor is a member of the undead, while Guillermo, his familiar, is very much human. Nandor uses Guillermo, while the latter pleads to be turned into a vampire as well, only to always be told no. Underneath that, however, are two lonely men desperate for love. Though they won't admit it, they've found it in each other in some of What We Do in the Shadows' hottest moments.

Nandor Knows When He Takes Guillermo for Granted

Image via FX

From the very first episode, one of the running bits on What We Do in the Shadows has been Nandor's (and the rest of the vampires as well) treatment of Guillermo. As the human familiar, it's Guillermo's role to take care of the vampires. He makes sure the home is in order and does little things like making sure no light can get in, and big things as well, such as finding victims for Nandor and the rest. In return, he gets so little. The vampires make fun of him. They don't see just what he's capable of. To them, he's just a dumb, pudgy human. They can't even get his name right sometimes, often calling him Gizmo. That doesn't mean that Nandor dislikes Guillermo. He cares very much. He just sees Guillermo as inferior. You get the impression that he doesn't truly feel that way. He has to see Guillermo as less than him to keep up his self-esteem as a feared vampire leader, when in actuality he's confused by a lot of things and horribly lonely.

In return, Guillermo wants only for Nandor to bite him and make him a member of the undead. Nandor refuses. He's not mean about it. He knows he should do it, but he's always coming up with an excuse for why he can't transform him. Nandor doesn't have to tell the camera crew the reason. We can tell. He needs Guillermo. Yes, he needs him to take care of him, but what if Nandor bit Guillermo and afterward Guillermo no longer needed him?

Guillermo is often frustrated due to being so unappreciated. Late in Season 2, Guillermo leaves the house. Nandor tracks his familiar down, not to punish or kill him as Guillermo fears, but to make amends, like a lover running to another after a fight. They talk at night in the snow, a romantic setting for Nandor to say, "I have been very unhappy since you left. I just want to know what I can do to bring you back home." This stops a scared Guillermo in his tracks. Nandor misses him. Guillermo looks at his vampire master with awe. Guillermo tells him he wants to feel more respected and appreciated, even be given a day off. "What, like every year?" Nandor says. He's shocked to hear that Guillermo means every week, but he reluctantly agrees. "You're a great familiar," he says. He even agrees to turn Guillermo at some point, and even though he's said it before, he sounds as if he means it, like a humbled lover promising to change. To prove how much Nandor cares, he gives Nandor a present. It's a pillow that Guillermo hugs. "It's for beating off purposes," Nandor explains. How romantic! Nandor then wraps his arms around his familiar and flies through the air, Guillermo squealing with delight.

Nandor and Guillermo Have Saved Each Other's Lives Over and Over

Image via FX

Nandor and Guillermo need each other, not just for support or a connection, but to keep themselves alive. A few times during What We Do in the Shadows' run, one or the other has come to the rescue, putting their lives on the line to save the one they care so much about.

Season 3 sees Guillermo transform, not into a vampire, but into his true self. It turns out that this wannabe vampire is actually a descendant of Van Helsing. Guillermo, despite not wanting to, discovers that he's a master vampire hunter. The pudgy guy with glasses that gets made fun of is actually fast and strong and able to easily dispatch any vampire threat. He doesn't use that to go after Nandor and the other roommates, but to protect them. The third season finale finds Guillermo slaughtering a horde of vampires John Wick style who are out to kill his friends. It's not the first time this has happened. Earlier in the third season, he also risked his life to save a lone Nandor. One plotline sees Nandor joining an aerobic class. It makes for some hilarious visuals of Nandor looking like he came straight out of the 1980s, with his styled hair, bright neon colors, and short shorts. The aerobics class is in actuality a vampire cult. Guillermo shows up there to rescue Nandor from their grasp. When the cult discovers that Guillermo is a vampire hunter, they go to attack him, but Guillermo fights them off, all the while pulling Nandor's arm as he runs out of the building to safety. When Guillermo gets Nandor outside he puts him in the passenger's seat of his car, and in a small but hot moment, straps the vampire in.

In the fourth season of What We Do in the Shadows, Nandor repays the favor. The pair end up at a fight club where familiars battle each other to the death for the entertainment of the vampire crowd. Nandor, proud of what Guillermo can do, ecstatically volunteers Guillermo to fight. The vampire-hunting familiar easily wins his fights, but he won't kill his opponents. This angers the vampires. They want blood and death. To ease the growing rage, Nandor agrees to fight Guillermo to the death. He puts on an elaborate show, and it begins to smolder watching the two get so physical with each other. In the end, Nandor pretends to kill Guillermo so they can both get out of there alive. So many vampires don't care about their familiar. They're disposable. For Guillermo though, Nandor cares so much that he'll risk his own standing and his own life to protect him.

There Is a Boiling Tension Whenever Nandor and Guillermo Fight

Image via FX

There's nothing hotter in movies and television, however, than a passionate fight between lovers. Though Nandor and Guillermo aren't lovers (yet), the last episode of Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows gave us a tense and physical fight to raise your heartbeat. Better yet, it takes place in Nandor's bedroom, with his coffin bed in the middle of the activities. In the scene, Guillermo is again frustrated. He's been saving his friends' lives and still he can't be respected. Nandor says, "So what, you shooed away some assassins. Who gives a shit?" Guillermo raises his voice, sticking up for himself. He reminds Nandor that he's a vampire killer, then goes a step further. "The only reason you're alive is because I let you live." Nandor turns, asking him to repeat himself. Guillermo doesn't back down, holding his head high, speaking slower as he says every word again.

Nandor laughs, telling Guillermo that they used hypnosis on him, leaving him incapable of attacking his masters. Guillermo swiftly puts Nandor in an arm lock and forces him to his knees. "Hypnosis doesn't work on me. I just let you think it did so you wouldn't feel weak." Damn, Guillermo. The two then engage in an all-out physical battle, smashing everything in the room, throwing each other into walls. Nandor chucks a knife at Guillermo, but he easily catches it, before busting out a crucifix and burning his master. "Finally," Nandor says. "This is what I've been waiting for. You passed the test." Nandor tells Guillermo that he was worried his familiar was going soft, but now he has proven he can take care of himself, and "you can take care of me." Nandor stands up straight and asks, "Will you do me the honor of accompanying me on my journey around the world?" It almost sounds like a marriage proposal. There's another promise in there to turn Guillermo into a vampire that won't be kept, but Guillermo is again in awe of the respect. More than being a vampire, being seen by Nandor is what he really wants. "Yes, of course I will go with you, my master," Guillermo whispers, going in for a hug, only to be rebuffed. Whew, talk about a hot scene.

We're two seasons later into What We Do in the Shadows, and the will-they-won't-they between Nandor and Guillermo is still playing out. It hasn't gotten old, though. As long as the conflict is that hot, it can play out for the rest of the series.

