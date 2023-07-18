What We Do in the Shadows is unadulterated chaos of the best variety. The FX series, now in Season 5, took what was already a clever premise from the 2014 film of the same name, and has found a way to push it further. A mockumentary about the daily lives of vampires living together is already wild enough, but every year the show still surprises by going off in unexpected directions. Just when you think you've seen it all, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) dies and comes back as a baby, or human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) gets bit by a vampire, though struggles to become one himself. Throughout that ever-evolving craziness, however, one thing has remained constant: the centuries-old love affair between Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). They've been together forever, but it's each other who they still pine for in the most passionate and hilariously kinky of ways. But how did these two love bats meet?

Nadja Is the Reason Laszlo Is a Vampire

Image via FX

What We Do in the Shadows is set in the present day, and with its realistic, documentary-like style akin to The Office, there's no way to have flashbacks deep into the past of undead roomies Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Colin Robinson, Laszlo, and Nadja. Outside of some old photos, all we have to go on about their past is what they tell the viewer through the camera crew. While it would be interesting to see them in their lives from centuries before, What We Do in the Shadows is focused on the now. That's how much of its comedy works, watching these creatures from another time try to navigate a modern world that confuses them.

The series does a good job of not doing info dumps to explain who everyone is along with their complete history. Some of the mystery remains intact, with only tidbits revealed here and there when it matters to the story. In the pilot, when we meet Laszlo and Nadja for the first time, and see them as a married couple (something we don't see with other characters in What We Do in the Shadows) it's important to know how they came to be. Leave it Laszlo, to eloquently explain it to us in a way that only he can.

Matt Berry's Laszlo tells the camera crew about how when he was human centuries ago, he had rosy cheeks, yet he never smiled. Then one night, his life changed forever by ending. "I was the most handsome man in our village," Laszlo lets us know, with his cockiness being part of everything he does. Nadja is quick to follow up with how Laszlo's village was hit hard by leprosy and the plague. Laszlo admits that he got leprosy too, but it affected just one part of his anatomy that only Nadja can see. "One night I was awoken by this horrible clawing at the window, and I thought, 'Who the hell is that?' because I live on the third floor." Laszlo got up and threw back the window's curtains, at which point he saw "the most beautiful woman" he'd ever seen. Nadja smiles. Even after being together for hundreds of years, it still makes her happy to be told she's beautiful, despite what she'll do next.

Laszlo explains that Nadja was gripping onto the window and clawing at the glass. He was hypnotized, he says, but no, not just because he thought Nadja was so beautiful, but literally. "I used hypnosis on him," Nadja explains. Laszlo goes on, reminiscing about how he invited Nadja in, but just as they were about to make love, she turned into "this hideous, leathery bat thing." She then bit Laszlo, draining him of his blood, and cursing him with the eternal life of a vampire. Laszlo doesn't see it as a bad thing. Being bitten by Nadja was fate. "She opened a window to my soul and let the darkness in."

Laszlo Left His Life Behind for Nadja

Image via FX

Nadja became a vampire a few centuries before she ever met Laszlo. She was a poor Greek woman, whereas Laszlo came from a different, higher social standing. No matter, he fell in love with Nadja anyway. The whole "being transformed into a vampire by her" thing probably had a little bit to do with that, yet you can see that he truly does love her. He hasn't been brainwashed or commanded to adore her. He might treat her like a queen, but it's because he wants to. He's simply an undead man in love with an undead woman.

Eventually, Laszlo would marry this much, much older woman. They lived in Europe, but were driven out, and in the 1860s, they moved to America. Why? Laszlo doesn't reveal that until the end of Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows, which sees Nadja moving up in the vampire world. She's been chosen to serve on the Supreme Vampiric Council. The downside is that this is located in London, which means Laszlo and Nadja will have to leave their New York home behind. Nadja is excited. "How's about me and you make a little trip back to merry old England. We could get a red bus and make love in it. We could get a black cab and make love in it. We could go to Madam Tussaud's and... look around." Laszlo is disgusted by the idea. He calls it a "f**khole" and the last place he'd ever want to go. He's made a vow to never go back there. "United Kingdom? More like United ding-dong."

Laszlo and Nadja Give Up Everything for Each Other

Image via FX

Why did Laszlo make this vow? He tells Guillermo that, back in Europe, he was part of the prestigious elite group known as the Sherwood Club. When he was kicked out, he decided to leave Europe behind and never return. Later, Laszlo tells a frustrated Nadja why he was expelled from The Sherwood Club. She always thought it was because of all his whoring. No, that wasn't it. They didn't even care that he was a vampire. "What they did object to, however, was the fact that I fell in love and eventually married the most beautiful, simple girl." Nadja had no surname, no social standing. The Sherwood Club even referred to her as a "peasant." Because of how this group looked at her, he wanted no part of them.

Laszlo could have given her up and stayed in his home with a superior status, but because he loved Nadja, he turned his back on them, but so as not to make it about himself or make Nadja feel guilty, he spent centuries never telling her the complete truth. Still, when Nadja, who is very touched by his words, said they can go back to London as social elites, he says, "Well that changes pretty much f**ing everything." He loves the idea of ruling with Nadja. Laszlo ended up not going, but instead sending Nadja off to London without him (with a tricked and kidnapped Guillermo to protect her), so he can take care of Colin Robinson. Nadja doesn't stay in London long. She comes back, having left behind her upper-class status on the Supreme Vampiric Council because she missed Laszlo too much. They'd both give up anything to be with each other. Their love, like them, will never die.