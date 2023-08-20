The Big Picture Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows showcased major character growth for Mark Proksch's energy vampire, Colin Robinson.

Colin Robinson's new life as an adult involves returning to the workforce, where his hated job is essential for his survival.

The fifth season of the FX comedy introduces even crazier storylines, including Guillermo's quest to become a vampire and Nandor's jealousy towards Laszlo and Guillermo's friendship.

Season 4 of the Jemaine Clement-created series, What We Do in the Shadows was one of major growth for Mark Proksch’s energy vampire, Colin Robinson. A shocking conclusion during the third season finale saw the life of the man who audiences got to know throughout the show come to an end. But, from his ashes (or rather his corpse) another Colin Robinson was born — as a literal baby. Throughout Season 4, fans watched the comedic hijinks of Matt Berry’s Laszlo as he took the child under his wing and helped him grow into the man that he becomes by the beginning of Season 5. In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Proksch discussed what Colin Robinson’s life was like now that he was back to adulthood for (at least) a second time.

After an entire year that saw him learning, growing, and performing as a talented singer and dancer, it was finally time for the grown-up Colin Robinson to return to the workforce. An absolute nightmare in a handful of ways, Proksch said that his character’s relationship with earning a paycheck was “love/hate,” adding, “That’s how he feeds,” noting that without his time in a cubicle (or, in this season as an aspiring politician), slowly boring those around him to sleep, he wouldn’t be able to survive.

On paper, the character of Colin Robinson is an introvert, choosing alone time in his room over a raucous night out, although he also longs for inclusion from his roommates. But, when it comes to people outside the Vampire Residence, there’s no doubt that he’d rather — like many of us — be at home in his pajamas catching up on his favorite show. “Sometimes he has to go out into the public and mingle, in order to get his sustenance, but it’s with contempt and hatred for the average person. That’s also part of his curse. He has to go out and feed on people.”

What’s Happened So Far in What We Do in the Shadows Season 5

Along with Colin Robinson growing up and leaving the shadow of Laszlo behind him, the fifth season of the FX comedy is somehow even more bonkers than ever. Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) has finally reached his goal of becoming a vampire, but with the transition not fully sticking, he and Laszlo conduct one experiment after the next to find out what’s wrong. Feeling disconnected from his familiar, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) is jealous of the newly found friendship between Laszlo and Guillermo while Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) attempts to offset a curse plaguing her life.

Check out the trailer for Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows below.