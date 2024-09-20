Matt Berry may be forever known for calling Nick Kroll "the most devious bastard in New York City." If that doesn't make sense in print, that's because it is Matt Berry's idiosyncratic delivery that makes the line iconic (please watch it here for context). As one of the stars of What We Do in the Shadows, Matt Berry has spent the past few years finding absurd pronunciations for common words combined with his silky, rich timbre and impeccable timing so that his voice will linger long after What We Do in the Shadows's final season this fall. This summer, Berry received his first Emmy nomination for his role on the show, but this was long overdue. Berry has been giving a spectacular comic performance and should have been recognized long before this season.

While Berry's unimaginably unique pronunciation of "New York City" in Season 4's 'Go Flip Yourself' is Emmy worthy alone, the honor should have been bestowed for his most singular episode: Season 2's "On the Run." The episode is a surprising one-off that highlights all of Matt Berry's talents, selling a ridiculous premise with an exuberance that is infectious while watching. While the episode was nominated for writing, Matt Berry's absence is notable, as Berry's performance helps makes the episode a stand-out. "On the Run" may not be the show's best episode, but it is certainly a highlight for Matt Berry.

Matt Berry Gives a Transformative Performance as Laszlo Cravensworth

"On the Run" starts off with the Staten Island coven up to their regular macabre business (checking the ground for sinkholes due to decomposing human remains), only to be interrupted by an old-fashioned vampire there to collect a debt. Jim the Vampire (Mark Hamill) calls upon Lazlo (Berry) to fulfill a rent payment from over a century and half prior that Laszlo Cravenworth skipped out on. Rather than pay, Laszlo agrees to a duel only to flee the scene. To avoid debt or defeat, Lazlo hits the road in a disguise adorned with blue jeans and a toothpick and takes on a foolproof persona: Jackie Daytona. Or, as Laszlo puts it, a regular human bartender.

What follows is Jackie Daytona's patently absurd assimilation into a small Pennsylvania town, becoming a beloved figure in the community, and doing what he can to get the girl's high school volleyball team to a state championship. It is a delightfully silly premise that writer Stefani Robinson (Atlanta, Chevalier) has enormous fun with, turning the crass and bourgeoisie Laszlo into the lovable and folksy bartender Jackie Daytona. While there are some questions from the townsfolk, particularly the waitress at the bar, Lucy (Fionna & Cake's Madeleine Martin), by and large, Jackie Daytona is considered a welcome addition, until Jim's discovery forces Laszlo into confrontation. But the reason the episode plays so well is Berry's commitment throughout.

The charm of "On the Run" is the genuine nature Berry brings to Lazlo's new life as Jackie Daytona. If done poorly, the premise could come off as far-fetched: Why would an incognito vampire care about anything in this small town other than survival? For the joke to work, the audience needs to believe that Laszlo's affection for his new life is sincere, and Berry accomplishes this with ease. Normally, What We Do in the Shadows relies on Barry's charm as a performer to make his lethargic and promiscuous behavior, not to mention his perverse passions, comical in the stacked ensemble. As the focus of the episode, Berry's winning personality is used to make him an engaging figure. Perhaps aided by the direct addresses to the camera, it never comes into question that Laszlo cares about the girls' volleyball team, believes in Lucy's singing talent, and thinks the Big Mouth Billy Bass wall mounted singing plastic fish is a one of a kind rarity. It's a fine line, but Berry succeeds at pulling it off, and thus the episode works. Of course, it helps that he is given some great lines to work with.

"On the Run" Gives Matt Berry Some of His Best Lines on 'What We Do in the Shadows'

Matt Berry can make any line sing, and this episode offers him the finest bits of dialogue he's ever had. Even before he assumes the identity of Jackie Daytona, his apathy towards Jim the Vampire and the immediate justification for not paying the rent get the episode off the ground running with laughs. But then in his monologue reintroducing himself as Jackie Daytona, he casually makes so many jokes land simply from how he expresses his sentiments. His lines are self-assured despite being ridiculous from moment one, but combined with Berry's light-hearted and breezy attitude, they score some of the biggest laughs across the series. And then there are lines that are hilarious because of how Matt Berry says them.

Only Lucy, the aforementioned waitress, addresses Jackie Daytona's "Europe-like" accent. The response is funny on paper, "this is the way we talk in Tuscon, Arizona," but Berry's delivery earns it the hardest guffaw. Inexplicably, Arizona is pronounced with an "i" between the "n" and the last "a," creating the pronunciation of a "ya" sound at the end. This, and the long "i" before the "z," makes for a confounding but hilarious way to say the name of the Grand Canyon state. Whether this was intentionally added by Robinson (there is an "i" in the subtitles) or simply a Matt Berry improvisation, it proves to be so effective, it's hard to imagine Arizona pronounced any other way after hearing "Arizonia."

Matt Berry Deserves an Emmy for 'What We Do in the Shadows'

Unfortunately, Matt Berry was not nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, but even if he had, it's not likely he would have won. In 2020, Schitt's Creek dominated every comedy category at the Emmys. With "Happy Ending" winning Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series over "On the Run," and six other awards for Schitt's Creek, it's unlikely Matt Berry could upset Eugene Levy's well deserved Best Actor win. Fortunately, with one last season on the way, Matt Berry could secure another nomination and, perhaps, he could deliver a preposterously pronounced acceptance speech. Because the Emmys, like the rest of us, "could all use a bit of Jackie Daytona time and again."

What We Do in the Shadows is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.