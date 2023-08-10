What We Do in the Shadows mercilessly and relentlessly kills fans with its crass and dry humor at every turn. If it wasn't as funny as the plague, well, insert some blunt and hilarious quip from either Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), or even Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch).

It's impossible to know what will come from the Staten Island vampires' mouths. They aren't trying to be funny, yet almost every sentence is priceless. However, when they aren't making hysterically blunt, biting one-liners, emotionless remarks, or insulting each other, there are some touching moments between the vampires and the familiar. They'd rather stake themselves than admit it, though.

10 "Citizenship" - Season 1, Episode 8

Nadja, one of the funniest characters on What We Do in the Shadows, realizes the newly-turned Jenna (Beanie Feldstein) is struggling with feeding. Since no one showed her what to do when she transitioned, Nadja shows the young vampire the ropes. She takes Jenna to a party to feed on "hot idiots." Everyone treats Jenna like she's invisible, but that's her special vampire power.

Nadja is usually allergic to all sentimentality and softer, nicer emotions, but she emotes in "Citizenship." For once, she's caring, supportive, and even motherly. It's touching to see her care about someone. When Jenna realizes she can become invisible, Nadja is like a proud parent.

9 "Brain Scramblies" - Season 2, Episode 3

At the Superb Owl (Super Bowl) party, Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) jokes that Nandor and Laszlo are like vampires. Thinking their neighbor has discovered them, they double hypnotize him, leaving him with the "brain scramblies." The trio gives Sean one magical night before putting him out of his misery.

They are unusually kind, giving their friend an exciting last night, but they dot it all wrong, as usual. They demonstrate their powers for Sean, but it only terrifies and confuses him. As the "puppy party" tries to maul Sean, the vampires look on in awe and applaud themselves for doing something "really good." They let him live in the end.

8 "Collaboration" - Season 2, Episode 8

In "Collaboration," Guillermo's old friend, Celeste (Greta Lee), has become a vampire. She has an open door policy for familiars and vows she'll turn them in eight months. Since Nandor doesn't plan to turn him, Guillermo leaves. They both act like they don't miss each other, but they do.

Eventually, Nandor tries to get Guillermo back. He'd rather Guillermo than his recently returned former familiar Benjy (Jack O'Connell). Unbeknownst to him, Celeste didn't work out, but he gives his former familiar a heartwarming speech about being willing to do anything to get him back. Guillermo pretends he's still with Celeste to negotiate his new terms of employment with Nandor, but at least it's still a touching scene between the pair.

7 "Pine Barrens" - Season 4, Episode 7

In What We Do in the Shadows Season 4, Episode 7, Sean invites Laszlo, Nandor, and Baby Colin, on a weekend hunting trip to his cabin in the Pine Barrens, New Jersey. Nadja says her housemates have been bickering more than usual.

Nandor hates that Laszlo is a know-it-all. Laszlo says Nandor has a bird-sized brain and a mammoth body. They keep getting on each other's nerves. But guess what? They're mean to one another because they don't want to admit their true feelings: that they miss hanging out with each other. Nandor is jealous and being a "pill" because Laszlo considers Sean his best friend when they were best friends first.

6 "The Siren" - Season 3, Episode 7

The Staten Island vampires are surprisingly good friends to one another in "The Siren." Laszlo and Colin steal a boat and head to Plum Island to find answers about energy vampires, but they get trapped by a siren's song. Meanwhile, Nandor helps Nadja find Nadja doll, who has run away because she feels forgotten.

There are many heart-to-hearts between the beloved characters. Nadja realizes she's been neglecting Nadja doll and herself. Nandor even gives Nadja props for being a great co-leader of the Vampiric Council. She tells him to shut up. Laszlo rescues Colin and apologizes for not getting to Plum Island, and ensures he's okay after leaving the siren.

5 "Reunited" - Season 4, Episode1

The gang reunites in What We Do in the Shadows Season 4, Episode 1, and even though none of them are sentimental, they've missed each other. It's a shockingly lovely reunion between the trio. No matter how much the vampires brush their feelings under the rug and mask them with wit or despicableness, they love each other.

What's even more touching is that Laszlo has looked after Baby Colin for a year, lulling him to sleep with Go Flip Yourself, taking him to the park during hunts, and teaching him some woodworking skills. He's surprisingly a good guardian in his own way, even if he's trying to morph Colin into an interesting human instead of an energy vampire. Nandor is even especially nice to Guillermo and asks him to be his best man.

4 "Sunrise, Sunset" - Season 4, Episode 10

In "Sunrise, Sunset," Laszlo struggles with Colin's growth spurt and doesn't know what to do. He's sad that Colin was "full of joy and smiles" just a week ago and now barely talks to him. Laszlo even forgoes his hate of musicals and plays Baby Colin's favorite, Fiddler on the Roof, as he remembers a montage of the pair's greatest memories.

The vampires have proven they aren't going to change, but Laszlo emerges from Season 4 a little less of a jerk. He truly cared for Colin. When the original Colin Robinson returns without a single memory of the last year, Laszlo is even sadder that their time as parent and child has ended.

3 "The Portrait" - Season 3, Episode 10

How do immortal vampires grieve? They get a new family portrait painted, one without the deceased member, so they can move on. Colin Robinson died, and the vampires avoid their feelings. They bicker and decide to travel abroad. Nandor touchingly invites Guillermo to come with him, while Nadja and Laszlo plan to return to England. Nadja has been invited to be a senior member of the Vampiric Council.

However, Laszlo makes Guillermo take his place, leaving Nandor to embark alone. A baby emerged out of the chest cavity of the dead Colin Robinson, and Laszlo touchingly takes on the responsibility of taking care of the child. His letter to Nadja explaining all this is also pretty heartwarming for the vampire.

2 "The Grand Opening" - Season 4, Episode 3

"The Grand Opening" features more concerned-parent Laszlo. As Baby Colin grows, Laszlo gets worried about the child's interests. Colin starts liking musical theater, which Laszlo hates. He doesn't want the boy to be a "pasty-faced musical theater nut." Meanwhile, Nandor feels inadequate for Marwa (Parisa Fakhri) and tries to be the best husband for her, even if he goes about it wrong.

Laszlo learns a lot about being a guardian. Shoving Colin in a dumpster or getting him to rob a museum won't change him. Laszlo can't control what Colin likes, but seeing him try is no less touching. He means well deep down. His relationship with Colin gets stronger by the episode. On the way to Nadja's club, they have another heart-to-heart and sweetly hold hands.

1 "A Farewell" - Season 3, Episode 9

Nandor's decision to go into a super slumber saddens the entire household. However, they have bigger issues. The Supreme Worldwide Vampiric Council comes to check on them. Nandor has lost interest in his existence, while Nadja only cares about what the Council will say.

Meanwhile, Laszlo is surprisingly selfless as he tries to give Colin a good 100th birthday. He knows Colin is going to die. No matter how much the vampires keep their hard un-aging exteriors intact, inside, they can't stand the sight of Colin's death. They might be unfazed by death and gag when being nice, but watching a friend die is hard, even for centuries-old vampires.

