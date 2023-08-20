The Big Picture Natasia Demetriou's performance as the foul-mouthed and sassy vampire Nadja is a major reason why fans have responded positively to the talking doll in What We Do in the Shadows.

The doll was initially only meant to appear in one episode, but it has become a series regular, requiring regular maintenance and refurbishment.

What We Do in the Shadows is currently airing its fifth season with new episodes available weekly on Hulu.

While FX’s What We Do in the Shadows is a masterclass in ensemble performances, there’s no arguing that each character on the series has their own stand-out personality making it incredibly difficult to pick a favorite. From the draining rants of Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) to Laszlo’s (Matt Berry) insatiable sex drive, each of the vampires brings something completely different to the table. Natasia Demetriou’s foul-mouthed and sassy vampire Nadja had long been a fan-favorite by the time her ghost doll was introduced during the second season with Nadja doll gaining a fan following all on her own. In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, What We Do in the Shadows’ prosthetics designer, Paul Jones, shared his thoughts on why the doll has been such a big hit and how it continues to live on season after season.

“I think that’s a lot to do with Natasia [Demetriou]’s performance,” Jones says when asked why he thinks fans have responded so positively to the talking doll. “No one’s ever had a tiny childlike doll be as abusive and sarcastic and offensive as our character is. That’s the charm of the character,” Jones explains. For those who may not remember, the doll came to be during the Season 2 episode, “Ghosts” when the trio of vamps holds a séance to contact the ghosts of their long-deceased human versions. With each spirit needing some help to be sent into the afterlife, Nadja’s is the most stubborn of all as she wants to experience the great wide world. Possessing a doll found in the housemate’s attic thus begins the journey of Nadja and her soul doll.

According to Jones, the doll was only meant to be in that one episode, meaning that he didn’t put quite as much tender love and care into its creation as he would have had he known what an integral piece of the gang she’d become. “It’s turned into a series regular,” Jones said, “which has been great for my puppeteers because they’re in every week, doing this doll. But that doll was built for one episode, and it’s been running for three seasons now.” Explaining how they’ve been able to keep the doll ticking, Jones said, “Every season, I have to pull the doll out and give her a full service. All the servos have to be checked, all her eyes have to be checked, the arms, the legs, and the wig placement. Everything has to be refurbished because I didn’t think it would need to last this long.”

'What We Do in the Shadows' Props Are Tough as Nails

Just like her vampire form, Nadja doll is a tough gal. That’s thanks to Jones and the rest of his team with the prosthetics designer commenting, “Luckily, we built it better than I realized, so she’s still going strong, after five full seasons.” Even though her legs were brutally crushed when vampire Nadja sat on them, and she’s been the butt of the joke several times this season, Nadja doll can handle anything thrown her way.

The first four seasons of What We Do in the Shadows are now streaming on Hulu with new Season 5 episodes available weekly.