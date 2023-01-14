What We Do in the Shadows may be on hiatus again, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. In the show's most recent fourth season, the vampires and Guillermo headed on some personal journeys ranging from Laszlo kind of becoming a parent to Colin, Guillermo and Nandor pursuing romantic relationships (and no, not with each other... yet). Meanwhile, Nadja took up a new challenge of her own: starting a vampire nightclub, named after herself, of course. While fans wait for Season 5 updates, FX has shared a commercial promoting Nadja's endeavor.

The commercial spotlights several key components of any good club: drinks, upbeat dance music, a few special guests, and all the glow sticks you can get your hands on. It compiles footage from various points of the season, including when Nadja first opened the club. For all intents and purposes, Nadja's is the premier spot to visit for an exciting night out. And if you happen to be a vampire, don't miss out on those blood sprinklers Nadja had installed.

While the commercial promises a fun time, Nadja faced a few setbacks within the season regarding the club. For starters, she struggled to keep patrons interested after bold promises fell through. Thankfully, baby Colin (aka The Boy) and his musical prowess came to the rescue. The Boy became an in-house act who created quite the buzz with club-goers. But as he grew at a rapid pace, the charm of a child musical act wore off. So, Nadja attempted to find a replacement to no avail. By the end of the season, she decided to burn down the club for the insurance money. Unfortunately, she burned a massive stash of cash in the process, and she didn't actually have insurance.

Season 4 picked up after the vampires and Guillermo reunited following the events of Season 3. When they return home to Staten Island, they discover the house is in utter shambles, and they don't have the money to fix it. Individually, they also head on new paths. As earlier mentioned, Laszlo attempts to raise baby Colin as anything other than an energy vampire, Nadja has her club, Guillermo takes on a new role and a secret romance, and Nandor attempts to find a wife, with all these plots contributing to a hilarious and exciting season.

The series was created by Jemaine Clement who writes and executive produces with Taika Waititi. It stars Matt Berry, Harvey Guillén, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal. Last year, the series was renewed for Seasons 5 and 6, with 5 expected to premiere later this year.

What We Do in the Shadows Seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Hulu. Watch Nadja's nightclub commercial below: