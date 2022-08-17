Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows.

Without a doubt, the FX series What We Do in the Shadows is one of the best and funniest things on TV at the moment. A recent Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Series is proof of that, along with FX renewing it for a fifth and sixth season before Season 4 even premiered. As a faux documentary similar in style to The Office, Parks and Recreation, or Modern Family, the show pushes past this familiar format (one that was also used in the 2014 film of the same name that the series is spawned from) by focusing not on workmates or family drama, but a group of vampires living together. You won’t find that at Dunder Mifflin.

What We Do in the Shadows does not rest on its unique premise, either, continuing to push the boundaries of comedy, upping the stakes (pun intended) for its characters, and never slowing down and allowing the audience to get used to things as they are. One of the best examples of this is this season’s arc surrounding energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) — who has evolved, literally, by dying and being reborn as a youthful and mischievous boy who loves nothing more than to dance. But he's not the only one. Everyone is changing in What We Do in the Shadows, none more so than the vampire Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and his human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Image via FX

RELATED: 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 4: Harvey Guillén on "Pine Barrens" and Guillermo Finding His Power

Nandor may consider himself the leader of the group, but he’s not a confident and dominant one. He tries to be, but all of his insecurities can be glimpsed within. Nandor’s biggest flaw, outside his selfishness, is that he is desperately lonely. How lonely? Nandor is so lonely that when he has the chance to summon a djinn, he uses up a good portion of his wishes by bringing back all 37 people he was married to before he was a vampire, then sending many of those past spouses back to the other side as he whittles his way down to one choice that he will marry. Interestingly, Nandor mentions that he’s been married to not just women, but men as well. This revelation could have been treated as a big moment. 10 years ago it may have been. In 2022, it’s not a big deal. This is especially true with What We Do in the Shadows, which is so great in showing the fluidity of sexuality. There have been hints of Nandor’s sexuality before, and hypersexual vampire Laszlo (Matt Berry) has admitted to being with men too, with the two roommates occasionally having some intimate fun of their own — but it’s never treated like anything shocking or special. It’s just how things are.

That brings us to Guillermo, Nandor’s long-suffering familiar. He idolizes Nandor and will do anything for him. Need someone to find you human victims to feed on? Guillermo will do it. Need someone to clean up the mess the day after? Guillermo will do it. His only hope is to in turn be bitten so that he can become a vampire as well. Nandor has always found a way to put it off, though. It comes across as laziness, or him just not caring, but the truth is that Nandor needs Guillermo to help take care of him. Without Guillermo, Nandor is lost. If Nandor turns Guillermo, he may no longer need Nandor and leave him. Season 3 does see Nandor and Guillermo drifting apart. Nandor keeps searching for love, spending too much time with his on-again, off-again human girlfriend Gail. Guillermo seeks a life outside of Nandor when he discovers that he is a descendant of Van Helsing and a superb vampire hunter in his own right. He uses these skills to protect Nandor and his housemates, but all with little appreciation. In the season’s finale, Nandor again promises Guillermo he'll turn him, only for Guillermo to get locked in a box by Laszlo and sent halfway across the globe to London.

Image via FX

This season, however, has allowed the Nandor and Guillermo and bromance to bloom. The truth is that Nandor needs Guillermo even more. He seeks his advice in finding a spouse. He asks Guillermo to be the best man at his wedding, proof that Guillermo is not simply his slave but a best friend. He saves Guillermo’s life and even shows him a little respect when Guillermo’s life is threatened during a fight with other vampires. Loneliness is starting to soften him. He needs Guillermo and he knows it. He’s on the verge of even admitting it, perhaps, and this time meaning what comes with that. It’s all Guillermo wants to hear, that the vampire he is so loyal to both needs him and wants him. Nandor’s wedding to eventual spouse contest winner Marwa is a sad affair because no one thinks they belong together. He even has to use one of his wishes to get her to like all the things he does. He’s resigned himself to accepting that he can’t do better, but he can.

What We Do in the Shadows' natural next step should be to pair these two characters together in a more romantic sense. It doesn’t need to be done for laughs or shock value, but they do need each other. You get the sense that if Guillermo was turned, he wouldn’t leave Nandor at all. He’d become even more loyal because he would feel like he’s more a part of Nandor’s life. Meanwhile, if Nandor is in such need of finding love and settling down, then his best option is standing right in front of him, fighting and killing for him. What kind of love is stronger than that? The only problem is that Guillermo may have moved on, as he has hinted that he’s met someone else, even though the audience has yet to meet them in Season 4. That reveal opens up the series to endless possibilities. We can explore Nandor’s regret and longing whenever he finds out that Guillermo has met someone. We can watch Nandor fight to grow and impress Guillermo to try and win him back. Being a sitcom, it would be easy to let it devolve into a “will they/won’t they” plot that drags on, but it shouldn’t be played out too long. Nandor and Guillermo have already proven that they belong together — forever.