The Big Picture The fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows has been a thrilling ride, but fans will have to wait for the next installment.

The good news is that a sixth season has already been announced, ensuring that there are more stories to be told.

The cast and crew are passionate about the show's longevity, but Mark Proksch has concerns about how many shows make it as far as What We Do in the Shadows has.

Now that we’re over halfway through the fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows, the bittersweet feeling of tuning in for the final few episodes has begun. On one hand, it’s been a terrific ride filled with even more “how did they think of this?” moments than ever before, but on the other, we’ll need to wait a while before the next installment arrives somewhere down the line — hopefully in 2024. The good news is that a sixth season has already been announced, meaning there are plenty more stories to be told at the Vampire Residence in Staten Island. Like the fans, who’ve followed the Jemaine Clement-created series since its debut in 2019, the leading stars also never want to see a day when the characters don’t rise from their coffins for more laughs. In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, which was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, and Mark Proksch shared their thoughts on how long the show could and should go on.

“We’re just happy while it lasts,” Demetriou, who plays Nadja says, adding that the team has “had every conversation possible about [the show ending].” Noting that the series is about undead vampires who have “been alive forever,” Demetriou says that the eternal life aspect is one big reason playing into why she and the rest of the cast and crew could see it going on for as long as everyone is on board. At the same time, Demetriou revealed that there’s one actor who’s been on the fence when it comes to continuing the story — Proksch.

Explaining himself, Proksch broke down his worries saying, “When you start to think about how many shows make it to Season 5 or Season 6, that can get into your head and you can start to worry. But as long as we keep making a show that is unlike any other show on television and that’s so incredibly funny, I don’t see why it would end, any time soon.” Teasing his co-star, Novak added that the only time Proksch really thinks about wrapping things up is when “[Proksch] gets to Canada,” where the series films. But, don’t count Colin Robinson out just yet as The Office and Better Call Saul star shared his love for the production, saying, “We all love being a part of it, and each year becomes more and more fun. At least for me, I would hate to see it leave, any time soon.”

Image via FX

How to Watch Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows

The first four seasons of What We Do in the Shadows are all streaming on Hulu with new Season 5 episodes dropping weekly. Check out the trailer for last week’s episode “Hybrid Creatures” below.