Editor's note: The below piece contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of What We Do in the Shadows, "The Portrait."

In the realm of half-hour shows currently airing, What We Do in the Shadows continues to be among the best, if not one of the greatest. It's inspired by a formula from two of the funniest comedic minds in the business — Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, who took the concept originated back in 2014 with their Wellington-based movie of the same name and sent it across the pond for a show that would air six years later. The concept on its surface is pretty simple: four vampires, varying in age, are living their best un-lives together in Staten Island, New York, but they're also being followed around by a camera crew for the purposes of a documentary that has yet to be revealed. There's a huge irony in the fact that the vampires who do their best not to divulge their identities to the world are the same ones who are starring in a planned movie about themselves, but therein lies the fun. The mockumentary-style format of What We Do in the Shadows allows us to feel like we have an inside look at the wild antics of these vampire roommates, and with each season that's aired, the crew themselves becomes closer to their subjects — even if some of them have been accidentally eaten along the way.

As for who the show revolves around, there's Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), a formerly bloodthirsty warrior who once ruled the fictional land of Al-Quolanudar and conquered many other kingdoms in his quest for power; Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), a libidinous Englishman who considers himself an artist of many forms, including topiaries he has sculpted into genitalia and the decades' worth of pornography he has had a starring role in; Nadja Cravensworth (Natasia Demetriou), a Greek vampire who turned Laszlo and who has also had a centuries-lasting affair with her reincarnated lover Gregor (who always dies due to decapitation); Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), an energy vampire who can walk in the sunlight and drains an alternative source of power from everyone by being generally annoying or irritating, including trolling people on the internet; and Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén), Nandor's loyal familiar who discovers that he is descended from Van Helsing and that his hunter inheritance might serve as a potential obstacle to his long-time desire to become a vampire himself.

Even writing all of that out makes it obvious that the show itself is, in a word, ridiculous, and the charm of the series often comes from what happens when these wacky characters are placed in normal, everyday situations — like their first Super Bowl party held by the (very human) neighbors, or receiving a chain e-mail that promises the curse of Bloody Mary will be placed upon them if they do not forward it on to seven different people. Considering that these vampires are supposed to be hundreds (and in some cases, thousands) of years old, they're remarkably and hilariously out-of-touch with the modern-day world and how to successfully interact with almost everyone in it.

Season 3, however, positions the WWDITS vampires in a completely new role — as heads of the local chapter of the Vampiric Council, which only really happens after Guillermo himself had previously killed a fair majority of vampires in the New York State area. Nandor and Nadja jump at the chance to show off their leadership skills, while Laszlo gladly declines the responsibilities, instead choosing to take advantage of the Council's extensive library to see whether there's any porn he doesn't yet know about. That's what the show leads us to think, anyway, because later on, Laszlo reveals some heartbreaking news: Colin Robinson is reaching his 100th birthday, and as a result will die, only he himself isn't aware of that since energy vampires are such a new species. It hadn't been immediately clear, at the start of the season, why Laszlo and Colin Robinson had been spending so much time together, but with that revelation, all of their interactions are cast in a completely different and emotionally moving light — and what's more, the show reiterates an aspect of itself that has always been the most interesting one: what happens when these ancient vampires display a little more humanity.

Honestly, the Vampiric Council subplot this season has been something of a mixed bag. Anything that builds out the lore and the world of What We Do in the Shadows isn't necessarily a bad choice, but these characters are at their best when they're stuck in situations they've never dealt with before, often surrounded by regular human people who have no idea how to handle them. But those interactions haven't been a one-way street in terms of impact, either. It makes sense then that, eventually, these vampires would learn to display more blatant affection for one another, even if they've tried to reject real, sincere feelings in the past. Nowhere is that more obvious than with Laszlo himself this season — as he tries to hide the truth about Colin Robinson's condition to spare anyone else that sadness, he's weighed down by that burden himself. Similarly, in a moving moment with Nadja in the Season 3 finale, he finally confesses to her that the real reason he's refused to return to his home country and the snooty Sherwood Club after all these centuries is that they insulted his marriage to her.

The most delicious thing that the Season 3 finale does, by the end, is wield all of the growth these characters have achieved up to this point to absolutely devastating effect. When Laszlo discovers the truth about Colin Robinson — who did not die! — his first instinct is to protect the newly-rebirthed energy vampire (no, seriously, it's a literal baby, with Proksch's face hauntingly CGI-rendered Renesmee-style onto an infant's body) at all costs, even if it means sending Nadja abroad to England on important Vampiric Council business without him. His unexpected scheme also throws a wrench in the dynamic between Nandor and Guillermo, who had planned to travel to Nandor's home country so that Guillermo could be finally turned into a vampire. It's a story choice that breaks up the entirety of the core cast for the first time in the show's history, and it's founded in Laszlo's firmest belief that he's doing the right thing for one of their own. Fortunately, we already have confirmation that the show will be returning for a fourth season, and one can only guess how the group will rebuild themselves after being scattered apart, but it's a move that, in spite of a shaky third-season start, successfully delivered What We Do in the Shadows one of its best finales yet.

Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows is currently available to stream on Hulu.

