"Do you ever wonder if there's more to this life than mindless killing and bloodlust?"

Following the shocking Season 2 finale of What We Do In The Shadows, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with everyone’s favorite human Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) after discovering that he is a vampire killer. A major revelation, considering he lives in a house full of vampires. This season, Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and the fun-sucking Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) are elevated to a new level of power, putting them in the path of the vampire from which all vampires have descended. Well, there can be only one Supreme Leader and Nadja has dibs on that.

Based on the trailer, audiences can expect to encounter a tempting siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, eBay, gyms, and supernatural curiosities galore this season. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100 and Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

What We Do In The Shadows has also been renewed for a fourth season, so rest assured that there is more vampiric mayhem on the horizon for your favorites. The third season begins with the first two of the season’s 10 episodes on Thursday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on FX on Hulu:

“The Prisoner” (FX, 10 p.m. ET/PT): Guillermo’s fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion. Written by Paul Simms ; Directed by Kyle Newacheck .

; Directed by . “The Cloak of Duplication” (FX, 10:30 p.m. ET/PT): A forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

