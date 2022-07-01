What We Do in the Shadows has welcomed two new cast members to its fold. Deadline revealed that Anoop Desai and Parisa Fakhri will join the FX series for its upcoming fourth season. Both will appear in the new season in recurring roles.

Desai will play a currently unnamed acquaintance from Nandor’s past. His character hails from the same ancestral homeland as Nandor. Desai is confirmed to appear in six of the season’s 10 episodes. Fakhri plays Marwa, one of Nandor’s 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in Al Quolanudar. She is confirmed to appear in seven of the season’s episodes.

Desai is best known for becoming a finalist in the eighth season of American Idol. His current acting credits include guest spots on Billions, Little Voice, and the newest season of Netflix's Russian Doll. Fakhri is most recently known for starring in a hefty recurring role in the CBS series SEAL Team as Naima Perry. She has guest starred in a number of additional TV shows including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Shameless, Castle, and more.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 picks up with the group reunited after their separation at the end of Season 3. Together, they return to find that their home is more rundown than ever, and they don't have the funds to repair it. Individually, each member embarks on their own personal quests. Nandor (Kayvan Novak) decides it's time to find love. However, his romantic pursuits don't go quite as well as he hoped. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) starts a new business venture and opens a vampire nightclub, which she hopes will also draw in some wealthy humans.

Laszlo (Matt Berry) becomes a parent figure for a baby version of Colin (adult version portrayed by Mark Proksch). His main goal is to raise Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. Finally, Guillermo's (Harvey Guillén) arc will focus on his love for his family and others close to him. Kristen Schaal will also reprise her role as The Guide for Season 4.

What We Do in the Shadows is based on the 2014 film of the same name. It was created by Jemaine Clement, who also serves as executive producer, writer, and director for the series alongside Taika Waititi. Additional executive producers include Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush. The show is produced by FX Productions.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 premieres with its first two episodes on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Catch up with Seasons 1-3 now on Hulu.