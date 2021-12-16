The Guillermo actor took to social media to celebrate the end of filming on the fourth season of the FX series.

Stakes out, slayers! It looks like that's a wrap on filming for the much anticipated fourth season of the FX vampire-comedy series What We Do in the Shadows, according to an Instagram post by series star Harvey Guillén. The post, which features Guillén holding a very large stake in profile against a blood-red background, certainly raises questions as to where Season 4 will take Guillén's character, Guillermo de la Cruz.

The caption for Guillén's post reads: "[t]oday is the last day of shooting for season 4 of [What We Do in the Shadows] .. can’t wait for everyone to see what happens! Who’s excited ?!" And from the looks of it, many fans are excited to see where the fourth season takes the dysfunctional clan of Staten Island vampires. Last season left off with perhaps the most dramatic finale of the series' run, with all of the vampires separated off onto separate paths from Nandor's trip to his home country, Nadja's voyage back to England, Guillermo's stowaway kidnapping along with Nadja, and Laszlo taking custody of the respawned energy vampire Colin Robinson.

The vampire mockumentary series originally premiered in 2019. It is based on the 2014 film created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, who have both had a hand in creating the FX series. Along with Guillén, the What We Do in the Shadows series stars Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless, Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth (and sometimes human bartender Jackie Daytona), and Mark Proksch as everyone's favorite energy-zapping vampire and sometimes internet troll, Colin Robinson.

Not much is known as to the direction that the fourth season will take, though Guillén's Instagram post offers a tantalizing glimpse into the continued adventures of the Van Helsing descendent and prolific vampire slayer. The FX show was renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 even airing. Executive producers are Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush. What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions.

No release date has yet been set for the upcoming fourth season, though it is expected to premiere sometime in 2022. In the meantime, you can currently watch all three seasons of What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu. Check out Guillén's post below:

