Only one episode remains in this season of What We Do in the Shadows. The season has been quite the ride on all fronts, and the finale will surely be no exception. Ahead of the episode's airing, FX has released the trailer for the Season 4 finale, and it seems that Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) will get quite a bit of screen time.

Clocking in at just over 30 seconds, the teaser offers a bit of insight on how the child that crawled out of Colin Robinson is handling his latest growth spurt into puberty. Based on the trailer, he's not handling it well. Colin still acts the part of the child he was for much of the season. However, he struggles to understand this new development, and others outside his immediate circle are starting to notice that something seems off about him. The trailer also showcases that Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) has his own score to settle.

This season has largely focused on the show's core characters on various individual journeys. In Colin's case, he went from a baby to a child and now a teenager (or something resembling a teenager) in the span of nine episodes. While Laszlo (Matt Berry) had little faith in raising the boy to not be boring, he and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) discovered that Colin was a hit for the nightclub, as the patrons ate up his endearing song and dance performances. In the most recent episode, Laszlo pursues an opportunity to take Colin's act to other places. The night before a performance, though, Colin hits his growth spurt and things quickly go downhill. And by the looks of the trailer, it won't get much better for Colin.

Image via FX Networks

Other story threads not present in the trailer include the latest dispute between Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) who hit a major wall after Nandor's decision to turn Marwa into a carbon copy of Guillermo's boyfriend. While Nandor was searching for some excitement in his marriage, his misguided actions hurt Guillermo quite a bit. Perhaps they'll find some resolve in the upcoming episode.

The trailer also omits any hints about the future of Nadja's nightclub. After losing Colin as the main act, nothing went right in her attempts to keep patrons engaged. She lost quite a bit of hope, seemingly giving up entirely on running a successful business. As she hasn't officially declared the nightclub dead, the season finale may yet see her give it one more go before calling it quits.

The Season 4 finale of What We Do in the Shadows airs on Tuesday, September 6 on FX, streaming next day on Hulu. Check out the episode's trailer below: