FX has officially confirmed that its hit dark comedy series What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a fourth season, with a premiere slated for 2022. The news was announced as part of the network's presence at the TCA summer event, which also revealed a full trailer for Season 3 reuniting us with our favorite disaster vampires (as well as rising vampire hunter Guillermo). The third season of What We Do in the Shadows will premiere September 2 on FX and be available to stream next day on FX on Hulu.

"Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

What We Do in the Shadows is based on the film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, and follows the wacky nightly pursuits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they attempt to navigate the overwhelming modern-day world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). Executive producers are Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush. What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions.

The third season of What We Do in the Shadows will air its first two of 10 episodes on September 2 at 10 p.m. ET on FX and streaming the next day on FX on Hulu. Season 4 will premiere sometime in 2022. Here's the official Season 3 synopsis below:

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

