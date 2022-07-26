Two weeks after the Season 4 premiere of What We Do in the Shadows, the cast swept into San Diego Comic-Con and joined Collider's Perri Nemiroff for an interview to talk about all things vampires, the ambitious Night Market scene, and of course how they made the eerie baby Colin Robinson happen. At the end of Season 3, What We Do in the Shadows shocked audiences when Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) "died" and a creepy little baby crawled out of his chest cavity. The tiresome, but always hilarious, energy vampire was a mainstay within the series, and the new plot line for him has really shaken things up for the entire cast of characters. Especially with Laszlo (Matt Berry) stepping up to parent the quick-aging child, and discovering that sometimes you just have to embrace the weird musical theater-obsessed child you're raising, even when you want them to be a cool criminal instead.

What We Do in the Shadows' executive producer Paul Simms revealed that baby Colin Robinson ended up being a lot more difficult than they anticipated heading into Season 4. He explained that "The difficulty of doing baby Colin was something that if we'd known beforehand, I think we still would have charged to hadn't done it. But we would have had a little more humility about how difficult it was to do that."

Proksch also shared that Simms let him know ahead of time what Season 4 looked like, though only after Colin had already died. "Paul mercifully filled me in on what Season 4 was going to look like. [It was] close towards the end, mid-season, I guess. Or no, it actually was after the table read where I die. He then remembered to let me know that I'm not fired. Which was, you know, a couple of hours after the table read. But I knew it was they had something fun planned."

Three episodes into Season 4 and it's clear that baby Colin Robinson is a bit different from the odious adult we got to know across the first three seasons of the series. Nemiroff asked Proksch about the creative challenge of crafting Colin's adolescent arc, and he described the challenges that go into the process:

Oh, the challenge definitely was figuring out [how] he acts at each stage of his development. Because throughout the season, you see him go through the different stages of development very quickly. How does Colin respond to that? Not how would I play Colin, as an adult. Which is kind of you know, he's annoying and sarcastic and dry. How does that translate into the child? That was a process that I had to go through and [figure] out. Then what was fulfilling is just being able the exact same thing. Being able to breathe new life into this character was has really been a gift. To me. You can get a little tired of sucking energy all the time, and you don't want the character to actually be annoying.

Berry also spoke about what it was like to work opposite baby Colin and also shared that Proksch wasn't ever actually on set, given how the character was crafted in Season 4. "It was difficult, but it was some of the craziest stuff I've ever done," Berry said, before going on to explain that trying not to frighten the kids on set was part of what made it so difficult. After all, What We Do in the Shadows has a lot of crazy stuff happening, like chainsaws, dangerous water and electrical wires, and raucous humor. Berry did share that experience of raising a child has had a profound effect on Laszlo, explaining:

It's the most important thing that he's ever done, I think. Everything up until that point, has been for his own sort of pleasure and for him. This is the first time you know, when he's actually spent his days thinking about someone else apart from himself.

While there is still a lot left to learn about what exactly an energy vampire is and how you get a character like Seasons 1 through 3's Colin Robinson, Simms teased that we might get some answers about energy vampires this season. "There's much more to discover, and we will discover it. And we will share it with you and with the viewers at a time that is appropriate."

FX's What We Do in the Shadows streams weekly on Hulu. Check out our interview with the cast down below: