Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the FX comedy series What We Do in the Shadows has seen vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), as well as their human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), return to Staten Island only to find their mansion on the verge of collapsing from neglect, as Laszlo (Matt Berry) has been otherwise distracted by Baby Colin. Trying to figure out the best way to raise this creature that came from the chest cavity of their deceased friend Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) is proving to be quite the challenge, especially when their attention is split between Nandor’s search for love, Nadja’s dream of opening a vampire nightclub, and Guillermo wanting to make himself a priority for a change.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Berry and Demetriou talked about being a part of a show where anything is fair game, why wearing two hats at one should be a new fashion trend, working out the Baby Colin situation, being obsessed with the Nadja doll, why Season 4 is their favorite season, shooting the Night Market, and how much fun they have doing stunts.

Collider: This show is still out of its ever-loving mind, which I love. When you do a show that is this wild on a consistent basis, does any of it ever surprise you? Are you ever worried that something is just too crazy, and you might not be able to pull it off, or do you just go with all of it?

MATT BERRY: You just have to go with it because it’s preposterous anyway, so anything that we are faced with is okay and is fair game. You’ve just gotta commit. For me personally, I always have to be faced with something, as if it’s completely normal. That’s how I can get the best out of the situation, not to be looking at it as if it’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen. I’ve just gotta treat it as if it’s something that happened, even though it will look crazy.

NATASIA DEMETRIOU: We’re definitely at the point now where there’s so much trust and the writers have done such a good job that it’s just exciting. You’re not over-worried. You’re just like, “This is exciting. I hope I can be as funny as this, or be as good as this idea or this situation that they’ve created for us.

Image via FX Networks

Natasia, are you hoping to start a new fashion trend of people wearing two hats on their head now?

DEMETRIOU: Oh, yeah. Why wear one, when you can wear two? I actually think that’s what Laura Montgomery, the costume designer said. She was like, “Why do one? We could do two.” And I was like, “What about three?”

BERRY: It is a great idea.

DEMETRIOU: I’ve got a wide head, so that was very a good day.

What was your reaction when you guys first learned about what would happen with Colin Robinson last season, and then how that would evolve this season? Were you told Colin Robinson was going to die, and then you’d have Baby Colin? What exactly did you know?

BERRY: At the end of the third season, he dies when the hand is put through his head, and then something walks off the bed and slides into a different room, and that’s Baby Colin Robinson. You also know that Laszlo is on his own in the house because everybody else has buggered off. He’s gotta bring up the kid. He doesn’t have any choice in that.

DEMETRIOU: Because we filmed [Season] 3 in very heavy lockdown measures, we were all taking a lot of precautions, so we did all the read-throughs on Zoom. We didn’t interact with the writers for safety protocols. So, when we read episode eight or nine, I remember Paul [Simms], the showrunner, had to very quickly say to Mark [Proksch], “Okay, you’re gonna die, but don’t worry. We have a plan. This isn’t you finding out, live on Zoom, in front of the whole cast, that you’ve been written out the show.” They obviously had a very good plan for the character, but it was very funny. Mark was like, “Jesus Christ!”

Image via FX Networks

That’s something I definitely could never have seen coming. Do you guys still actually work with Mark Proksch? Is he actually there on set?

BERRY: No, I didn’t do any scenes with him.

DEMETRIOU: He did come in and do a couple of the later episodes.

BERRY: Did he? I can’t remember any scenes with him. It was just with various kids of various ages, who were fantastic, it’s gotta be said. There was some crazy shit that they had to see and be a part of, and they were fantastic about

DEMETRIOU: Mark came and had to do lots of special effects tests, and that sort of thing. I can’t really give much away, but he was back for a little bit of Season 4, and we did a few scenes with him.

How are things going for Laszlo, when it comes to raising Baby Colin? Is he taking that task seriously? Do you think he’s doing a good job, at all?

BERRY: I think it’s a very clever idea to give that job to Laszlo because he’s the least likely to have any kind of maternal/paternal instincts, but he really didn’t have any choice in it. He’s had to improvise and guess how to bring up a kid. Nadja is not even there to help him. So, it’s interesting to see him doing something practical, for once.

Natasia, what’s it like to do scenes with the Nadja doll? What’s it like to sit and hold hands with it, and to have a conversation with it? Is that ever not weird?

DEMETRIOU: I get so embarrassed, whenever anyone asks me about the doll, because I am absolutely obsessed with it. When it’s on set, I feel like she’s my child and I act like a complete psychopath around it. I feel bad, if I’m chatting with Matt, and I realize the doll is just sitting there. Honestly, it’s psychotic. It’s such an amazing puppet that the doll is so lifelike. The puppeteers are there the whole time the doll is there, so she’s moving the whole time and it’s so lifelike. I really feel so maternal about the doll. It’s a very embarrassing, actor-y thing to do, to be really in love within an inanimate object that looks exactly like me. It’s so narcissistic, but I honestly love it. I really love it. I love it so much.

Image via FX Networks

I love everything about it. I loved that scene in the first episode, where you’re both sitting on the couch with the doll, as if it’s all just totally normal. I would totally want one of those dolls.

DEMETRIOU: I know! Me too. Hello, merch?!?

BERRY: Haven’t they done that?

What can you guys say to tease what’s to come this season? Do you each have a favorite storyline or upcoming episode?

BERRY: I do think that this is one of the strongest seasons, if not the strongest season. There are so many cool things that happen, that you haven’t seen before. I don’t wanna give it away because then it’s just not fun. It’s gonna be a lot more fun just to watch it. They do some crazy shit. That’s all I’ll say.

DEMETRIOU: Yeah, this season is, by far, my favorite season. There’s been amazing stuff happening in all the seasons, but overall, everyone’s collective storylines together are just mind-blowingly funny. The Night Market episode is incredible. Every episode felt like its own little short film, and its own little mini-feature film, this season. It was such ambitious, mad stuff.

BERRY: Yeah, I agree with that.

Image via FX Networks

I loved the Night Market episode because I love anytime these guys can go out in a group and do something wacky and weird and fun together. What is it like to shoot those group moments? Are they fun to do, or are they always chaotic? Do you enjoy when there’s an excuse for all of you guys to be together?

BERRY: It depends on the weather, and whether they’re outside or inside. It’s much more fun, if it isn’t freezing cold, because then you’ve got a lot more energy. That’s what comedy is about, having some energy. That Night Market was built within a massive warehouse thing. I don’t know exactly what it was.

DEMETRIOU: It was an old, used power station.

BERRY: It looked fantastic. It looked like something from Star Wars. It was a joy to work on.

DEMETRIOU: When we’re all together, I love it when we’re all in the fancy room. That’s my favorite because we’ve all got our little chairs. We’ve done four seasons now, so I love going back to the house’s front room and having a chat. Those are my favorite of the group bits.

Speaking of Star Wars, the wraiths looked a bit like Gothic Jawas. What’s it like to do scenes, when you’re in a room full of scene partners who don’t talk, they’re fully covered, and they just stick their hands out, waiting for things?

BERRY: It’s really odd. It’s so serious. It always made me laugh.

DEMETRIOU: The wraiths were dancers because they had to do these mad, physical, choreographed moments. They’re the sweetest, loveliest people, but they’ve got their faces covered. Quite often, I was being really horrible to them, but in reality, I just wanted to look after all of them and get them water and make sure they were okay.

Image via FX Networks

It’s so fun that we get to see Laszlo do a bit of therapy with The Guide. What do you enjoy about that dynamic, and what Kristen Schaal has brought to the show?

BERRY: She’s a great improviser, and that’s just a gift for any actor. If you’ve got someone who’s a great improviser, then that’s 90% of the work, already done. It was just a real joy because she listens and, as a result of that, throws stuff back at you that’s very relevant and very, very funny. It’s just a real joy to be at work with someone who is a great improviser. Everyone knows how good she is. Those scenes were great fun to film.

Natasia, why is it so important to Nadja to open a vampire nightclub?

DEMETRIOU: Why wouldn’t you want to open a vampiric nightclub? It’s the perfect place for vampires. It’s dark. There are no windows. You can drink as much as you want. You’ve got blood on tap. You can lure people in with the promise of a certain type of night. You can literally decide, “Oh, I’d love some yoga-type humans. I’ll do a yoga/spiritual night, and we can get those humans.” They can dance whenever they want. They can have sex in the sex room. They can launder money. It’s a mecca of the undead. I think nightclubs are in real life, so with a vampire one, what more could you want?

I also learned that vampires love child novelty acts, which was a new one for me.

BERRY: Because it all happens so fast, you don’t really have time to take all of that in. It’s just another strange scene with another weird setup. That’s what’s going through your head. Afterwards you think, “Okay, so they like that,” or “They can’t do that.” You don’t think about it at the time because there are so many other things to be making sure that you’re on top of.

DEMETRIOU: I did think that the writers coming up with the fact that vampires love child novelty acts was an absolute stroke of genius. What a bizarre, funny phenomenon child performers are. Of course, the undead would be like, “It’s brilliant! I love it!”

BERRY: It really does make sense because it’s a Victorian, or even before then, form of entertainment. They’d be more interested in something like that, then they would in The X-Factor, or whatever is on now.

Image via FX Networks

The running gag in the first episode, with everyone continuing to fall through the floor, was really brilliant. What was it like to shoot that?

BERRY: That was great. Not to give things away, but we didn’t actually fall into the water. We just appeared in the water. [Natasia] had a fancy dress on for that.

DEMETRIOU: It was amazing. When we filmed the water tank scene, it was the second to last day of filming. My last scene was sitting on a sofa in a water tank with Matt. It was the perfect way to finish the [season]. I loved it. It was so challenging. That makes the show what it is. That’s why the show is so unique and original. You have people like us doing stunts, and in no other world, should we be doing stunts.

What We Do in the Shadows airs on Tuesday nights on FX and is available to stream at Hulu.