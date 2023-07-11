The time has come for a new season of What We Do In The Shadows, and the wait is almost over for us to find out what the vampires have been up to. Nandor The Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), have been roaming the earth for centuries. They live in Staten Island with their familiar/bodyguard Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén), causing mayhem and mischief — and they've got a camera crew to document their journey. We've seen four seasons of their journey together, grown to love their quirky natures, and developed with them as they navigate the modern world. Now, it's time to recap Season 4 ahead of the fifth season premiering later this week.

A year from where we left off at the end of Season 3, Laszlo has let the house fall entirely apart while raising "the boy," who climbed out of the chest cavity of a dead Colin Robinson and is now... Baby Colin Robinson. Laszlo has made it his life's mission to make baby Colin the most interesting man in the world, nothing like his old self. Nadja returns from London and is upset that Laszlo decided not to come with her, but she soon gets over it as Laszlo indicates that it's adult playtime. As they head upstairs to the bedroom, Nadja says she has a surprise: Enter Nandor. He has returned from his self-discovery journey, where he met a family he had initially planned to eat but soon became attached to them, so he joined them on their travels for a while before missing his homeland of Al-Qolnidar, but only after clogging the Suez Canal with a stolen freighter. All the while, they've been hearing this banging noise, and Nadja opens a crate to reveal a distraught Guillermo, who has been locked inside for a week.

Welcome to Nadja's Nightclub

The vampires discuss their need for money to fix the house (that was Colin's department). Nadja has a perfect idea—a vampire nightclub— and why not repurpose the Vampiric Council headquarters for one? The Guide (Kristen Schaal) says no, and her mind won't be swayed easily. As Nadja and Laszlo try and get the ball rolling, The Guide sends her wraiths to sabotage the construction. It's not until Nadja plays some mind games with The Guide that she gets her on board with the nightclub. While everyone else is busy, Nandor is on the hunt for a wife, having asked Guillermo to be his best man. Within all the treasure Nandor brought home, Guillermo — now the nightclub's accountant — finds a djinn lamp and rubs the side of it. An actual djinn (Anoop Desai) pops out, and Nandor decides he wants all 37 of his original wives returned; chaos ensues. Whoever doesn't fit the bill goes back to being dead. After going through all 37 of his wives, Nandor decides that Marwa (Parisa Fakhri) is his perfect match.

We see the nightclub's premiere night in Episode 3, and with a packed house and people lined up along the street, Nadja has a great guest: vampire rapper Richie Suck (Affion Crockett), whose biggest hits include "Throat Juice," "Biting My Style," and "Sundown Fundown." But before he's about to go on, The Guide gets word that Richie has canceled his show. So, naturally, Nadja and The Guide track down Richie and discover that his familiar Dr. Tom (Fred Armisen) has been controlling him and his career by manipulating his every move. After some convincing, they get Richie and Dr. Tom to the club, where Dr. Tom ends up being the central feast for the night, and Richie bombs hard. Meanwhile, Laszlo is still working with Baby Colin to ensure he doesn't become boring, but he discovers Colin has a YouTube channel for his Legos and loves musical theater. The only logical step in Laszlo's eyes is to teach the boy thievery, but it turns out Colin's musical interests are actually what pays off. After Richie Suck bombs at the club, Colin steps up and starts singing and tap dancing, making the crowd go wild. We don't know if it's his youth or the novelty, but the vampires can't get enough.

All Aboard the Train to the Night Market

Business at Nadja's nightclub is booming and baby Colin is a hit, but the wraiths are revolting. They aren't happy with their employment, they want more than one break a day and they don't want to be blamed for all the mystery smells around the club. In search of something to make the wraiths happy, Nadja announces a trip to the Night Market. The only form of currency is the bartering system, so Nadja goes from stall to stall, visiting Valkyries and Imps, and finally finds a medicinal flower to ease the pain of being a Wraith. The bartering with the wraiths doesn't go as planned, but they work something out. Nandor and Guillermo take a different route through the Night Market. The two of them end up at a fight ring, where familiars are intended to fight to the death. Nandor runs his mouth, and Guillermo fights defensively, then accidentally kills a few familiars before he ends up having to fight Nandor. They decide Guillermo will pretend to die, and Nandor will take his corpse away. But they put on a great show; Guillermo almost wins before whispering to Nandor that he will let him win.

In Episode 5, the gang decides that since Baby Colin is a little terror, it's time for him to go to school. He's been setting fires in the house, breaking his toys, and hammering holes in the wall in the basement. After the vampires' neighbor Sean Rinaldi (Anthony Atamanuik) catches Colin hammering holes in his garage, he suggests they send Colin to his alma mater. Sean brings over the school's headmaster (Peter Francis James) for an interview. The interview soon devolves into chaos as the vampires can't decide who will play the part of Colin's parents. With so many changing scenarios, it's hard to keep it all straight, and the vampires have just as much trouble, hypnotizing Sean and the headmaster repeatedly as they try and figure out who's who in this jumble of lies. The hilarity never stops, and Colin does not get into the school as the headmaster suffers a stroke. Guillermo eventually pays his old guidance counselor to make some fake transcripts for Colin. They enroll him in school and every sport they can find; that way, he'll be too tired to be a disturbance at home.

The Baron Debuts a New Look at Nandor and Marwa's Wedding

Guillermo is losing his mind trying to help Nandor the Bridezilla, who insists everyone is trying to sabotage his wedding. This sends Guillermo into a private tantrum before Nadja and The Guide agree to help him. They see The Baron (Doug Jones) hasn't RSVP'd yet to officiate the wedding. He's still extra crispy, but after telling him they'll give him a makeover, he agrees. This is where Nandor uses up his final wishes with the djinn: to have a live DoDo bird, restore The Baron to his original self, and make it so Marwa wants the same things he does. Finally, it's time for the big ceremony. The Baron enters, and jaws drop. Nadja and Laszlo can't stop sexualizing him, and each half of the couple meets him in the cloakroom at separate times. The wedding begins, but it takes a while to finish as everyone has an objection to this wedding — or, in some cases, weddings in general. Eventually, Nandor and Marwa do get married, and it's time for the reception, where Laszlo and Nadja sing a particularly dirty song about their roommate.

After the wedding, it's time for a boys' trip to the Pine Barrens of New Jersey. Laszlo, Nandor, Colin, and Sean all carpool together for their getaway weekend in the cabin. Nandor and Laszlo have been bickering for the last 80 or so years, and after Laszlo shoots Nandor in the hand, they finally resolve some of their issues. In all of the chaos, Colin runs out of the cabin. The vampires track him down, but as they return to the cabin, a Jersey Devil has grabbed Sean and is dragging him away. Colin helps the vampires beat up the creature, and they take the Jersey Devil's head home as a trophy. Back at the manor, Nadja decides it's girls' night, where she, Marwa, and The Guide are hanging out and watching Mamma Mia. Little does she, or anyone else, know that Guillermo is also home, and he's invited his family over for dinner. As fate would have it, Nadja goes downstairs for more blood alcohol and stumbles upon the family. The two of them then have to pretend to be a couple, which disgusts them — but Guillermo's grandmother knows something is off. She is part of the Van Helsing line, after all. Tensions rise, and Guillermo's family members can feel some energy that doesn't belong, which leads to them ganging on Nadja and chasing her down the hallway. Guillermo intercedes by finally telling his family he's gay, news they all receive happily. Meanwhile, Nadja wants to kill Guillermo's family, but he talks her out of it and has her hypnotize them all instead.

Episode 8 finds brothers Toby (Jason Sklar) and Bran (Randy Sklar) from Laszlo's favorite home renovation TV show, Go Flip Yourself, coming to the mansion to redo the house. Upon entering the home, Nadja bites Toby and kills him before hypnotizing the rest of the production team into thinking he's just under the weather and will return later. The team proposes these grand changes to the house, including plenty of windows for natural sunlight, and a walk-in closet for all of Nadja's shoes and dolls, as well as Laszlo's cool hats. Guillermo is skeptical as everything presented is the opposite of what vampires need. When it comes time to see the finished renovation, only a few things have been changed, but in an astounding plot twist, it was Simon the Devious (Nick Kroll) behind Go Flip Yourself the entire time. He came up with the show, pitched it to the networks, and aired a total of 150 episodes so that he could steal Laszlo's cursed witch's hat. He steals the hat, and he and his team leave. During a preview of the next episode of Go Flip Yourself, we see Simon wearing the hat before the house he's working on explodes.

Guillermo and Nandor Fight Over the Same Freddie (Or Do They?)

Episode 9 finally reveals the identity of the person Guillermo has been in a secret relationship with: Freddie (Al Roberts), who he met when he was in England with Nadja. Freddie's coming for the weekend, but arrives early to surprise Guillermo. However, Nandor also falls in love with Freddie after getting bored with Marwa and the previous wish he'd made for her to always agree with him. He then uses one of the three wishes the djinn gave him as a wedding present to turn Marwa into a Freddie clone. Both Guillermo and Nandor have wonderful weekends separately with their Freddie, until Guillermo finds out and the two Freddies see each other. Nandor ends up sending his Freddie away, and when Guillermo goes to surprise his boyfriend in England, he discovers the two Freddies are now in a relationship.

The nightclub is still booming, but Laszlo's having some issues with Baby Colin's contract and the fact that there isn't one. Nadja won't hear of their high-maintenance demands, so Laszlo takes the boy on tour. Nadja starts hitting the blood alcohol hard and struggles to find a new act. When Colin and Laszlo get to the hotel, the unexpected happens: Colin has a growth spurt and is no longer a kid but a teenager. Laszlo makes him go onstage; he bombs due to his changing voice and runs off the stage. By the season finale, however, the club is starting to go under. Without Colin, Nadja has nothing, so she does the only thing she can think of: Torch the place. Little does she know that everything is fireproofed except her office, which burns down along with all the money she's been skimming off the top.

A teenage Colin wants to be alone and is frustrated with the world. Now, the only thing that seems to give him joy is making more holes in the wall of his bedroom. Everyone tries to bond with Colin, but it's not working, and while they're fighting, Colin apologizes, but we see his eyes glow, the same way they do when he's using his energy vampire powers. Going down to his basement room, he discovers three points on the wall that he taps with a hammer, a sequence that reveals a hidden door behind his bed. Through the door is a room consisting of all of his old journals, clothes, and everything that makes Colin Colin. He finds his glasses, and his hair starts falling out. The old Colin is back and remembers nothing of the last year and a half. Laszlo is sad at the loss of his old buddy, but Colin is more focused on taking control and acquiring the funds necessary to fix the house. The real kicker for the season finale is Guillermo, who leaves the house, finds his vampire friend Derek (Chris Sandiford), and gives him a briefcase full of money he's also been stealing from the nightclub — so that Derek can turn him into a vampire.

Seasons 1 through 4 of What We Do in the Shadows are now available to stream on Hulu. Season 5 premieres with its first two episodes on FX on July 13, with new episodes also available to stream next-day on Hulu.