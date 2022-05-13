FX has just announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated Season 4 premiere of What We Do in the Shadows, the channel's comedic vampire mockumentary series. What We Do in the Shadows will return to the network on July 12, 2022.

What We Do in the Shadows is based on a 2013 film of the same name by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The film follows the exploits of several vampire roommates in New Zealand who follow their hearts and fangs to new adventures while making some new friends along the way. The FX series adaptation takes that basic premise and moves it to the spooky setting of....Staten Island, New York. The series follows new characters not seen in the films, but features a similar mythology and includes intersections with other creatures such as werewolves and ghosts. The FX series follows the vampire roommates Nandor, played by Kayvan Novak, Laszlo, played by Matt Berry, Nadja, played by Natasia Demetriou, and the day-walking energy vampire Colin Robinson, played by Mark Proksch, as they attempt to conquer Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo, played by Harvey Guillén.

The Season 3 finale ended on quite the cliffhanger, with Nandor, Guillermo, and Nadja leaving Staten Island to go their separate ways. Guillermo, for his part, is a stowaway on a ship with Nadja, after Laszlo packed him into a crate with a few cookies as a snack. And Laszlo, separated from his longtime lover Nadja, decides to stay and raise a re-spawned baby version of the recently molted energy vampire, Colin.

The newest season will see the group reunited, each returning to their house in Staten Island, which is in a state of complete and total disrepair. With no money to repair their house, the group will have to come up with a way of fixing their creepy manor. Season 4 will see Nandor's search for love continue, Nadja will look to open a vampire club, a longtime dream of hers. Laszlo will struggle to raise baby Colin, and Guillermo will find himself on an emotional journey that helps him to realize his love for his family, and for others.

Season 4 will feature such terrifying locations as a secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens, and a wedding altar. The new season will also showcase more strange creatures and surprising guest star appearances.

Season 4 Premieres Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. The first two episodes will air on the night of the premiere. Episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the day after airing.

