FX has moved full steam ahead with the fourth season of their hit series What We Do in the Shadows, and has finally brought forth the first trailer for the new season. The quick clip offers a glimpse at a rave that the main crew attends, with even baby Colin (Mark Proksch) in tow. The new season premieres with its first two episodes on FX on Tuesday, July 12, with the episodes landing the next day on Hulu.

The teaser, which is most likely a glimpse into the storyline of one of the episodes, sees the main vampiric (and familiar) crew at a rave. Nandor (Kayvan Novak) is continuing in his pursuit of love, aiming to get lucky with several attendees at the party. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Laszlo (Matt Berry) also revel in their own pleasure, highlighting the sexual nature of these parties. Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is having a ton of fun as well, swinging from a disco ball and still seeking his master Nandor's approval. Laszlo also finds himself on "dad duty," keeping a watchful eye on Colin as the baby traverses the dance floor in his walker.

Kristen Schaal's return is also confirmed in the teaser as her character, The Guide, is seen having fun at the rave as well. Schaal's character was a guest star in the first season but became a recurring character in Season 3. Besides Schaal, the show has amassed an impressive caliber of guest stars, with the likes of Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), and Aida Turturro (The Sopranos) having held guest roles across the first three seasons.

Image via FX

Related: 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 4: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

The storylines from Season 3 are expected to continue into this new season, with the return of baby Colin being the firmest confirmation of that. An episode will surely explore how Guillermo and Nadja make it out of the shipping crates that were on a boat on its way to England. Nandor was also "possibly" going to finally help Guillermo become a vampire, with the latter's unexpected trip obviously delaying that. Several writers from the earlier seasons, such as Stefani Robinson and Paul Simms, will write episodes in this new season. Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth) will also write one of this season's episodes.

Jemaine Clement (Moana, Flight of the Conchords) serves as the creator of What We Do in the Shadows. He starred in the 2014 film of which the series is based alongside Taika Waititi, who directed the film. Waititi is also a producer on the show and has guest-starred in a handful of episodes.

What We Do in the Shadows returns to FX on Tuesday, July 12. Check out the trailer for the fourth season below: